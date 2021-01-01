We only need 5th don't we? Or does that come in the season after.



The thinking would be both the CMs and the Salah replacement have a season settling in and only needing 75 points. The danger is that the new CMs and the other attackers are just getting up to speed as Salah starts falling off, and then we're in the position of needing a new Salah at the exact time we should be ready to compete. It's all hypothetical stuff obviously but it does worry me that we no longer have a team all in/ hitting their peak at the same time. It's a bit of a mishmash unlike in 18-21.



If I remember what I read right, 5th is dependent on being one of the 2 strongest co-efficient leagues weighted by how many teams are in European competition to get 5th in CL as well.So this year it was England and Netherlands that would have had the extra CL place, but it isn't a permanent thing