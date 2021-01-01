« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 358669 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 06:30:32 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:28:40 pm
Love the shitty post call, cheers

I posted what I thought would happen a while back to be honest, I do it every window, just my opinion and ive been right each time in previous ones but could always be wrong. We follow the same formula often IMO, the positive PR talk starts during the season raising hopes of investment, big names and positive links right out the blocks approaching the window opening then we gradually scale back and reports of why we cant go big drip out while we dont get anywhere near the previously reported big summer/£xxx warchest/klopp backing

Bingo. Some of us remember previous years and don't fall for the PR. Some say it's negative but it's reality based on historical evidence.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 06:31:05 pm »
What "big name" midfield links you talking about with the exception of Judas Bellingham which we pulled out of? All relaible journos have linked us to talented midfielders that cost 60 million or less.

FYI- They don;t need to be big names, they need to be the right names.  :wave
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,012
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 06:28:33 pm
If we let Bellingham and Barella slip through our grasp in the same window...

You don't even know if we were interested in him!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm »
Everyone's talking like Barella to Newcastle is done. I'll eat a houseplant if it happens. No way Inter are accepting £50m, and if they did it will 100% get hijacked at that price, and finally there's no way he's going to accept Newcastle.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,969
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:18:49 pm
They're wrong if that's the case.
Oh no, I dont buy that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
I'll leave you cry fuckers to it. Glorious day out there, I'm going to sniff the grass.  :wave
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 06:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:47 pm
https://twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1669005465982779393


great, lets buy a feeder club in Brazil and hoover up all the talent
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10367 on: Today at 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:33:41 pm
I'll leave you cry fuckers to it. Glorious day out there, I'm going to sniff the grass.  :wave
So needlessly aggy, lol.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10368 on: Today at 06:36:19 pm »
Can someone rationalise why Barella would be bad for us please
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,585
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10369 on: Today at 06:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:12:01 pm
That seems like a huge miss if true, why arent we after him?

50 million reasons. 
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10370 on: Today at 06:37:13 pm »
Barrella won't leave at that price, and not for Newcastle imo. Him under Eddie Howe  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 06:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:31:05 pm
What "big name" midfield links you talking about with the exception of Judas Bellingham which we pulled out of? All relaible journos have linked us to talented midfielders that cost 60 million or less.

FYI- They don;t need to be big names, they need to be the right names.  :wave

Agree with that, certainly ones I can spell, albeit i will make an exception for my true love, Monaco lad.
Logged

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10372 on: Today at 06:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:50 pm
Everyone's talking like Barella to Newcastle is done. I'll eat a houseplant if it happens. No way Inter are accepting £50m, and if they did it will 100% get hijacked at that price, and finally there's no way he's going to accept Newcastle.

Dont know about the first two things, but re Barella accepting Newcastle - Presumably this is what we had said at the time when City were on the verge of signing players like Silva or Yaya Toure. No way would that calibre of player go there, then they did.

In this case they are in the CL and will pay much better wages than Inter. Why wouldn't he go to Newcastle with the backing they have?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10373 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:31:21 pm
You don't even know if we were interested in him!

Love the shouts of missing out on hI'm despite not being linked with him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10374 on: Today at 06:38:00 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:36:19 pm
Can someone rationalise why Barella would be bad for us please
He's a midget.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 202
« Reply #10375 on: Today at 06:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:31:05 pm
What "big name" midfield links you talking about with the exception of Judas Bellingham which we pulled out of? All relaible journos have linked us to talented midfielders that cost 60 million or less.

FYI- They don;t need to be big names, they need to be the right names.  :wave

For the record ive not once said I want or we need big names at all, just we need to spend to keep up. Ive been saying for fucking ages we need the right names, in fact when people were banging on about 8 midfielders seasons ago I was one of the main ones saying we needed a refresh of the midfield and even then it wasnt a clamour for big names or certain players, just talented reinforcements to replace the permacrocks

Sometimes this place just becomes leap down peoples throats and lump them in with those who wanna spend fucking £300 million completely ignoring the fact some would rather we just get honesty, if we cant spend we cant spend, but the bullshit spin on our funds is gonna grate on some, its so unnecessary

I couldnt care less if its a big name or big fee but we NEED to be afforeded the funds to spend enough and be able to get numerous talented players in or we will be left behind. We were up against it already without yet more sides being able to splash the cash
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:45 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10376 on: Today at 06:39:27 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:36:19 pm
Can someone rationalise why Barella would be bad for us please

He wouldnt, I believe he would be great. But the club has loads of other considerations such as cost, whether the player wants CL, whether we are more looking at the long term than short term.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,996
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10377 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Some of you need to go outside and get some vitamin D into your system - some right negativity just 2 weeks into June after having bought a great player for an even better fee already.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 06:40:52 pm »
Mike McGrath
@mcgrathmike
·
38m
EXCL Newcastle are trying to negotiate deal for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella. Very ambitious move to fill priority No6/8 role this window. Italy international, 26, key player in run to CL final & will take persuading to move. Story with @LukeEdwardsTele

Not exactly "closing in"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Up
« previous next »
 