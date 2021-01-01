I can understand both opposing views. Get it depends whether you ever towards optimism or pessimism.
Been done to death but as it stands the window has been open a day and were one of the few sides to have completed a major signing.
Not going to dismiss those with concerns or say theres loads of time to go, because I understand the once (once?!) bitten, twice shy thing.
But still, looks to me like were trying to get another signing done soon and Im not going to stress too much about things just yet.