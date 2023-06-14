So whats happened with the Thuram deal allegedly we agreed terms with player but...??.And Kone?.



I think the way things are generally done is that we speak to his agent in advance of putting in an offer:"Would he be interested in joining us?""Yeah""Great. How much does he want?""Around £80k-90k a week""OK, we can do something around that, cheers. We'll speak to Nice about it".We then have similar conversations with Kone's, Gabri's, Gravenerch's agents and then decide who we want to go for.After that, we have discussions with the clubs to understand what fees they'd be after.Once all these conversations are had, we can weigh up who to move on given knowledge of the total deal cost.I guess we're doing this now.