LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm
I thought that as well but I am not sure anymore. I think we are definitely in the top four best sides, not top two, the numbers dont support it. Then no matter how people feel, we will have to factor in new signings and hence there is a debate whether the players we are linked with are good enough. I am not sure saying we are the second best and signing players not as good as our rivals will be fine.

We all sat here for ages saying Utd were and are shit, and no way them finishing 2nd or 3rd was reality or reflective of where they were. I think its the same with us being 5th, we're comfortably better than Newcastle for example. Lets see who our rivals sign. Rumours of Arsenal signing Havertz. Utd in for Mount. Both good players but we've got off to a better start. Close the window now I say
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,132
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm
We all sat here for ages saying Utd were and are shit, and no way them finishing 2nd or 3rd was reality or reflective of where they were. I think its the same with us being 5th, we're comfortably better than Newcastle for example. Lets see who our rivals sign. Rumours of Arsenal signing Havertz. Utd in for Mount. Both good players but we've got off to a better start. Close the window now I say

Arsenal are also signing Rice.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
But the story that Inter dont want to sell has been taken as fact and if so its implied that they would sell at. I dont even know how we discuss the thing about him being out of our price range considering people dont want to mention budgets and all that.
I haven't seen enough of Barella to be losing my shit over some story. It's probably Newcastle just letting Maddison know there's other options out there.

Transfer window hasn't even been 24 hours old has it and people are beginning to doubt what we are going to do this summer. Some just need to relax and see what happens over next couple of weeks.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,132
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
I haven't seen enough of Barella to be losing my shit over some story. It's probably Newcastle just letting Maddison know there's other options out there.

Transfer window hasn't even been 24 hours old has it and people are beginning to doubt what we are going to do this summer. Some just need to relax and see what happens over next couple of weeks.

We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
Logged

Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm
People need to realsie we need players that suit us and our system, players like Thuram (45) and Kone (35) though relatively cheap are exactly what we need, also these guys are 21/22 years old and look very good prospects, also they will have the familarity of Konate (esp Thuram) these 3 players could well be the spine of the french national team in a year or 2 and knowing france peobably end up world cup winners or atleast Euro winners.

No disrespect but i cant see Elliot or Curtis going to the World cup or Euro or indeed England winning anything.

Next season we should be heading for top 4/5 ECL places and maybe EC .  We may chalenge but that is what Jurgen makes us challengers
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:11 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
Yes and just because we (possibly) aren't after a player Newcastle are linked with doesn't mean we should throw our toys out of the pram and it doesn't mean because we sign X,Y or Z we cannot be a top team again either.
Logged

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.

Spot on. Definitely more sensible than reviewing our transfer window in mid-June.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
Arsenal are also signing Rice.

I can see Man City coming in there and Phillips going to West Ham but yeah, great signing for them if he goes there. Excellent player. Still doesn't make them better than us though  :D
Logged

StormyDog

  • You know had only 4 shots on target
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • Give yourself the chance to be Heroes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10528 on: Today at 12:00:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
What if the only way we can challenge at the top of this league is to sell the club to billionaire investors ?
Logged
Pep Guardiola: "We knew immediately when the draw was made - Anfield, they won it five times, the fans believe - it will be hard. We were beaten by an exceptional team."

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10529 on: Today at 12:19:48 am
Quote from: StormyDog on Today at 12:00:21 am
What if the only way we can challenge at the top of this league is to sell the club to billionaire investors ?
then no sale's required to challenge, FSG are filthy rich as an organisation (as are many of the individual owners that make up FSG) - they can afford whatever it is you want them to do
Logged

Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10530 on: Today at 02:12:20 am
Fsg have clearly said they were looking for investment. They cant compete with the big money boys.
 They making millions out of this club but see it as a business. They wont throw money around
like the big boys backed by billions. Footballs changed sadly. We aint winning nothing shopping
At Poundland while the big boys are at Harrods etc ;D
.
Logged

xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10531 on: Today at 02:34:27 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.

yup pretty much. the goodwill is wearing a bit thin. We could have negotiated in a position of strength a couple of years back when challenging for honours but are now are scampering for deals after a bad season. The fact that we have one of the best managers that is proven but not getting enough support have riled up the fan base somewhat.

This window is pretty much last chance saloon for FSG. If they fail to reinforce now, i do think that we can be lucky to even be in CL next season. All the talk about data and being at the forefront is long gone now as other clubs have picked up the baton.
Logged

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10532 on: Today at 02:37:59 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:34:27 am
yup pretty much. the goodwill is wearing a bit thin. We could have negotiated in a position of strength a couple of years back when challenging for honours but are now are scampering for deals after a bad season. The fact that we have one of the best managers that is proven but not getting enough support have riled up the fan base somewhat.

This window is pretty much last chance saloon for FSG. If they fail to reinforce now, i do think that we can be lucky to even be in CL next season. All the talk about data and being at the forefront is long gone now as other clubs have picked up the baton.

What is this based on?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10533 on: Today at 03:04:32 am
The window opened yesterday morning. As far as I can see in the PL, only Liverpool and Brighton have moved quickly to address key positions. Enjoy the break till it lasts, as it is out our hands how the club deals with window. Save your tears for another day, mostly the September 2nd.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.
