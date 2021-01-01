PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has met Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (31) in Morocco - full story. (SZ)



Every off season, no?



This might be a story to watch. It could be a case of 2+2 = 5 but the circumstances make it at least plausible. Mo is friends with the owner. PSG have lost Messi, and Mbappe looks to be leaving too, if not now, then next summer. They need a name, a reliable source of goals, to come in. Mo is all that, and then some.At Mos age, and profile, he wont want to spend too much time outside the CL, if at all. He expressed his disappointment with a quick tweet after we missed out on CL football, which was understandable, but also made me wonder if there is not something to keep an eye on here.He is a consummate pro, and wont kick up any fuss, and will always do his best. So if anything happens, it will not be any sort of downing tools nonsense. I would not be surprised to hear that PSG are sounding him out. Thats what I would do in their shoes. And if he likes the sound of it, then an approach to the club will follow.He is our most reliable source of goals, so we wont want to sell, but on the other hand, if a suitable offer arrives, and Mo is open to the challenge, we have form for not blocking people.I hope its nothing, and it doesnt happen, but to my mind, the ingredients seem to be there.