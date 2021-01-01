« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10600 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm
Imagine Newcastle getting Barella.

Why isn't he on our radar?
  Reply #10601 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10601 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm »
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has met Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (31) in Morocco - full story. (SZ)

https://t.co/aBSeU49eVu

Every off season, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10602 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:41:50 am
Why do people think Kone and Thuram are exactly what we need?

Because we trust the manager.  The manager is the one who has the final say on who comes in to the club. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10603 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:18:28 am
What's this about a £50 million gift?
Somebody is being very generous with somebody elses money. Why would any business person give £50m every year to a business they own for no reason?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10604 on: Today at 01:23:28 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:45:39 am
Leighton Clarkson moving to Aberdeen on a permanent deal, says STV.

$$$$$$$
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10605 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:06:53 am
But it's not a 'gift' if you're getting it back at a later date. 

While I would also have liked to see the owners extend themselves a bit more, we cant make the mistake of saying how other people should spend their money.

FSG from the outset said that the club would be self sustaining. Grow the revenue, increase the budget, it all pays for itself.

Now, the grey area is that FSG might have spent more of their own money on infrastructure, leaving the club to invest more into the team, but they didnt do that. Again, its difficult to tell other people how they should spend their own money. By and large they did what they said they would do. Im sure there are detailed threads on all this. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10606 on: Today at 01:54:24 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:50:48 pm
While I would also have liked to see the owners extend themselves a bit more, we cant make the mistake of saying how other people should spend their money.

FSG from the outset said that the club would be self sustaining. Grow the revenue, increase the budget, it all pays for itself.

Now, the grey area is that FSG might have spent more of their own money on infrastructure, leaving the club to invest more into the team, but they didnt do that. Again, its difficult to tell other people how they should spend their own money. By and large they did what they said they would do. Im sure there are detailed threads on all this. 

it's new territory as far as I know!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10607 on: Today at 01:58:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:24 pm
it's new territory as far as I know!

 :lmao Feels like something we could be exploring at length in every 2nd thread. Weird it's never come up!   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10608 on: Today at 02:00:57 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:15:44 pm
Because we trust the manager.  The manager is the one who has the final say on who comes in to the club.

... but they've not even come yet. We might want to wait till we actually sign them to resort to this one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10609 on: Today at 02:01:06 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:10:41 pm
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has met Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (31) in Morocco - full story. (SZ)

https://t.co/aBSeU49eVu

Every off season, no?

This might be a story to watch. It could be a case of 2+2 = 5 but the circumstances make it at least plausible. Mo is friends with the owner. PSG have lost Messi, and Mbappe looks to be leaving too, if not now, then next summer. They need a name, a reliable source of goals, to come in. Mo is all that, and then some.

At Mos age, and profile, he wont want to spend too much time outside the CL, if at all. He expressed his disappointment with a quick tweet after we missed out on CL football, which was understandable, but also made me wonder if there is not something to keep an eye on here.

He is a consummate pro, and wont kick up any fuss, and will always do his best. So if anything happens, it will not be any sort of downing tools nonsense. I would not be surprised to hear that PSG are sounding him out. Thats what I would do in their shoes. And if he likes the sound of it, then an approach to the club will follow.

He is our most reliable source of goals, so we wont want to sell, but on the other hand, if a suitable offer arrives, and Mo is open to the challenge, we have form for not blocking people.

I hope its nothing, and it doesnt happen, but to my mind, the ingredients seem to be there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10610 on: Today at 02:02:14 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:01:06 pm
This might be a story to watch. It could be a case of 2+2 = 5 but the circumstances make it at least plausible. Mo is friends with the owner. PSG have lost Messi, and Mbappe looks to be leaving too, if not now, then next summer. They need a name, a reliable source of goals, to come in. Mo is all that, and then some.

At Mos age, and profile, he wont want to spend too much time outside the CL, if at all. He expressed his disappointment with a quick tweet after we missed out on CL football, which was understandable, but also made me wonder if there is not something to keep an eye on here.

He is a consummate pro, and wont kick up any fuss, and will always do his best. So if anything happens, it will not be any sort of downing tools nonsense. Im sure PSG are sounding him out. And if he likes the sound of it, then an approach to the club will follow.

He is our most reliable source of goals, so we wont want to sell, but on the other hand, if a suitable offer arrives, and Mo is open to the challenge, we have form for not blocking people.

I hope its nothing, and it doesnt happen, but to my mind, the ingredients seem to be there.

You've probably kicked a hornets nest with this one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10611 on: Today at 02:03:18 pm
Hopefully its nothing, and I definitely want him to stay.

Just commenting on how it might be shaping up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10612 on: Today at 02:04:23 pm
Frustrating we aren't in for Caicedo but probably out of our price range despite making more than the teams going for him. Hopefully we pull a god of a DM from nowhere like we did with Fabinho in the first place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10613 on: Today at 02:05:25 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:01:06 pm
This might be a story to watch. It could be a case of 2+2 = 5 but the circumstances make it at least plausible. Mo is friends with the owner. PSG have lost Messi, and Mbappe looks to be leaving too, if not now, then next summer. They need a name, a reliable source of goals, to come in. Mo is all that, and then some.

At Mos age, and profile, he wont want to spend too much time outside the CL, if at all. He expressed his disappointment with a quick tweet after we missed out on CL football, which was understandable, but also made me wonder if there is not something to keep an eye on here.

He is a consummate pro, and wont kick up any fuss, and will always do his best. So if anything happens, it will not be any sort of downing tools nonsense. I would not be surprised to hear that PSG are sounding him out. Thats what I would do in their shoes. And if he likes the sound of it, then an approach to the club will follow.

He is our most reliable source of goals, so we wont want to sell, but on the other hand, if a suitable offer arrives, and Mo is open to the challenge, we have form for not blocking people.

I hope its nothing, and it doesnt happen, but to my mind, the ingredients seem to be there.

Already worried about the mental health of this thread.

After this, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is incoming...........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10614 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm
Dickheads!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10615 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm
There will be a conversation about Salah next summer. No chance we sell this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10616 on: Today at 02:14:49 pm
Would take one hell of a transfer fee. He's mates with that lad - that seems to be the reason this pops up repeatedly - they've never seriously made an attempt to get him. I can't see it at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10617 on: Today at 02:17:12 pm
You can forget about Champions League football in 2024-25 if we sell Mo this summer. Just wouldn't make any sense to flog the world class operators we have left, especially if we're trying to close a gap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10618 on: Today at 02:17:29 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:50:48 pm
While I would also have liked to see the owners extend themselves a bit more, we cant make the mistake of saying how other people should spend their money.

FSG from the outset said that the club would be self sustaining. Grow the revenue, increase the budget, it all pays for itself.

Now, the grey area is that FSG might have spent more of their own money on infrastructure, leaving the club to invest more into the team, but they didnt do that. Again, its difficult to tell other people how they should spend their own money. By and large they did what they said they would do. Im sure there are detailed threads on all this.

Unfortunately its never quite that straightforward in this sport, growing financially is obviously brilliant but not investing in a very obvious area of the team has cost us between £80-£100mil (which is ironically more than the anfield road stand will cost) this season from not qualifying for the champions league, so not investing has bitten them in the arse as our revenue will take a massive drop this year thats a fact. The champions league would have paid for the stand, by not investing themselves on infrastructure which is exempt from FFP they have fucked up.
Last Edit: Today at 02:20:25 pm by Redric1970
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10619 on: Today at 02:20:06 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:17:12 pm
You can forget about Champions League football in 2024-25 if we sell Mo this summer. Just wouldn't make any sense to flog the world class operators we have left, especially if we're trying to close a gap.

We are not selling him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10620 on: Today at 02:20:12 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:14:49 pm
Would take one hell of a transfer fee. He's mates with that lad - that seems to be the reason this pops up repeatedly - they've never seriously made an attempt to get him. I can't see it at all.
Will Peter come in now & slam Salah hanging with him now like with how Bellingham didnt join us because he sold out for money lol
Not like we dont have one of the highest wage bills & pay agents huge amounts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10621 on: Today at 02:23:57 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:17:12 pm
You can forget about Champions League football in 2024-25 if we sell Mo this summer. Just wouldn't make any sense to flog the world class operators we have left, especially if we're trying to close a gap.

At some point we have to replace him though.  I know people are dead against it but if a good offer for him came in this summer, I would take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10622 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm
Quote from: ... on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Imagine Newcastle getting Barella.

Why isn't he on our radar?

Not tall enough.

Only 5ft 9
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10623 on: Today at 02:25:50 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:23:57 pm
At some point we have to replace him though.  I know people are dead against it but if a good offer for him came in this summer, I would take it.

What's a good offer?

40M?

60M?

More?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10624 on: Today at 02:26:45 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:25:50 pm
What's a good offer?

40M?

60M?

More?

Oh yeah definitely more than £60m.  I'm thinking around £100m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10625 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:25:18 pm
Not tall enough.

Only 5ft 9

Same height as Mac Allister?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10626 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:01:06 pm
This might be a story to watch. It could be a case of 2+2 = 5 but the circumstances make it at least plausible. Mo is friends with the owner. PSG have lost Messi, and Mbappe looks to be leaving too, if not now, then next summer. They need a name, a reliable source of goals, to come in. Mo is all that, and then some.

At Mos age, and profile, he wont want to spend too much time outside the CL, if at all. He expressed his disappointment with a quick tweet after we missed out on CL football, which was understandable, but also made me wonder if there is not something to keep an eye on here.

He is a consummate pro, and wont kick up any fuss, and will always do his best. So if anything happens, it will not be any sort of downing tools nonsense. I would not be surprised to hear that PSG are sounding him out. Thats what I would do in their shoes. And if he likes the sound of it, then an approach to the club will follow.

He is our most reliable source of goals, so we wont want to sell, but on the other hand, if a suitable offer arrives, and Mo is open to the challenge, we have form for not blocking people.

I hope its nothing, and it doesnt happen, but to my mind, the ingredients seem to be there.

A straight swap with Mbappe, with us paying to Mbappe Salah's wages and the rest being subsidized by Qatari FC. Otherwise they can sod off.

In other words, that is a non-story.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10627 on: Today at 02:28:02 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:45 pm
Oh yeah definitely more than £60m.  I'm thinking around £100m.

Who would we even get with that money? A team selling Salah, out the CL. Which top player are we then convincing. I think it would be mad.
