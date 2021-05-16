« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 378770 times)

Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10960 on: Today at 02:12:38 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:29:00 am
Or he has no interest I joining us?

Hence our lack of engagement in any deal.

Or we do no rate him that highly?

Who knows? Your guess is as good as mine

Pretty sure its been reported that we like him but not at the touted fees.

Looks like hes off to Chelsea.
Jambo Power

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10961 on: Today at 02:14:01 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:27:12 am
Mostovoi and Valeri Karpin was it? Promise I haven't looked that up either, names stuck in my head, didn't they have a Brazilian called Catania or something similar

The made up name as an attempt to mask the fact, that the first two names given are literally in the link of the quoted post. Not so subtle but ballsy.
Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10962 on: Today at 03:29:29 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
So, I guess it wasn't quite "Thuram Thursday".

Wouldnt be surprised if we dont end up with him at all.
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10963 on: Today at 06:10:56 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
Very little pressure playing in front of that Real Madrid crowd?  The easy way out was to stay at Dortmund. He'll have more scrutiny on him at Madrid than he would have had at any club in world football.

Impatient Madridistas start whistling if they aren't winning after 20 minutes, I'm sure Modric has received his fair share of it over time.

Moving to Madrid is an incredible career move for Bellingham. Guaranteed CL each season, coin flip chance of a title win each season, play with incredible team mates in an incredible stadium in a beautiful city. Still has his pick of playing for any English side he wants on his own terms, if he ever wants to come back to England.

What if he joins Man City and Guardiola leaves in a year or two, what if the mojo's gone then? What if they're docked, just for example, 1 point for every one of the 50 breaches of providing inaccurate financial information, 8 breaches in relation to manager remuneration from 2009 to 2013, 12 breaches in relation to player remuneration from 2010 to 2015, 5 breaches linked to UEFA financial regulations, 25 profitability and sustainability breaches and 30 breaches of assisting the Premier League investigation, which dates back to March 2019 and they get relegated, or all his achievements there get asterisked either officially or by the public at large? What if he simply wants to play for a club with some real heritage and thinks City are naff as fuck?

It's hard to blame him for picking Real over anywhere honestly. One of the best jobs in football aside from the getting paid a fortune.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 06:25:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Not sure we are after a player who excels in winning the ball back. I think there is an expectation that everybody can do that to some extent. For example, Gakpo and Jones can do that and so can Mac Allister.

I think we want midfielders who can progress the ball. If we are wanting to pay shed loads for midfielders and are questioning why we are not involved then it is for Rice and if he is available, Barella.

I think people who can progress the ball is exactly what we want. When play a low block we normally pass side to side and the opposition are happy to let us have the ball and remain compact and organised. If we players that progress the ball especially from deep then they have to come out and engage. Look at the damage Matip causes when he goes on his runs from deep. We definitely plan for teams that are coming for a point.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10965 on: Today at 07:02:05 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:34:52 am
from all reported site if we go for a Def its Pavard or Van Der Ven, Cowill would be interesting but i doubt Chelsea would sell him , what we do know is we looking for a Left Footer which makes sense tbf. It also looks like we looking in the free to 40m block
If we go for a defender? Surely its an absolute given.
