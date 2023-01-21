Just as a thought experiment, let's say he goes for 100m. You buy Moussa Diaby for 65m. Then you add the remaining 35m to whatever we have right now and you go get Caicedo, or Tchou Tchou (though I'm very skeptical Madrid will let him go) plus one of Thuram, Kone or Veiga.



It's a very difficult thing to wrap your head around, selling Mo and losing those goals immediately, and none of us know definitively what the right decision would be in this hypothetical. What we can't do is resign ourselves to this idea that once we lose Mo, whenever it is, we will be relegated to EL status at best. We are going to have to replace him at some point, and it isn't that far away.



I would do something like this as well, on the proviso that Mo was open to the move and we weren't instigating it. Harmony is crucial, and Mo has a lot left to give, but if the deal found us this summer, then I like your suggestions.One other thing I would add is that I think it would be very difficult to find one player to replace Mo's goals, and I don't think Diaby would get that many, so we need to change the thinking and look at the output of the group.This season we scored 75 goals. Next season, with hypothetically, Diaby, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz and Doak, how would it compare? Factor in MacAllister, and maybe Veiga too. There's goals there, and my view is the overall group would be just fine.This season we conceded 47 goals. If we want to get CL football next season, this needs to be less. Scoring 75 is in the range of what we need (could do with a few more, granted) but conceding 47 is the larger concern, if we want CL football.So the Mo fee helping us to upgrade to Caicedo, plus the other transfers we are looking to make, and I think we are quite a bit tighter.I'm not pushing Mo out of the door, but as I think about it, if the fee was spent wisely I do feel we would come out of it quite alright. Liverpool Football Club has never been about one individual, and in a hypothetical world if Mo were to depart, even if we took an initial step backwards, it's not hard to see how we could start to take more steps forward. We would be fine.