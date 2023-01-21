« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10800 on: Today at 06:10:56 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:08:10 pm
Salt of the earth Francois. Good egg. Looks after his Mum

How does he have the time mate? He's a medical student, a sports journo and he looks after his ma? Do i need to call my mate the Pope and get him a Sainthood?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10801 on: Today at 06:11:10 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:10:35 pm
Christ. Just looked up Grizz. Looks like an absolute fucking plantpot

:lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10802 on: Today at 06:11:45 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:03:32 pm
Have a feeling if Doak stays injury free he can go all the way to the top,extremely exciting player for me,looked fearless and determined in the few minutes he had in the 1st team.

The problem is he doesn't qualify for list B for European competition. So he would have to be listed as one of our 17 foreign players. You would imagine the Europa League group stages would be a perfect environment for him. So depending on our recruitment process he may not make the cut.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10803 on: Today at 06:12:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:51:11 pm
Only according to the bitching and moaning drama queens.

As long as his wage demands are reasonable, we are interested ...

Define reasonable?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10804 on: Today at 06:16:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:10:56 pm
How does he have the time mate? He's a medical student, a sports journo and he looks after his ma? Do i need to call my mate the Pope and get him a Sainthood?
;D

Youre on here all day, how do you have the time to work, eat, wash ya plums,  read Reddit, post all the latest Twitter news then discuss transfers and tell everyone to fuck off and call em all fucking dickheads? You got a team working for you like Paul McCartney that runs this account?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10805 on: Today at 06:17:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:12:11 pm
Define reasonable?

It's retrospective KH. If we miss out on a player then his wage demands suddenly become unreasonable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10806 on: Today at 06:19:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:06 pm
Why are you responding when his agent clearly said this talk is bullshit AGAIN?


https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/5/5e/50_Cent_-_The_Massacre.png
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10807 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm
For the 3 midfield slots, I'd be happy with Mac Allister and Thuram added to the existing midfield options of Thiago, Jones, Fabinho, Bajcetic, and Henderson, with another midfielder coming in next summer when Thiago's contract expires. Would rather see Elliott used in attack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10808 on: Today at 06:20:52 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:03:32 pm
Have a feeling if Doak stays injury free he can go all the way to the top,extremely exciting player for me,looked fearless and determined in the few minutes he had in the 1st team.

I'm with you on this, kid seems special
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10809 on: Today at 06:20:59 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:16:21 pm
;D

Youre on here all day, how do you have the time to work, eat, wash ya plums,  read Reddit, post all the latest Twitter news then discuss transfers and tell everyone to fuck off and call em all fucking dickheads? You got a team working for you like Paul McCartney that runs this account?



What if there's been multiple Samie's all this time mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10810 on: Today at 06:21:22 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:20:35 pm
For the 3 midfield slots, I'd be happy with Mac Allister and Thuram added to the existing midfield options of Thiago, Jones, Fabinho, Bajcetic, and Henderson, with another midfielder coming in next summer when Thiago's contract expires. Would rather see Elliott used in attack.

No great DM in that list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10811 on: Today at 06:23:46 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10812 on: Today at 06:29:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:59 pm


What if there's been multiple Samie's all this time mate?
Alway had a feeling it worked something like this

IMG-1166" border="0

Wonder what the collective noun for Samies is? A thicket of gobshites? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10813 on: Today at 06:30:48 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:35:38 pm
Just as a thought experiment, let's say he goes for 100m. You buy Moussa Diaby for 65m. Then you add the remaining 35m to whatever we have right now and you go get Caicedo, or Tchou Tchou (though I'm very skeptical Madrid will let him go) plus one of Thuram, Kone or Veiga.

It's a very difficult thing to wrap your head around, selling Mo and losing those goals immediately, and none of us know definitively what the right decision would be in this hypothetical. What we can't do is resign ourselves to this idea that once we lose Mo, whenever it is, we will be relegated to EL status at best. We are going to have to replace him at some point, and it isn't that far away.

I would do something like this as well, on the proviso that Mo was open to the move and we weren't instigating it. Harmony is crucial, and Mo has a lot left to give, but if the deal found us this summer, then I like your suggestions.

One other thing I would add is that I think it would be very difficult to find one player to replace Mo's goals, and I don't think Diaby would get that many, so we need to change the thinking and look at the output of the group.

This season we scored 75 goals. Next season, with hypothetically, Diaby, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz and Doak, how would it compare? Factor in MacAllister, and maybe Veiga too. There's goals there, and my view is the overall group would be just fine.

This season we conceded 47 goals. If we want to get CL football next season, this needs to be less. Scoring 75 is in the range of what we need (could do with a few more, granted) but conceding 47 is the larger concern, if we want CL football.

So the Mo fee helping us to upgrade to Caicedo, plus the other transfers we are looking to make, and I think we are quite a bit tighter.

I'm not pushing Mo out of the door, but as I think about it, if the fee was spent wisely I do feel we would come out of it quite alright. Liverpool Football Club has never been about one individual, and in a hypothetical world if Mo were to depart, even if we took an initial step backwards, it's not hard to see how we could start to take more steps forward. We would be fine.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:45 pm by G Richards »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10814 on: Today at 06:33:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:12:11 pm
Define reasonable?

Somewhere in the Mac Allister range ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10815 on: Today at 06:41:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:33:56 pm
Somewhere in the Mac Allister range ...

Whats that then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10816 on: Today at 06:43:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:10:35 pm
Christ. Just looked up Grizz. Looks like an absolute fucking plantpot

One of the things I adore about the English language, is that you can put the word 'absolute' in front of almost any other word to turn that word into an insult. You absolute sofa cushion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10817 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:30:48 pm
I would do something like this as well, on the proviso that Mo was open to the move and we weren't instigating it. Harmony is crucial, and Mo has a lot left to give, but if the deal found us this summer, then I like your suggestions.

One other thing I would add is that I think it would be very difficult to find one player to replace Mo's goals, and I don't think Diaby would get that many, so we need to change the thinking and look at the output of the group.

This season we scored 75 goals. Next season, with hypothetically, Diaby, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz and Doak, how would it compare? Factor in MacAllister, and maybe Veiga too. There's goals there, and my view is the overall group would be just fine.

This season we conceded 47 goals. If we want to get CL football next season, this needs to be less. Scoring 75 is in the range of what we need (could do with a few more, granted) but conceding 47 is the larger concern, if we want CL football.

So the Mo fee helping us to upgrade to Caicedo, plus the other transfers we are looking to make, and I think we are quite a bit tighter.

I'm not pushing Mo out of the door, but as I think about it, if the fee was spent wisely I do feel we would come out of it quite alright. Liverpool Football Club has never been about one individual, and in a hypothetical world if Mo were to depart, even if we took an initial step backwards, it's not hard to see how we could start to take more steps forward. We would be fine.

Sorry but thats just wrong. I remember these debates when people were doing the calculations with Gini and how his minutes could easily be replaced within the squad.

We sell Salah, we are scoring less goals. The idea we have to sacrifice that in order to get money to buy players so we can tighten up is also silly and a mad position to be in.

What about Salah’s creativity and general threat? We sell Salah and we wont be fine, we will be fucked for a couple of years at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10818 on: Today at 06:49:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:41:09 pm
Whats that then?

He is reported to be on £150,000 per week. Next time, Google it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10819 on: Today at 06:49:40 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:43:37 pm
One of the things I adore about the English language, is that you can put the word 'absolute' in front of almost any other word to turn that word into an insult. You absolute sofa cushion.

You absolute legend.

Oh, wait..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10820 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:43:37 pm
One of the things I adore about the English language, is that you can put the word 'absolute' in front of almost any other word to turn that word into an insult. You absolute sofa cushion.
  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10821 on: Today at 06:50:44 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:43:37 pm
One of the things I adore about the English language, is that you can put the word 'absolute' in front of almost any other word to turn that word into an insult. You absolute sofa cushion.

aren't sofa cushions nice and welcoming? maybe a tad soft I guess too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10822 on: Today at 06:50:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:49:21 pm
He is reported to be on £150,000 per week. Next time, Google it ...

Wow, on more than Nunez, Diaz, Robbo, Konate. What will they think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:44:44 pm
Sorry but thats just wrong. I remember these debates when people were doing the calculations with Gini and how his minutes could easily be replaced within the squad.

We sell Salah, we are scoring less goals. The idea we have to sacrifice that in order to get money to buy players so we can tighten up is also silly and a mad position to be in.

What about Salahs creativity and general threat? We sell Salah and we wont be fine, we will be fucked for a couple of years at least.

We've sold top players before, and we've been fine.

Mo is going nowhere, but let's not create another moaning topic out of nothing ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10824 on: Today at 06:52:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:50:46 pm
Wow, on more than Nunez, Diaz, Robbo, Konate. What will they think.

Ask them, and don't bother us ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10825 on: Today at 06:52:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:51:40 pm
We've sold top players before, and we've been fine.

Mo is going nowhere, but let's not create another moaning topic out of nothing ...

When we were in a position of strength. We certainly arent that at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10826 on: Today at 06:53:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:50:46 pm
Wow, on more than Nunez, Diaz, Robbo, Konate. What will they think.

They will think:

Jurgen said Ive seen ya, winning with Argentina,
I need a centre-mid too, and so he sent a bid through,
And now weve got Alexis, Alexis is majestic,
Mac Allister is magic, hes Red and its fantastic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10827 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm
Quote
Gabri Veiga is definitely a player of interest to Liverpool this summer. [ @dmlynch for @AnfieldIndex]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10828 on: Today at 06:59:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:49:40 pm
You absolute legend.

Oh, wait..

He did say 'almost', you absolute cheesemonger
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10829 on: Today at 07:00:39 pm
So, Ive been at work.

It turns out the meeting between Salah and thingy is totally made up.

Right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10830 on: Today at 07:02:50 pm
Oh, Veiga is in the Spain under 21 squad too
