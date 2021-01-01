£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.



In 2018, some 5 years ago now, we had our highest ever spending in a window of something around £150m. We all know where those funds came from. After that happened we won everything there is to be won and created of of the greatest teams - not just liverpool teams, teams full stop - of all time.Since then we've spent money like we don't know where the next payday is coming from and we've fallen out of the champions league.The irony of course being that if we'd spent just a little more over the last 3-4 windows we wouldn't now be talking about such a substantial outlay.None of that is anything to do with Todd Boehly or the sportswashers, all of whom can get to fuck. We've shown we can compete with them - and better them - on far smaller budgets when we bother our arses to do so. The issue is we thought we could do that once and just stop. We can't.