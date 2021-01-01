Of course, but it comes down to a bit of distrust in the ownership on the transfer front; which is at least partially well placed given the last few windows. If wed have been excellent in each window then these sorts of articles perhaps would be taken with slightly less concern.



This reads as if Im digging the club out, Im not, I can easily see a world where this window goes well and were in a much better place in a years time but for the first time in a while I can, quite easily, see it going the other way as well. Id imagine most people are of a similar mindset and it therefore doesnt take a lot for people to be concerned when articles like this drop.



Well see what happens but Ive been concerned for a while that we might see this sort of messaging when it came to the business of actually following through on the big window shouts that were made when we pulled out of the Bellingham deal, and this may turn out to be a false alarm, but it also may not be, hence the concern.



I understand not trusting recruitment/FSG on recruitment after the last couple summers. I'd just not put much weight in to anything a lot of UK based journalists say, even less so when it's cherry picked or misquoted by news aggregate accounts for clicks (personal pet hate in this thread is how often this happens) I think the last few years have shown that only really a couple UK based journalists can be trusted and even then they don't get much. Pearce in his article even says 'Where Liverpool turn next is currently unclear as they continue to weigh up their options.' Might as well be saying I don't get told anything important!