Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:19:09 pm
How have they been structuring their deals so far? Who is their top earner and what are they on per week?

Sorry, I don't have access to Sauidi banks' secret accounts...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:27:43 pm
Genuine question as I cant think back that far but before we signed Fabinho and had a midfield of Hendo, Milner and Gini did one play as a 6 or did they all do a bit of everything?
Henderson was the 6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:27:43 pm
Genuine question as I cant think back that far but before we signed Fabinho and had a midfield of Hendo, Milner and Gini did one play as a 6 or did they all do a bit of everything?

Henderson played there. Remember then in 2018/19 he then went on record that he told Klopp that he didnt like playing there and wanted to play further forward. Was after the Bayern game (i think).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:21:45 pm
Oh right, so were paying for the Barella signing by giving them the money for Longstaffe?

Yeah, Nice one FSG. NOT!!

To be fair, Longstaff is better than Barella ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:27:28 pm
He is represented by his father, who is not a certified agent. In cases like this, very often the services of a certified agents are used. Anyway, Pimenta represents Dolberg, who is returning to Nice, after his loan at Hoffenheim ...
Im pretty sure the last client who was from Pimenta/raiola was Balotelli. Yea idk the process if they just used an agent to look over stuff.
I didnt think she was there for Thuram
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Interestingly Barella is already listed as a Newcastle player on Wikipedia !

For me, hes not big enough, and doesnt score enough goals. Either one might not be an issue if MacAlister was bigger or scored more goals

And Thuram is big, quick, but doesnt score goals. Which is why Veiga, who is big and scores goals might be a genuine option
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:27:43 pm
Genuine question as I cant think back that far but before we signed Fabinho and had a midfield of Hendo, Milner and Gini did one play as a 6 or did they all do a bit of everything?

I remember Henderson saying hed spoken to Klopp once Fabinho was signed saying hed covered the 6 role but was hoping the signing would mean hed get
to.play further forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:31:19 pm
Im pretty sure the last client who was from Pimenta/raiola was Balotelli. Yea idk the process if they just used an agent to look over stuff.
I didnt think she was there for Thuram

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/khephren-thurams-agent-posts-cryptic-27119765
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:32:13 pm
Interestingly Barella is already listed as a Newcastle player on

Doesn't take much for someone to edit a Wikipedia page
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:35:21 pm
Doesn't take much for someone to edit a Wikipedia page
It doesnt take much to amuse me either!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I'll be honest, I'd be pretty disappointed if Barella signs for Newcastle, while Liverpool choose to spend money on Thuram or Kone instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Thuram is repped by his pops and that nice lady with the pink shoes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:37:09 pm
You just said he didnt have an agent. WTF the echo doing
https://www.transfermarkt.us/khephren-thuram/profil/spieler/463618

She is probably just acting like an advisor. It is very often the case with players represented by family members without a licence ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
50 million? Fuck off. Never happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I haven't read the last few pages but I imagine the Barella news has gone down well!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:39:30 pm
I'll be honest, I'd be pretty disappointed if Barella signs for Newcastle, while Liverpool choose to spend money on Thuram or Kone instead.

I'd be disappointed when a good player chooses to suck on the Saudi money teet but not with Thuram and Kone at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:21:12 pm
I'd have my doubts about Barella settling in Newcastle

And I thibk we would be as well to steer well clear of Italians given how none of the ones were signed in the past were a success.

Not like we signed any good ones though, is it? Borini was genuinely shit, Balotelli some natural talent but a total waster and Aquilani never fit (or up to much), Dossena a journeyman, Doni was crap.

Italians who are actually good that come to England typically do well but the better ones tend to stay in Italy anyway. The 2006 World Cup winning squad for example pretty much all stayed in Italy. Players like Gattuso, Pirlo, De Rossi,  Nesta, Chiellini, Buffon, Del Piero etc would have obviously succeeded in the PL/for us. Or in the era before that Baresi, Maldini, Baggio, Costacurta, Donadoni etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
It should.

https://twitter.com/NimaTavRood/status/1669049670344007705

Quote
As stated earlier: want Inter players = pay Inters price.
Barella is NOT for sale for £50m.
Hes simply not for sale. Make a £80-100m offer & Inter MIGHT consider.
Cheers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:40:38 pm
She is probably just acting like an advisor. It is very often the case with players represented by family members without a licence ...
Or she there for her actual client.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:43:19 pm
I haven't read the last few pages but I imagine the Barella news has gone down well!


Consider yourself lucky
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:45:57 pm
Or she there for her actual client.

Thuram to Liverpool is done...so she is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Barella story has been discounted by Italianmedia saying no bid & would only consider 80-100m.
Seems as if everyone went crazy over a false article.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/dall-inghilterra-newcastle-su-barella-appuntamento-con-l-inter-72588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:00 pm
Thuram is repped by his pops and that nice lady with the pink shoes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
2h
Manchester United have submitted an opening bid for Mason Mount today, as they guaranteed to the player days ago. Bid worth £40m. 🚨🔴 #MUFC

Chelsea have rejected the proposal, as per
@Matt_Law_DT
. No plan to accept £40m fee for Mount.

Man United, planning to bid again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:50 pm
Everyone's talking like Barella to Newcastle is done. I'll eat a houseplant if it happens. No way Inter are accepting £50m, and if they did it will 100% get hijacked at that price, and finally there's no way he's going to accept Newcastle.

This type of deal reminds me of David Silva going to City in 2010?  Going for the money, but the project as wellGuimares and Barella, thats a great midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:01:49 pm
We're definitely falling far behind 3 clubs. Us Vs Utd for 4th is my guess and if they get taken over by Qatar it's game over.

Financially yes, but we have a great manager and will compete.but I agree will be getting harder and harder, especially with oil money for 3 teams and Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:49:58 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
2h
Manchester United have submitted an opening bid for Mason Mount today, as they guaranteed to the player days ago. Bid worth £40m. 🚨🔴 #MUFC

Chelsea have rejected the proposal, as per
@Matt_Law_DT
. No plan to accept £40m fee for Mount.

Man United, planning to bid again.

It'll be their genius negotiation tactics on show again,they'll end up paying the asking price if not more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:49:58 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
2h
Manchester United have submitted an opening bid for Mason Mount today, as they guaranteed to the player days ago. Bid worth £40m. 🚨🔴 #MUFC

Chelsea have rejected the proposal, as per
@Matt_Law_DT
. No plan to accept £40m fee for Mount.

Man United, planning to bid again.

Ahhh the annual Man Utd bidding adventure.

I wonder how much he will eventually cost them on deadline day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:56:34 pm
Ahhh the annual Man Utd bidding adventure.

I wonder how much he will eventually cost them on deadline day.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:55:42 pm
It'll be their genius negotiation tactics on show again,they'll end up paying the asking price if not more.
haha aye, and prolly in january ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
there 's the other thread for other teams transfers ...as if there not enough rubbish to wade thru already  ;D ;D ..... if you happy and you know it clap your hands .... if you happy and you know it clap your hands ...

im happy to just let the club get on with it ... it will all be good in the end  ;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:01:49 pm
We're definitely falling far behind 3 clubs. Us Vs Utd for 4th is my guess and if they get taken over by Qatar it's game over.

It's like the early Rafa years where we were competing with a paltry budget compared to Chelsea and United and you had Arsenal who had just gone unbeaten when Rafa took over so had the basis of a great team.

Nothing has changed 20 odd years on. We're always massively up against it relative to our rivals and that's before Qatar turn up at United. Arsenal have blown us out the water in recent years from the Europa League and lo and behold the tables have turned. You always have to strengthen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:45:10 pm
Not like we signed any good ones though, is it? Borini was genuinely shit, Balotelli some natural talent but a total waster and Aquilani never fit (or up to much), Dossena a journeyman, Doni was crap.

Italians who are actually good that come to England typically do well but the better ones tend to stay in Italy anyway. The 2006 World Cup winning squad for example pretty much all stayed in Italy. Players like Gattuso, Pirlo, De Rossi,  Nesta, Chiellini, Buffon, Del Piero etc would have obviously succeeded in the PL/for us. Or in the era before that Baresi, Maldini, Baggio, Costacurta, Donadoni etc.
I wonder why Italians stay in Italy? Don't other leagues pay much higher wages, generally, and the PL specifically. It's not like Italian clubs dominate the CL either? Maybe winning that isnt a big trophy for Italians. I get the weather might persuade you to stay put.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:06:39 pm
I wonder why Italians stay in Italy? Don't other leagues pay much higher wages, generally, and the PL specifically. It's not like Italian clubs dominate the CL either? Maybe winning that isnt a big trophy for Italians. I get the weather might persuade you to stay put.....
There's nowhere else that can emulate their lifestyle in Italy, food, culture, family etc, they're just homers basically.
