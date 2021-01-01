« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 372084 times)

Online Jean Girard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 05:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:11 pm



Hunting a Japanese sensation. Now we're talking.

Plays for LASK ..... interesting

EDIT: - Have we been linked to this guy before? The YT video I'm watching seems very familiar.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:26:14 pm by Jean Girard »
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 05:25:56 pm »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 05:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:15:26 pm
We only need 5th don't we? Or does that come in the season after.

The thinking would be both the CMs and the Salah replacement have a season settling in and only needing 75 points. The danger is that the new CMs and the other attackers are just getting up to speed as Salah starts falling off, and then we're in the position of needing a new Salah at the exact time we should be ready to compete. It's all hypothetical stuff obviously but it does worry me that we no longer have a team all in/ hitting their peak at the same time. It's a bit of a mishmash unlike in 18-21.

If I remember what I read right, 5th is dependent on being one of the 2 strongest co-efficient leagues weighted by how many teams are in European competition to get 5th in CL as well.

So this year it was England and Netherlands that would have had the extra CL place, but it isn't a permanent thing
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,690
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10763 on: Today at 05:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:03:31 pm
James Pearce saying "at least one more midfielder, probably 2" on the Redmen transfer show.
I think Pearce burned his bridges with the club, so all of his info is going to be second hand at best.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,506
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 05:29:01 pm »
We've been linked to Keito in January but not by anyone reliable.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:10 pm

Thuram and Kone will combined will cost a similar amount to Caicedo or we could sign one of them plus a centre back, not sure its worth a massive outlay on Caicedo when theres still a lot of work to do in other areas

as sensible a transfer as we could have imagined. guess that would mean less defensive duties for curtis (no not 50 cent) and elliot and hopefully both would somehow contribute more attacking wise.

gakpo half a season wiser and nunez a season under his belt would definitely improve their figures with a functioning midfield

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 05:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:11 pm


Hiro Nakamura's weird time stop ability was pretty cool - until it turned out he was a pansy that Sylar was going to ruin
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 