Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 356107 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:19 pm
And only 2 months ago said "He retains the full support of the owners, who intend to back him with serious funds this summer. "

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1643160090868867075?s=20

Maybe his and others idea of serious funds differs significantly.

£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:54:24 am
It says what it says. We need two more midfielders the clubs seems to know it needs two more midfielders but "will be influenced by the cost". The cost of it for those players mentioned should not come into it. They are all going to be around £40m and below. If we can't buy 2 £40m players in our situation what chance do we have? That is simply not backing Klopp. Yes it's only June but James Pearce is quite reliable overall is he not?

Konate and VVD hoping for a few quality signings what happens when they don't deliver we start the whole best players wanting to leave BS again like we've had before.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 01:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:49:09 pm
£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.

Arsenal and spurs spent nearly £200m each last summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:49:09 pm
£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.

Plenty of non sportswashers can dwarf that in a window, it's not enough. Amazing if we can do everything we need for 120 but it's hugely unlikely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 01:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:49:09 pm
£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.

And Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 01:55:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:53:33 pm
Arsenal and spurs spent nearly £200m each last summer?

Didn't they get loans over the last few years to keep going (certainly seem to remember that through COVID). Is it sustainable for them or a short-term front-load?

It just depresses me that that's the accepted norm to keep up and that everything is about how much is spent. Football is no longer about football or coaching players to improve it would seem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm »
I can understand both opposing views. Get it depends whether you ever towards optimism or pessimism.

Been done to death but as it stands the window has been open a day and were one of the few sides to have completed a major signing.

Not going to dismiss those with concerns or say theres loads of time to go, because I understand the once (once?!) bitten, twice shy thing.

But still, looks to me like were trying to get another signing done soon and Im not going to stress too much about things just yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm »
Give them the benefit that this is all tactics to stop clubs from rinsing us but if yet another summer goes by with FSG doing the bare minimum as usual then huge questions need to be asked about them. Weve been underspending year after year and they hit the jackpot with klopp whos been able to work with a tight budget since hes came in and its quite clearly caught up with us and the squad needs major work to it. Not 2-3 players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 01:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:24:16 pm
Of course, but it comes down to a bit of distrust in the ownership on the transfer front; which is at least partially well placed given the last few windows. If wed have been excellent in each window then these sorts of articles perhaps would be taken with slightly less concern.

This reads as if Im digging the club out, Im not, I can easily see a world where this window goes well and were in a much better place in a years time but for the first time in a while I can, quite easily, see it going the other way as well. Id imagine most people are of a similar mindset and it therefore doesnt take a lot for people to be concerned when articles like this drop.

Well see what happens but Ive been concerned for a while that we might see this sort of messaging when it came to the business of actually following through on the big window shouts that were made when we pulled out of the Bellingham deal, and this may turn out to be a false alarm, but it also may not be, hence the concern.
I understand not trusting recruitment/FSG on recruitment after the last couple summers. I'd just not put much weight in to anything a lot of UK based journalists say, even less so when it's cherry picked or misquoted by news aggregate accounts for clicks (personal pet hate in this thread is how often this happens) I think the last few years have shown that only really a couple UK based journalists can be trusted and even then they don't get much. Pearce in his article even says 'Where Liverpool turn next is currently unclear as they continue to weigh up their options.' Might as well be saying I don't get told anything important!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 02:03:04 pm »
Stupid motherfuckers the lot of you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 02:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:03:04 pm
Stupid motherfuckers the lot of you.
The Professor has entered the building ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm »
Capon, what's le Francais plateau saying?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:55:55 pm
Didn't they get loans over the last few years to keep going (certainly seem to remember that through COVID). Is it sustainable for them or a short-term front-load?

It just depresses me that that's the accepted norm to keep up and that everything is about how much is spent. Football is no longer about football or coaching players to improve it would seem.

Don't really know about their finances in detail but i'd wager as the era of zero interest rates is over now,taking on huge transfer loans is ill advised other than as a one-off and may cripple any normal club in the long run as interest expenses rise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:33:45 pm
So you are OK only signing 2 midfielders instead of 3 so long as one cost 70m and not 40m? 🤔

No?  I'm OK signing 2 if one of them is in the bracket of Tchouameni. I rate Jones really highly so if we got a top class 6 and MacAllister is good for us then I think we have a very good midfield 4 when you include Thiago. Elliot might be able to add the defensive effectiveness that Jones has and then we'll have a really good midfield 5. If Elliot can't add that this season we'll be short because Thiago will be injured half the season so we'll only have 3 CMs of the required quality. But I'd rather only have 3 than buy 2 more CMs who aren't good enough for us to challenge for the title, and I'm not convinced Kone or Thuram are at title challenging quality yet (or any of the other names we've been linked with).

In short, give me one Tchouameni over 2 who are in a lower bracket of player quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 02:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:58:00 pm
I can understand both opposing views. Get it depends whether you ever towards optimism or pessimism.

Been done to death but as it stands the window has been open a day and were one of the few sides to have completed a major signing.

Not going to dismiss those with concerns or say theres loads of time to go, because I understand the once (once?!) bitten, twice shy thing.

But still, looks to me like were trying to get another signing done soon and Im not going to stress too much about things just yet.

Just to say, I have concerns as well (said as much yesterday) but there's enough of that going around so don't want to add any more. Plus I much prefer making crap puns and people posting clown gifs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 02:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:13:14 pm
Just to say, I have concerns as well (said as much yesterday) but there's enough of that going around so don't want to add any more. Plus I much prefer making crap puns and people posting clown gifs.

Coward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 02:16:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 02:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:03:04 pm
Stupid motherfuckers the lot of you.


I'm not arsed how much we spend as long as we get the right players.


I'd take a Milner (free) over a £40m gold hunter any day


We should not be judging how good a player is by how much they cost but happy to support paying if it's the right player.


It's Klopp that makes players play to their potential, Mane, Salah. Robertson were all cheap relative to what they turned out to be. Pepe, Richarlison, Sancho, were expensive but crap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm »
We don't want to be part of a sportswashing project but we need to keep up financially without Champions League. You can't have it both ways, we have to be clever and develop players. Yes, part of the problem is down to inactivity in previous windows, but we are where we are. We knew that's the way it was going, and it's only going to get worse. All we can do is trust that Klopp is going to identify and develop players who aren't the finished project alongside the analysts and scouts. Plus we seem to take rumour as read - who knows who we're actually looking at (apart from Samie). Joyce certainly doesn't seem to know more than this forum, which is very little.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 02:24:05 pm »
Ben Doak is the mo backup this season and he really means it.  8)

Quote
Ben Doak withdrew from the upcoming Scotland U21 squad. Scott Gemmill explained that he had asked to be rested in order to optimise #LFC pre-season.

He is really intent to go back to his club in pre-season and really make an impact
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 02:24:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:19 pm
And only 2 months ago said "He retains the full support of the owners, who intend to back him with serious funds this summer. "

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1643160090868867075?s=20

Maybe his and others idea of serious funds differs significantly.
£100m is serious funds. They only bought the club for three times more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:58:10 pm
Give them the benefit that this is all tactics to stop clubs from rinsing us but if yet another summer goes by with FSG doing the bare minimum as usual then huge questions need to be asked about them. Weve been underspending year after year and they hit the jackpot with klopp whos been able to work with a tight budget since hes came in and its quite clearly caught up with us and the squad needs major work to it. Not 2-3 players.
There have been questions asked about FSG since day 1. There's nothing wrong with discussing FSG, but there are already several threads filled with that. Can't we keep this thread clear of that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Ben Doak is the mo backup this season and he really means it.  8)


Does Doak need the rest?  He's really young still and didn't play a huge amount of games last season.  Fair play if he wants to try and get into the first team squad but I do think an U21 tournament could've been really good for his development.  Or is just friendlies for the Scotland U21s?  If so, good decision.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 02:34:32 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:25:06 pm
WaitAvens is El Lobo?  :o

I thought he was the Borg?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10264 on: Today at 02:35:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:31:16 pm
Does Doak need the rest?  He's really young still and didn't play a huge amount of games last season.  Fair play if he wants to try and get into the first team squad but I do think an U21 tournament could've been really good for his development.  Or is just friendlies for the Scotland U21s?  If so, good decision.

It's just two friendlies for Scotland from what I can see. Tomorrow and 18th June.

I assume the issue is if he plays he then returns for pre-season later with the other international players, but he wants to be there on day one to try and make an impact and feature in the early friendlies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10265 on: Today at 02:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Ben Doak is the mo backup this season and he really means it.  8)
Not sure whether to feel heartened by this or angry because it probably means we won't be spending £70m+ on a Salah backup to go with the countless midfielders and defenders we obviously need to bring in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:28:38 pm
There have been questions asked about FSG since day 1. There's nothing wrong with discussing FSG, but there are already several threads filled with that. Can't we keep this thread clear of that?

Exactly. Let's get back to discussing James Ward-Prowse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 02:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:03:04 pm
Stupid motherfuckers the lot of you.

Thread follows the character arc of Ray Liotta's Henry Hill in Goodfellas:

One minute all champagne and getting laid, the next, coked-up, anxious and in hiding somewhere really shit
being chased by helicopters (with added Macedonian).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10268 on: Today at 02:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Ben Doak is the mo backup this season and he really means it.  8)


Hope so, would love if he gets more minutes this season. Plenty of opportunities as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10269 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:40:43 pm
Thread follows the character arc of Ray Liotta's Henry Hill in Goodfellas:

One minute all champagne and getting laid, the next, coked-up, anxious and in hiding somewhere really shit
being chased by helicopters (with added Macedonian).

We should get Jimmy Two Times as our Sporting Director to make sure we get all the players we need. I'm gonna go sign a midfielder, sign a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10270 on: Today at 02:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:49:09 pm
£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.

In 2018, some 5 years ago now, we had our highest ever spending in a window of something around £150m. We all know where those funds came from. After that happened we won everything there is to be won and created of of the greatest teams - not just liverpool teams, teams full stop - of all time.

Since then we've spent money like we don't know where the next payday is coming from and we've fallen out of the champions league.

The irony of course being that if we'd spent just a little more over the last 3-4 windows we wouldn't now be talking about such a substantial outlay.

None of that is anything to do with Todd Boehly or the sportswashers, all of whom can get to fuck. We've shown we can compete with them - and better them - on far smaller budgets when we bother our arses to do so. The issue is we thought we could do that once and just stop. We can't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10271 on: Today at 02:52:51 pm »
My thoughts:

1. Valverde is not happening.
2. Neither of the French lads are happening by the so called "deadline"
3. No additional signings are happening by the end of this week
4. Klopp will not be getting all the players he wants before July 8 - and given international commitments etc. we aren't likely to have the whole squad available at that time anyway.
5. As noted - we probably are forced to sell players before we can buy (unless the selling team is willing to break up the payments significantly - whereas Mac Allister was probably a full payment)
6. It's really really likely that we only get 1 more midfielder and 1 defender. That's probably the extent of our business.

There probably is an understanding that Jones and Baj are going to get more minutes this season - significantly. Maybe there is a plan also to buy another midfield in January? We have done well in January the last 2 years in getting a top player for a low fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10272 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:52:51 pm
My thoughts:

1. Valverde is not happening.
2. Neither of the French lads are happening by the so called "deadline"
3. No additional signings are happening by the end of this week
4. Klopp will not be getting all the players he wants before July 8 - and given international commitments etc. we aren't likely to have the whole squad available at that time anyway.
5. As noted - we probably are forced to sell players before we can buy (unless the selling team is willing to break up the payments significantly - whereas Mac Allister was probably a full payment)
6. It's really really likely that we only get 1 more midfielder and 1 defender. That's probably the extent of our business.

There probably is an understanding that Jones and Baj are going to get more minutes this season - significantly. Maybe there is a plan also to buy another midfield in January? We have done well in January the last 2 years in getting a top player for a low fee.

You've literally just wrote the most negative summary you could think of
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10273 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 02:58:28 pm
You've literally just wrote the most negative summary you could think of
That would be too negative but again FSG have time & time again not provided enough funding. That is the evidence we have since 2018.
At least Mac Allister was a great deal but it is even just the fans who are wary about whether we will do enough. You can get that from even our own players in Van Dijk & Konate both pretty fortright about needing more as they know what may very well happen.

Months ago it was we were all in on Bellingham only to back away after he would cost too much that can easily happen with our other targets as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10274 on: Today at 03:03:52 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 02:58:28 pm
You've literally just wrote the most negative summary you could think of

It may sound negative - but I think it's also grounded in reality with 1) past actions, 2) current status, and 3) whether we like them or not - information from journalists.

On point 3) specifically - we are a fickle lot - love the journos when they link us with players we want and say we may have a large warchest, but hate them and question what they know when they deliver bad news. By the nature of what they do (or should be doing) - they are going to have more information than us ideally at a level closer to the club either directly or through their own colleagues in the press.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10275 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:31:16 pm
Does Doak need the rest?  He's really young still and didn't play a huge amount of games last season.  Fair play if he wants to try and get into the first team squad but I do think an U21 tournament could've been really good for his development.  Or is just friendlies for the Scotland U21s?  If so, good decision.

he doesnt need rest, we dont want him getting injured in a meaningless game
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10276 on: Today at 03:12:49 pm »
We've already got Thuram in the bag dickface.

We were never buying more than 4 players at most anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10277 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:12:49 pm
We've already got Thuram in the bag dickface.
Such a way with words. It's like a symphony in a sentence. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10278 on: Today at 03:29:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:52:51 pm
My thoughts:

1. Valverde is not happening.
2. Neither of the French lads are happening by the so called "deadline"
3. No additional signings are happening by the end of this week
4. Klopp will not be getting all the players he wants before July 8 - and given international commitments etc. we aren't likely to have the whole squad available at that time anyway.
5. As noted - we probably are forced to sell players before we can buy (unless the selling team is willing to break up the payments significantly - whereas Mac Allister was probably a full payment)
6. It's really really likely that we only get 1 more midfielder and 1 defender. That's probably the extent of our business.

There probably is an understanding that Jones and Baj are going to get more minutes this season - significantly. Maybe there is a plan also to buy another midfield in January? We have done well in January the last 2 years in getting a top player for a low fee.

Inspirational stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #10279 on: Today at 03:30:56 pm »
So whats happened with the Thuram deal allegedly we agreed terms with player but...??.And Kone?.
