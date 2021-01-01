« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10240 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:19 pm
And only 2 months ago said "He retains the full support of the owners, who intend to back him with serious funds this summer. "

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1643160090868867075?s=20

Maybe his and others idea of serious funds differs significantly.

£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10241 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:54:24 am
It says what it says. We need two more midfielders the clubs seems to know it needs two more midfielders but "will be influenced by the cost". The cost of it for those players mentioned should not come into it. They are all going to be around £40m and below. If we can't buy 2 £40m players in our situation what chance do we have? That is simply not backing Klopp. Yes it's only June but James Pearce is quite reliable overall is he not?

Konate and VVD hoping for a few quality signings what happens when they don't deliver we start the whole best players wanting to leave BS again like we've had before.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10242 on: Today at 01:53:33 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:49:09 pm
£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.

Arsenal and spurs spent nearly £200m each last summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10243 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:49:09 pm
£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.

Plenty of non sportswashers can dwarf that in a window, it's not enough. Amazing if we can do everything we need for 120 but it's hugely unlikely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10244 on: Today at 01:55:55 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:49:09 pm
£120m (if it were 3 £40m midfielders or 2 midfielders and a defender at the same cost) should be significant funds. The issue is that the sportswashers and Boehly have skewed what should be seen as reasonable/serious.

And Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10245 on: Today at 01:55:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:53:33 pm
Arsenal and spurs spent nearly £200m each last summer?

Didn't they get loans over the last few years to keep going (certainly seem to remember that through COVID). Is it sustainable for them or a short-term front-load?

It just depresses me that that's the accepted norm to keep up and that everything is about how much is spent. Football is no longer about football or coaching players to improve it would seem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10246 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm
I can understand both opposing views. Get it depends whether you ever towards optimism or pessimism.

Been done to death but as it stands the window has been open a day and were one of the few sides to have completed a major signing.

Not going to dismiss those with concerns or say theres loads of time to go, because I understand the once (once?!) bitten, twice shy thing.

But still, looks to me like were trying to get another signing done soon and Im not going to stress too much about things just yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10247 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm
Give them the benefit that this is all tactics to stop clubs from rinsing us but if yet another summer goes by with FSG doing the bare minimum as usual then huge questions need to be asked about them. Weve been underspending year after year and they hit the jackpot with klopp whos been able to work with a tight budget since hes came in and its quite clearly caught up with us and the squad needs major work to it. Not 2-3 players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10248 on: Today at 01:59:49 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:24:16 pm
Of course, but it comes down to a bit of distrust in the ownership on the transfer front; which is at least partially well placed given the last few windows. If wed have been excellent in each window then these sorts of articles perhaps would be taken with slightly less concern.

This reads as if Im digging the club out, Im not, I can easily see a world where this window goes well and were in a much better place in a years time but for the first time in a while I can, quite easily, see it going the other way as well. Id imagine most people are of a similar mindset and it therefore doesnt take a lot for people to be concerned when articles like this drop.

Well see what happens but Ive been concerned for a while that we might see this sort of messaging when it came to the business of actually following through on the big window shouts that were made when we pulled out of the Bellingham deal, and this may turn out to be a false alarm, but it also may not be, hence the concern.
I understand not trusting recruitment/FSG on recruitment after the last couple summers. I'd just not put much weight in to anything a lot of UK based journalists say, even less so when it's cherry picked or misquoted by news aggregate accounts for clicks (personal pet hate in this thread is how often this happens) I think the last few years have shown that only really a couple UK based journalists can be trusted and even then they don't get much. Pearce in his article even says 'Where Liverpool turn next is currently unclear as they continue to weigh up their options.' Might as well be saying I don't get told anything important!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10249 on: Today at 02:03:04 pm
Stupid motherfuckers the lot of you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10250 on: Today at 02:05:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:03:04 pm
Stupid motherfuckers the lot of you.
The Professor has entered the building ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10251 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm
Capon, what's le Francais plateau saying?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #10252 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:55:55 pm
Didn't they get loans over the last few years to keep going (certainly seem to remember that through COVID). Is it sustainable for them or a short-term front-load?

It just depresses me that that's the accepted norm to keep up and that everything is about how much is spent. Football is no longer about football or coaching players to improve it would seem.

Don't really know about their finances in detail but i'd wager as the era of zero interest rates is over now,taking on huge transfer loans is ill advised other than as a one-off and may cripple any normal club in the long run as interest expenses rise.
