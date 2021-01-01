What "big name" midfield links you talking about with the exception of Judas Bellingham which we pulled out of? All relaible journos have linked us to talented midfielders that cost 60 million or less.



FYI- They don;t need to be big names, they need to be the right names.



For the record ive not once said I want or we need big names at all, just we need to spend to keep up. Ive been saying for fucking ages we need the right names, in fact when people were banging on about 8 midfielders seasons ago I was one of the main ones saying we needed a refresh of the midfield and even then it wasnt a clamour for big names or certain players, just talented reinforcements to replace the permacrocksSometimes this place just becomes leap down peoples throats and lump them in with those who wanna spend fucking £300 million completely ignoring the fact some would rather we just get honesty, if we cant spend we cant spend, but the bullshit spin on our funds is gonna grate on some, its so unnecessaryI couldnt care less if its a big name or big fee but we NEED to be afforeded the funds to spend enough and be able to get numerous talented players in or we will be left behind. We were up against it already without yet more sides being able to splash the cash