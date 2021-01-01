

Would you take 2 more 30+ goal seasons, or the 100m?



At the moment I don't see where else that level of output is coming from. It'd be a massive risk to me



Losing Sadio's contribution last season should be cautionary tale enough I think. He was a huge hole



Just as a thought experiment, let's say he goes for 100m. You buy Moussa Diaby for 65m. Then you add the remaining 35m to whatever we have right now and you go get Caicedo, or Tchou Tchou (though I'm very skeptical Madrid will let him go) plus one of Thuram, Kone or Veiga.It's a very difficult thing to wrap your head around, selling Mo and losing those goals immediately, and none of us know definitively what the right decision would be in this hypothetical. What we can't do is resign ourselves to this idea that once we lose Mo, whenever it is, we will be relegated to EL status at best. We are going to have to replace him at some point, and it isn't that far away.