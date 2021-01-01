Of course every player is too expensive for us
A team with one of the highest revenues in the world and were skint somehow.
Well shopping in the 30-40 million range this summer and gambling they solve our issues.
We are being sensible.
Throwing 70+m on a CB, when we have Konate and Van Dijk, and also have Matip, Gomez and Phillips in our books, especially when it was our midfield that struggled last season, makes no sense.
We are trying to solve our midfield issue, which is the priority, and then there are a couple of CBs who are linked to us, we'll probably sign one of those when we know how much we have left after spending for the midfield.