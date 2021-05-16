Very little pressure playing in front of that Real Madrid crowd? The easy way out was to stay at Dortmund. He'll have more scrutiny on him at Madrid than he would have had at any club in world football.



Impatient Madridistas start whistling if they aren't winning after 20 minutes, I'm sure Modric has received his fair share of it over time.Moving to Madrid is an incredible career move for Bellingham. Guaranteed CL each season, coin flip chance of a title win each season, play with incredible team mates in an incredible stadium in a beautiful city. Still has his pick of playing for any English side he wants on his own terms, if he ever wants to come back to England.What if he joins Man City and Guardiola leaves in a year or two, what if the mojo's gone then? What if they're docked, just for example, 1 point for every one of the 50 breaches of providing inaccurate financial information, 8 breaches in relation to manager remuneration from 2009 to 2013, 12 breaches in relation to player remuneration from 2010 to 2015, 5 breaches linked to UEFA financial regulations, 25 profitability and sustainability breaches and 30 breaches of assisting the Premier League investigation, which dates back to March 2019 and they get relegated, or all his achievements there get asterisked either officially or by the public at large? What if he simply wants to play for a club with some real heritage and thinks City are naff as fuck?It's hard to blame him for picking Real over anywhere honestly. One of the best jobs in football aside from the getting paid a fortune.