LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

.adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:38:08 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 03:30:56 pm
So whats happened with the Thuram deal allegedly we agreed terms with player but...??.And Kone?.

I think the way things are generally done is that we speak to his agent in advance of putting in an offer:

"Would he be interested in joining us?"
"Yeah"
"Great. How much does he want?"
"Around £80k-90k a week"
"OK, we can do something around that, cheers. We'll speak to Nice about it".

We then have similar conversations with Kone's, Gabri's, Gravenerch's agents and then decide who we want to go for.

After that, we have discussions with the clubs to understand what fees they'd be after.

Once all these conversations are had, we can weigh up who to move on given knowledge of the total deal cost.

I guess we're doing this now.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:40:49 pm
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/transferts/mercato-liverpool-insiste-pour-khephren-thuram-l-une-de-ses-cibles-prioritaires_AV-202306140517.html

Quote
Liverpool should quickly hold new exchanges with OGC Nice for the transfer of Khéphren Thuram during the summer transfer window. [RMCSport]
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:42:28 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:44:38 pm
We probably have already started that conversation with Nice no? If we want it wrapped up quickly.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:46:12 pm
We started talking to Papa Thuram and reps since  the start of May. This deal has been long in the making.  ;D
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:46:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:49 pm
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/transferts/mercato-liverpool-insiste-pour-khephren-thuram-l-une-de-ses-cibles-prioritaires_AV-202306140517.html
RMC trying to give the club transfer advice.

I imagine his agent being in Nice today is pretty significant. White liquid in a bottle.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:47:06 pm
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:23 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:46:24 pm
RMC trying to give the club transfer advice.

I imagine his agent being in Nice today is pretty significant. White liquid in a bottle.

Hopefully not Samie's secret transfer sauce.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:24 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:47:06 pm
This is just an article based on quoting caughtoffside and 'English media'

How about the article RMC Sport posted yesterday then with Ibou basically tapping him up? Don't bring your negative aura on to me.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:57 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:47:06 pm
This is just an article based on quoting caughtoffside and 'English media'

Samie, you wanker.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:50:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:24 pm
How about the article RMC Sport posted yesterday then with Ibou basically tapping him up? Don't bring your negative aura on to me.
Understood 🫡
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:50:39 pm
Thuram deal on the players side has been done for a few weeks now.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:52:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:46:12 pm
We started talking to Papa Thuram and reps since  the start of May. This deal has been long in the making.  ;D
Hopefully Nice don't fuck things up.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:56:18 pm
Gravenberch and Thuram also share that woman agent. Raiola's right hand gal.  :wave
hide5seek

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:57:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:50:10 pm
But if thats our attitude then what chance is there of getting close to City in a title race? Dont get me wrong I dont believe we have a chance of winning the league but if your intention is they are good enough now as we are in the Europa League then thats going to be difficult to challenge the best team in the world domestically.
No team has won the title 4 times in a row and we need got be up there if city flounder. I think they will. They've won it all and maybe this season they'll be more relaxed particularly if pushed, I want us to be that team that is pushing them.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:59:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:12:49 pm
We've already got Thuram in the bag dickface.

We were never buying more than 4 players at most anyway.

I think we are buying five. What's the latest on Veiga?
Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:00:12 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:37:45 pm
Well, it's happened before... except in the other time it happened, the guy gave himself a right bollocking! ;D

That was a classic, can't remember who it was but I don't think he was seen on the forum again after that!
rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:00:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:18 pm
Gravenberch and Thuram also share that woman agent. Raiola's right hand gal.  :wave

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:00:53 pm
I think Veiga is our Gravenberch backup.  And Kone is our Gravenberch and Veiga backup.  ;D
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:01:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:00:53 pm
I think Veiga is our Gravenberch backup.  And Kone is our Gravenberch and Veiga backup.  ;D

whos back up is Thuram?
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:02:04 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:01:44 pm
whos back up is Thuram?

Samie.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:03:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:00:53 pm
I think Veiga is our Gravenberch backup.  And Kone is our Gravenberch and Veiga backup.  ;D


You are a ballsack, Ballsack.
jackh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:08:41 pm
https://twitter.com/mattladson/status/1668968025188442113

Quote
Matt Ladson
@mattladson
·
2h
Lots of talk today of it being reported that Liverpool supposedly had £250 million to spend this summer.

No such report ever existed, not from my knowledge. Literally nobody of any credibility ever said as much.

Here's what happened:

In December, Carragher shared HIS opinion that Klopp 'will have told FSG he needs 200 to 250 million to spend'.

That's an opinion, nothing else. (A fair opinion but an opinion and not a report).

In January, a German reporter, of little credibility on such a topic, writing for 'CaughtOffside,' then claimed Liverpool would have between £200m to £250m to spend.

I imagine this claim was based on Carragher's opinion, a week earlier. Perhaps it was lost in translation.

Later, in March, another reporter of little credibility, writing for 'FootballTransfers' made the same unsubstantiated claim - likely just feeding off what he'd seen online and eager for clicks.

From there, all your regular aggregator accounts regurgitated it verbatim.

Now, people are upset that such a spending spree doesn't look like happening.

People were misled by these accounts, yet they follow them anyway.

I'd add that you were purposefully misled as well, in the search for clicks, attention and engagement. Such is the way it all works.

They know what they're doing. Stop listening to them.

Listen to reporters with actual credibility.

2:05 pm · 14 Jun 2023
·
39.4K
 Views
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:08:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:00:53 pm
I think Veiga is our Gravenberch backup.  And Kone is our Gravenberch and Veiga backup.  ;D

Im not impressed with our recruitment team right now but having these 3 players as options would be pretty odd wouldnt it given theyre all pretty different to each other? Veiga - attacking and goals. Gravenberch - progression through passing, Kone - good defensive numbers, progression via dribbling. Drinks Sangrias expertise, as usual, would be much appreciated.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:11:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:00:53 pm
I think Veiga is our Gravenberch backup.  And Kone is our Gravenberch and Veiga backup.  ;D

Veiga seems like a completely different player, though. He reminds me of Mason Mount.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:16:17 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:11:54 pm
Veiga seems like a completely different player, though. He reminds me of Mason Mount.
Samies spanish name is Tokinoot Jesus












It worked in my head.



lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:34:44 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:52:51 pm
My thoughts:

1. Valverde is not happening.
2. Neither of the French lads are happening by the so called "deadline"
3. No additional signings are happening by the end of this week
4. Klopp will not be getting all the players he wants before July 8 - and given international commitments etc. we aren't likely to have the whole squad available at that time anyway.
5. As noted - we probably are forced to sell players before we can buy (unless the selling team is willing to break up the payments significantly - whereas Mac Allister was probably a full payment)
6. It's really really likely that we only get 1 more midfielder and 1 defender. That's probably the extent of our business.

There probably is an understanding that Jones and Baj are going to get more minutes this season - significantly. Maybe there is a plan also to buy another midfield in January? We have done well in January the last 2 years in getting a top player for a low fee.

You are wanking, tears in your eyes, in pitch darkness;
with only a section of sandpaper and your broken dreams.
gerrardisgod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:44:05 pm
Harvey Davies off to Crewe for the season, decent move for some experience. Might mean Pitaluga sticks around this year for the 21s/extreme cover.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:51:16 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:34:44 pm
You are wanking, tears in your eyes, in pitch darkness;
with only a section of sandpaper and your broken dreams.

that's a very explicit and graphic depiction......sounds like it would hurt.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:58:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:52:51 pm
My thoughts:

1. Valverde is not happening.
2. Neither of the French lads are happening by the so called "deadline"
3. No additional signings are happening by the end of this week
4. Klopp will not be getting all the players he wants before July 8 - and given international commitments etc. we aren't likely to have the whole squad available at that time anyway.
5. As noted - we probably are forced to sell players before we can buy (unless the selling team is willing to break up the payments significantly - whereas Mac Allister was probably a full payment)
6. It's really really likely that we only get 1 more midfielder and 1 defender. That's probably the extent of our business.

There probably is an understanding that Jones and Baj are going to get more minutes this season - significantly. Maybe there is a plan also to buy another midfield in January? We have done well in January the last 2 years in getting a top player for a low fee.

It's strange how much of an effect a James Pearce article can have.

Not having a pop at you mate because like others have said they see both sides of the coin because of the distrust we've seen with the ownership over the last few summer transfer windows. But at least we've made a signing already. If at the end of it, the extent of our business is 1 midfielder and 1 defender then it would be pretty damming since we've heard for weeks we're set for a busy summer.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:02:20 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:48:17 pm
Hahahaha wait who was this? Amazing.
Can't remember who exactly, but he was all over himself from the get-go! :lmao
It was circa 2011 I think...

I can still remember the first post after that: "Wait, did you just rubbish yourself..?" (he name-called himself I think) and then the fun started! ;D
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:04:33 pm
Quote
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
News #Caicedo: He was discussed at FC Bayern in the last days as he has still no agreement with Chelsea or Liverpool yet. Bayern is monitoring his situation. But #CFC still pushing.

But: Tuchel has other plans and is not pushing for him at this stage.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:04:47 pm
https://twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1669005465982779393

Quote
HUGE NEWS - Rules on foreign players relaxed.

Home Office has signed new rules for overseas footballers

Clubs in England can have up between 2 and 4 overseas players without the necessary work permit points.

Basically clubs can sign anyone.

AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:44:05 pm
Harvey Davies off to Crewe for the season, decent move for some experience. Might mean Pitaluga sticks around this year for the 21s/extreme cover.

I hope that this also means that we have talked Kelleher into staying another year. Given the last game of the season, I dont think the offers right now for him would be at the level he should be at.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10314 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10315 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:29:36 pm
Inspirational stuff.
Indeed. Clever... that way when some of those inevitably happen, he'll be on cloud 9.
Bravo maestro! ;D
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10316 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm »
