« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 362974 times)

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:49:07 pm
I thought that as well but I am not sure anymore. I think we are definitely in the top four best sides, not top two, the numbers dont support it. Then no matter how people feel, we will have to factor in new signings and hence there is a debate whether the players we are linked with are good enough. I am not sure saying we are the second best and signing players not as good as our rivals will be fine.

We all sat here for ages saying Utd were and are shit, and no way them finishing 2nd or 3rd was reality or reflective of where they were. I think its the same with us being 5th, we're comfortably better than Newcastle for example. Lets see who our rivals sign. Rumours of Arsenal signing Havertz. Utd in for Mount. Both good players but we've got off to a better start. Close the window now I say
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,132
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 11:02:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:00:48 pm
We all sat here for ages saying Utd were and are shit, and no way them finishing 2nd or 3rd was reality or reflective of where they were. I think its the same with us being 5th, we're comfortably better than Newcastle for example. Lets see who our rivals sign. Rumours of Arsenal signing Havertz. Utd in for Mount. Both good players but we've got off to a better start. Close the window now I say

Arsenal are also signing Rice.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 11:06:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:58:44 pm
But the story that Inter dont want to sell has been taken as fact and if so its implied that they would sell at. I dont even know how we discuss the thing about him being out of our price range considering people dont want to mention budgets and all that.
I haven't seen enough of Barella to be losing my shit over some story. It's probably Newcastle just letting Maddison know there's other options out there.

Transfer window hasn't even been 24 hours old has it and people are beginning to doubt what we are going to do this summer. Some just need to relax and see what happens over next couple of weeks.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,132
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 11:10:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:06:38 pm
I haven't seen enough of Barella to be losing my shit over some story. It's probably Newcastle just letting Maddison know there's other options out there.

Transfer window hasn't even been 24 hours old has it and people are beginning to doubt what we are going to do this summer. Some just need to relax and see what happens over next couple of weeks.

We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 11:12:32 pm »
People need to realsie we need players that suit us and our system, players like Thuram (45) and Kone (35) though relatively cheap are exactly what we need, also these guys are 21/22 years old and look very good prospects, also they will have the familarity of Konate (esp Thuram) these 3 players could well be the spine of the french national team in a year or 2 and knowing france peobably end up world cup winners or atleast Euro winners.

No disrespect but i cant see Elliot or Curtis going to the World cup or Euro or indeed England winning anything.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:20 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.
Yes and just because we (possibly) aren't after a player Newcastle are linked with doesn't mean we should throw our toys out of the pram and it doesn't mean because we sign X,Y or Z we cannot be a top team again either.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 11:15:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:10:55 pm
We all want the same  thing which is to challenge and be a top team again and most of the worrying I guess its nervousness. The window closes at end of August so it will have to be reviewed then.

Spot on. Definitely more sensible than reviewing our transfer window in mid-June.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 