Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 370702 times)

« Reply #10680 on: Today at 03:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:36:30 pm
Honestly I don't know - but I'd have no qualms about letting him finish out his contract because I don't see him dropping off that much.

At some point we need to stop letting players finish out their contracts and we need to move them on so we can reinvest.  In no way am I advocating that we sell Salah this summer and I think it would be crazy to do so. 
« Reply #10681 on: Today at 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:51:32 pm

Would you take 2 more 30+ goal seasons, or the 100m?

At the moment I don't see where else that level of output is coming from. It'd be a massive risk to me

Losing Sadio's contribution last season should be cautionary tale enough I think. He was a huge hole

Just as a thought experiment, let's say he goes for 100m. You buy Moussa Diaby for 65m. Then you add the remaining 35m to whatever we have right now and you go get Caicedo, or Tchou Tchou (though I'm very skeptical Madrid will let him go) plus one of Thuram, Kone or Veiga.

It's a very difficult thing to wrap your head around, selling Mo and losing those goals immediately, and none of us know definitively what the right decision would be in this hypothetical. What we can't do is resign ourselves to this idea that once we lose Mo, whenever it is, we will be relegated to EL status at best. We are going to have to replace him at some point, and it isn't that far away.
« Reply #10682 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:00:11 pm
Further behind in spending? I guess if bragging about spending is what bothers you then I can see your problem. It's not my problem.

Where have I said bragging about spending bothers me?  What bothers me is other teams having way more money to spend on players and us not being able to compete, even with Klopp's magic.
« Reply #10683 on: Today at 03:38:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:34:57 pm
Ok, then riddle me this... at what point do we replace Salah?

When we are in a position to do it because we are in a position of strength and there's suitable replacements out there.

Right now Salah is still out best player, there's no replacement available, and we are as weak as we have been for over half a decade.

If we sell him for say £100 million, what do we do with that? Buy a bunch of players or go out and overspend on a few players that aren't good enough.

If we sold him what do we do then? Because it seems a bit like a Spurs selling Bale move right now
« Reply #10684 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm »
Would I take one Caicedo over both Thuram and Kone?

Probably.
« Reply #10685 on: Today at 03:38:52 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:35:38 pm
Just as a thought experiment, let's say he goes for 100m. You buy Moussa Diaby for 65m. Then you add the remaining 35m to whatever we have right now and you go get Caicedo, or Tchou Tchou (though I'm very skeptical Madrid will let him go) plus one of Thuram, Kone or Veiga.

It's a very difficult thing to wrap your head around, selling Mo and losing those goals immediately, and none of us know definitively what the right decision would be in this hypothetical. What we can't do is resign ourselves to this idea that once we lose Mo, whenever it is, we will be relegated to EL status at best. We are going to have to replace him at some point, and it isn't that far away.

There is a right answer which is you dont sell Salah.

We have a handful of world class players, why sell one of them? Is Klopp adept at challenging for the premier league with a load of inferior players?
« Reply #10686 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
"Liverpool confirm Premier League retained list and departures"

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-confirm-premier-league-retained-list-and-departures
« Reply #10687 on: Today at 03:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:38:21 pm
When we are in a position to do it because we are in a position of strength and there's suitable replacements out there.

Right now Salah is still out best player, there's no replacement available, and we are as weak as we have been for over half a decade.

If we sell him for say £100 million, what do we do with that? Buy a bunch of players or go out and overspend on a few players that aren't good enough.

If we sold him what do we do then? Because it seems a bit like a Spurs selling Bale move right now

Alternatively you sell him from this relative weakness because we're not going to be in a position to challenge this season (given we seem to be targeting young talents for midfield rather than players hitting their peak) and we're better off taking the pain of a season without him to get ready for a proper tilt at a 90+ season in 24/25.
« Reply #10688 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:33:11 pm
At some point we need to stop letting players finish out their contracts and we need to move them on so we can reinvest.  In no way am I advocating that we sell Salah this summer and I think it would be crazy to do so.

It was strange that he only signed a 3 year contract. However, I can see him signing another 2-3 year deal after this coming season. Ideally we would keep him for 2 more years and then still be able to sell, as opposed to losing him on a free.

He is the ultimate professional, and I dont think his levels will drop that much in the next few seasons.
« Reply #10689 on: Today at 03:41:35 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Imagine Newcastle getting Barella.

Why isn't he on our radar?

He is definitely on our radar, but so far there has been no indication that he is willing to leave Inter ...
« Reply #10690 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm »
Bellingham has been reading Peter's posts I think. That comment about the final felt personal...
« Reply #10691 on: Today at 03:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:30:10 pm
Fabinho is the most nailed on season long loan deal with option to buy, to a team in Serie A when he's moving on.

summer 2025

Bounce back season in 2023/24 for Fabinho
« Reply #10692 on: Today at 03:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:40:16 pm
Alternatively you sell him from this relative weakness because we're not going to be in a position to challenge this season (given we seem to be targeting young talents for midfield rather than players hitting their peak) and we're better off taking the pain of a season without him to get ready for a proper tilt at a 90+ season in 24/25.

But if we are already going to not challenge this season with him, are we that confident we reach top 4 next season, and can kick on to a title challenge the season after that, without him?

Like sure our midfield would be regularly improving but we are missing 20+ goals a season, don't have an adequate replacement, all for £100 million which currently can't replace the output we are getting from Salah without very very good scouting
« Reply #10693 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:21:31 pm
Better to overpay for a player we know will be excellent for us.
I really think we should pay that.
We would have 2 midfielders from Brighton in a side who dominated possession to a level never seen from a midtable club

He wouldnt be on a massive wage probably 150k a week.
Actually think it is a no brainer.

100% agree.

Knows the league, great age, great player. Probably not on high wages at Brighton and weve spent quite big on fees before where we can offer a wage within our structure.

« Reply #10694 on: Today at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 03:40:20 pm
It was strange that he only signed a 3 year contract. However, I can see him signing another 2-3 year deal after this coming season. Ideally we would keep him for 2 more years and then still be able to sell, as opposed to losing him on a free.

He is the ultimate professional, and I dont think his levels will drop that much in the next few seasons.

Is it strange? 3 years seems like a pretty big standard extension
« Reply #10695 on: Today at 03:45:02 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:41:39 pm
Bellingham has been reading Peter's posts I think. That comment about the final felt personal...

« Reply #10696 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:38:30 pm
Would I take one Caicedo over both Thuram and Kone?

Probably.

I think the question may be more would you take Caicedo over Thuram or Kone + an attacking midfielder (e.g. Viega)?

I'm not convinced we go after both Thuram and Kone
« Reply #10697 on: Today at 03:49:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:21:31 pm
Better to overpay for a player we know will be excellent for us.
I really think we should pay that.
We would have 2 midfielders from Brighton in a side who dominated possession to a level never seen from a midtable club

He wouldnt be on a massive wage probably 150k a week.
Actually think it is a no brainer.

Chelsea chasing after him makes it a no go I think. That £80 million will shoot up up £100 million in a bidding war
« Reply #10698 on: Today at 03:50:47 pm »
Hypothetically speaking we could get Mac Allister, Caicedo and another MF for 150m quid. Chuck in a CB youre looking at close to 200m. We could maybe scrape 50m in sales.

Anyway, Ill stop dreaming
« Reply #10699 on: Today at 03:53:23 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:01:06 pm
This might be a story to watch. It could be a case of 2+2 = 5 but the circumstances make it at least plausible. Mo is friends with the owner. PSG have lost Messi, and Mbappe looks to be leaving too, if not now, then next summer. They need a name, a reliable source of goals, to come in. Mo is all that, and then some.

At Mos age, and profile, he wont want to spend too much time outside the CL, if at all. He expressed his disappointment with a quick tweet after we missed out on CL football, which was understandable, but also made me wonder if there is not something to keep an eye on here.

He is a consummate pro, and wont kick up any fuss, and will always do his best. So if anything happens, it will not be any sort of downing tools nonsense. I would not be surprised to hear that PSG are sounding him out. Thats what I would do in their shoes. And if he likes the sound of it, then an approach to the club will follow.

He is our most reliable source of goals, so we wont want to sell, but on the other hand, if a suitable offer arrives, and Mo is open to the challenge, we have form for not blocking people.

I hope its nothing, and it doesnt happen, but to my mind, the ingredients seem to be there.

I don't think Mo is going anywhere, but in the case he wants to move to PSG, I wouldn't stand in his way. He is turning 31 today, so he probably has 2-3 years left at the very top level. Therefore, anything under £100 million for him is not worth discussing ...
« Reply #10700 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
« Reply #10701 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:50:47 pm
Hypothetically speaking we could get Mac Allister, Caicedo and another MF for 150m quid. Chuck in a CB youre looking at close to 200m. We could maybe scrape 50m in sales.

Anyway, Ill stop dreaming

We just need to sell Salah for 150m to Qatar + 50m in other player sales.
« Reply #10702 on: Today at 03:56:03 pm »
« Reply #10703 on: Today at 03:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:09:34 pm
Caicedos price is 70m + 10m add ons.

https://twitter.com/jacobsben/status/1669334411731427330?s=46

If that was the case I would get him, premier league proven very young plus they apparently want kelleher so if we could get £20mil for him it would mean caicedo and Mcallister for £85mil which would be unbelievably good business, sign thuram ontop and that a great summer and the whole next gen midfield in for around £120mil.
« Reply #10704 on: Today at 03:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:55:25 pm
We just need to sell Salah for 150m

Nice try. That's already earmarked to buy the Milwaukee Mullets Lacrosse franchise.
« Reply #10705 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:58:32 pm
Frankly there isn't that many top level right sided attackers who score goals that are anywhere near Salah.

As a genuine question, who would people bring in to replace Salah if money was no object and every player would want to come? Who are the Salah replacements in general, nevermind the realistic ones

Moussa Diaby, I suppose ...
