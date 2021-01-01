« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 365371 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm
I thought that as well but I am not sure anymore. I think we are definitely in the top four best sides, not top two, the numbers dont support it. Then no matter how people feel, we will have to factor in new signings and hence there is a debate whether the players we are linked with are good enough. I am not sure saying we are the second best and signing players not as good as our rivals will be fine.

We all sat here for ages saying Utd were and are shit, and no way them finishing 2nd or 3rd was reality or reflective of where they were. I think its the same with us being 5th, we're comfortably better than Newcastle for example. Lets see who our rivals sign. Rumours of Arsenal signing Havertz. Utd in for Mount. Both good players but we've got off to a better start. Close the window now I say
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm
We all sat here for ages saying Utd were and are shit, and no way them finishing 2nd or 3rd was reality or reflective of where they were. I think its the same with us being 5th, we're comfortably better than Newcastle for example. Lets see who our rivals sign. Rumours of Arsenal signing Havertz. Utd in for Mount. Both good players but we've got off to a better start. Close the window now I say

Arsenal are also signing Rice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
But the story that Inter dont want to sell has been taken as fact and if so its implied that they would sell at. I dont even know how we discuss the thing about him being out of our price range considering people dont want to mention budgets and all that.
I haven't seen enough of Barella to be losing my shit over some story. It's probably Newcastle just letting Maddison know there's other options out there.

Transfer window hasn't even been 24 hours old has it and people are beginning to doubt what we are going to do this summer. Some just need to relax and see what happens over next couple of weeks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
I haven't seen enough of Barella to be losing my shit over some story. It's probably Newcastle just letting Maddison know there's other options out there.

Transfer window hasn't even been 24 hours old has it and people are beginning to doubt what we are going to do this summer. Some just need to relax and see what happens over next couple of weeks.

We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm »
People need to realsie we need players that suit us and our system, players like Thuram (45) and Kone (35) though relatively cheap are exactly what we need, also these guys are 21/22 years old and look very good prospects, also they will have the familarity of Konate (esp Thuram) these 3 players could well be the spine of the french national team in a year or 2 and knowing france peobably end up world cup winners or atleast Euro winners.

No disrespect but i cant see Elliot or Curtis going to the World cup or Euro or indeed England winning anything.

Next season we should be heading for top 4/5 ECL places and maybe EC .  We may chalenge but that is what Jurgen makes us challengers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
Yes and just because we (possibly) aren't after a player Newcastle are linked with doesn't mean we should throw our toys out of the pram and it doesn't mean because we sign X,Y or Z we cannot be a top team again either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.

Spot on. Definitely more sensible than reviewing our transfer window in mid-June.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
Arsenal are also signing Rice.

I can see Man City coming in there and Phillips going to West Ham but yeah, great signing for them if he goes there. Excellent player. Still doesn't make them better than us though  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
What if the only way we can challenge at the top of this league is to sell the club to billionaire investors ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 12:19:48 am »
Quote from: StormyDog on Today at 12:00:21 am
What if the only way we can challenge at the top of this league is to sell the club to billionaire investors ?
then no sale's required to challenge, FSG are filthy rich as an organisation (as are many of the individual owners that make up FSG) - they can afford whatever it is you want them to do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 02:12:20 am »
Fsg have clearly said they were looking for investment. They cant compete with the big money boys.
 They making millions out of this club but see it as a business. They wont throw money around
like the big boys backed by billions. Footballs changed sadly. We aint winning nothing shopping
At Poundland while the big boys are at Harrods etc ;D
.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 02:34:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.

yup pretty much. the goodwill is wearing a bit thin. We could have negotiated in a position of strength a couple of years back when challenging for honours but are now are scampering for deals after a bad season. The fact that we have one of the best managers that is proven but not getting enough support have riled up the fan base somewhat.

This window is pretty much last chance saloon for FSG. If they fail to reinforce now, i do think that we can be lucky to even be in CL next season. All the talk about data and being at the forefront is long gone now as other clubs have picked up the baton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 02:37:59 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:34:27 am
yup pretty much. the goodwill is wearing a bit thin. We could have negotiated in a position of strength a couple of years back when challenging for honours but are now are scampering for deals after a bad season. The fact that we have one of the best managers that is proven but not getting enough support have riled up the fan base somewhat.

This window is pretty much last chance saloon for FSG. If they fail to reinforce now, i do think that we can be lucky to even be in CL next season. All the talk about data and being at the forefront is long gone now as other clubs have picked up the baton.

What is this based on?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 03:04:32 am »
The window opened yesterday morning. As far as I can see in the PL, only Liverpool and Brighton have moved quickly to address key positions. Enjoy the break till it lasts, as it is out our hands how the club deals with window. Save your tears for another day, mostly the September 2nd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 04:27:10 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:37:59 am
What is this based on?

Based on absolutely nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 04:45:44 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:37:59 am
What is this based on?

my own pessimistic view and the past few transfer windows ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 06:06:33 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 02:12:20 am
Fsg have clearly said they were looking for investment. They cant compete with the big money boys.
 They making millions out of this club but see it as a business. They wont throw money around
like the big boys backed by billions. Footballs changed sadly. We aint winning nothing shopping
At Poundland while the big boys are at Harrods etc ;D
.

Sorry, but that is nonsense. FSG have never taken a penny out of the club. By running it properly, they have improved the infrastructure, and created a competitive team, without putting any debt on the club. In many ways, they are the perfect owners ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 06:54:27 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:06:33 am
they are the perfect owners ...
Giving us a £50m 'gift' every summer would make them the perfect owners, but as things stand they're still not bad owners. We'll certainly look back on their time at Liverpool as a massively successful one. Don't know what you've got till its gone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 06:56:00 am »
I think some people think getting new players is as simple as plunking a case full of money on the table, stuffing the player into the car boot and driving back to Anfield. If the player is any good the selling club wont want to sell and certainly not on the cheap.

The ticking clock (the first day of preseason) is our own making as the window is open till August. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 06:59:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:06:33 am
Sorry, but that is nonsense. FSG have never taken a penny out of the club. By running it properly, they have improved the infrastructure, and created a competitive team, without putting any debt on the club. In many ways, they are the perfect owners ...

We've certainly the perfect manager not sure I'd say that about the owners.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 07:09:24 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:59:58 am
We've certainly the perfect manager not sure I'd say that about the owners.

Who has hired that manager? Who has made him one of the best paid managers in the World? FSG have done most things right, after learning from their early mistakes. They've taken us over on the brink of bankruptcy, and turned us into a global force again. By all metrics, we are one of the top 5 clubs in the World. Bad seasons happen. It is how real life works ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 07:30:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:09:24 am
Who has hired that manager? Who has made him one of the best paid managers in the World? FSG have done most things right, after learning from their early mistakes. They've taken us over on the brink of bankruptcy, and turned us into a global force again. By all metrics, we are one of the top 5 clubs in the World. Bad seasons happen. It is how real life works ...

I agree with most of what youve said but last season was entirely avoidable but thats on Klopp as well as FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 07:41:50 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm
People need to realsie we need players that suit us and our system, players like Thuram (45) and Kone (35) though relatively cheap are exactly what we need, also these guys are 21/22 years old and look very good prospects, also they will have the familarity of Konate (esp Thuram) these 3 players could well be the spine of the french national team in a year or 2 and knowing france peobably end up world cup winners or atleast Euro winners.

No disrespect but i cant see Elliot or Curtis going to the World cup or Euro or indeed England winning anything.

Next season we should be heading for top 4/5 ECL places and maybe EC .  We may chalenge but that is what Jurgen makes us challengers

Why do people think Kone and Thuram are exactly what we need? Thuram is young and still has room to develop. Were not buying a player hitting his peak which is different to what weve often done in the past. He has decent attacking numbers but its the French league and hes not exactly taking it apart. His defensive numbers are very low, as are his pressure numbers. His most eye catching ability, driving through midfield with the ball, wont be easy to do very often against the deep lying defenders we play against. Just because hes big and seems quite athletic doesnt mean hes exactly what we need. Then Kone is also young with room to develop. In isolation this is fine, and that type of profile in the summer of 21 would have been absolutely fine, there was less risk then because we still, mostly, had a functioning midfield. But last season our midfield was dysfunctional and so both in the summer of 22 and definitely this summer we cant be risking our midfield rebuild, we have to get it right first time round. Buying young talent introduces extra risk because you cant be sure how theyll develop from what they both currently are. As for Kones on pitch performances, his defensive numbers are good and hes very press resistant as well as having brilliant dribbling numbers. But his passing isnt brilliant and hes not an offensive 8. Which means hed need to play 6 in our new system most likely and its really not ideal having a 6 who doesnt pass it forward very well. Doesnt look like he heads it very well either which is also a concern is hes going to be our DM. If were returning to the old style 433 hed make a lot more sense for me because he could do the water carrier for Trent job at RCM.

So no, Im not sure they are perfect for us. They add much needed athleticism but there are big trade offs in terms of what they actually give you on the pitch and theyre both still young, which means that at least in part youre buying potential and Im not convinced we can afford to do that anymore. The time to buy potential for midfield was in the summer of 21.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10543 on: Today at 07:49:48 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:41:50 am
Why do people think Kone and Thuram are exactly what we need? Thuram is young and still has room to develop. Were not buying a player hitting his peak which is different to what weve often done in the past. He has decent attacking numbers but its the French league and hes not exactly taking it apart. His defensive numbers are very low, as are his pressure numbers. His most eye catching ability, driving through midfield with the ball, wont be easy to do very often against the deep lying defenders we play against. Just because hes big and seems quite athletic doesnt mean hes exactly what we need. Then Kone is also young with room to develop. In isolation this is fine, and that type of profile in the summer of 21 would have been absolutely fine, there was less risk then because we still, mostly, had a functioning midfield. But last season our midfield was dysfunctional and so both in the summer of 22 and definitely this summer we cant be risking our midfield rebuild, we have to get it right first time round. Buying young talent introduces extra risk because you cant be sure how theyll develop from what they both currently are. As for Kones on pitch performances, his defensive numbers are good and hes very press resistant as well as having brilliant dribbling numbers. But his passing isnt brilliant and hes not an offensive 8. Which means hed need to play 6 in our new system most likely and its really not ideal having a 6 who doesnt pass it forward very well. Doesnt look like he heads it very well either which is also a concern is hes going to be our DM. If were returning to the old style 433 hed make a lot more sense for me because he could do the water carrier for Trent job at RCM.

So no, Im not sure they are perfect for us. They add much needed athleticism but there are big trade offs in terms of what they actually give you on the pitch and theyre both still young, which means that at least in part youre buying potential and Im not convinced we can afford to do that anymore. The time to buy potential for midfield was in the summer of 21.

We need physicality, aggression, mobility, and technical ability. Thuram and Kone (or players like them) are exactly what we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10544 on: Today at 08:07:32 am »
I'll love it when we sign neither and this thread will have been countless pages of pointless waffle (I realise that is the very definition of the transfer thread)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10545 on: Today at 08:16:55 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:13:52 pm
Yes and just because we (possibly) aren't after a player Newcastle are linked with doesn't mean we should throw our toys out of the pram and it doesn't mean because we sign X,Y or Z we cannot be a top team again either.
Yes. If you back and look at our current stars, many of them didn't attract much attention from other top clubs. It doesnt mean much.

Obviously we are not going for the most established players now, but the point is that we hope is that they become top players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10546 on: Today at 08:19:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:09:24 am
Who has hired that manager? Who has made him one of the best paid managers in the World? FSG have done most things right, after learning from their early mistakes. They've taken us over on the brink of bankruptcy, and turned us into a global force again. By all metrics, we are one of the top 5 clubs in the World. Bad seasons happen. It is how real life works ...

Personally think their good owners but not perfect
