People need to realsie we need players that suit us and our system, players like Thuram (45) and Kone (35) though relatively cheap are exactly what we need, also these guys are 21/22 years old and look very good prospects, also they will have the familarity of Konate (esp Thuram) these 3 players could well be the spine of the french national team in a year or 2 and knowing france peobably end up world cup winners or atleast Euro winners.



No disrespect but i cant see Elliot or Curtis going to the World cup or Euro or indeed England winning anything.



Next season we should be heading for top 4/5 ECL places and maybe EC . We may chalenge but that is what Jurgen makes us challengers



Why do people think Kone and Thuram are exactly what we need? Thuram is young and still has room to develop. Were not buying a player hitting his peak which is different to what weve often done in the past. He has decent attacking numbers but its the French league and hes not exactly taking it apart. His defensive numbers are very low, as are his pressure numbers. His most eye catching ability, driving through midfield with the ball, wont be easy to do very often against the deep lying defenders we play against. Just because hes big and seems quite athletic doesnt mean hes exactly what we need. Then Kone is also young with room to develop. In isolation this is fine, and that type of profile in the summer of 21 would have been absolutely fine, there was less risk then because we still, mostly, had a functioning midfield. But last season our midfield was dysfunctional and so both in the summer of 22 and definitely this summer we cant be risking our midfield rebuild, we have to get it right first time round. Buying young talent introduces extra risk because you cant be sure how theyll develop from what they both currently are. As for Kones on pitch performances, his defensive numbers are good and hes very press resistant as well as having brilliant dribbling numbers. But his passing isnt brilliant and hes not an offensive 8. Which means hed need to play 6 in our new system most likely and its really not ideal having a 6 who doesnt pass it forward very well. Doesnt look like he heads it very well either which is also a concern is hes going to be our DM. If were returning to the old style 433 hed make a lot more sense for me because he could do the water carrier for Trent job at RCM.So no, Im not sure they are perfect for us. They add much needed athleticism but there are big trade offs in terms of what they actually give you on the pitch and theyre both still young, which means that at least in part youre buying potential and Im not convinced we can afford to do that anymore. The time to buy potential for midfield was in the summer of 21.