I'd have my doubts about Barella settling in Newcastle



And I thibk we would be as well to steer well clear of Italians given how none of the ones were signed in the past were a success.



Not like we signed any good ones though, is it? Borini was genuinely shit, Balotelli some natural talent but a total waster and Aquilani never fit (or up to much), Dossena a journeyman, Doni was crap.Italians who are actually good that come to England typically do well but the better ones tend to stay in Italy anyway. The 2006 World Cup winning squad for example pretty much all stayed in Italy. Players like Gattuso, Pirlo, De Rossi, Nesta, Chiellini, Buffon, Del Piero etc would have obviously succeeded in the PL/for us. Or in the era before that Baresi, Maldini, Baggio, Costacurta, Donadoni etc.