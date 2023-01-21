« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:56:38 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:51:43 am
Would be amazed, AMAZED if Valverde leaves Real this summer, even if they do get Mbappe in.  He's been brilliant for them and will fancy his chances in midfield no matter who they buy.

Same. He loves being there and has been one of their best players over the last couple of years now. It makes no sense for him to join Liverpool or any other club for that matter when he's playing at a side who can feasibly win the Champions League in pretty much every year. I don't think he'd fancy even one year in the Europa League. If I was Madrid's manager he'd be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

People never really learn with Madrid when it comes to transfers either. Supposedly skint all the time but have no problem buying the most expensive midfielder ever bar Fernandez, but there is add ons too. You'd think a world class striker will follow now,  perhaps Mbappe. And they also paid 60 odd million for a 16 year old they can't even get for another year or so. If they want to find a way to get something done, they probably will.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:57:09 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:56:31 am
Bellingham's apparently got a buyout clause of £150m so I can see us potentially holding fire on any more players this window and go all out next Summer.

£150m or £150bn?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:57:51 am
Valverde is a superb football player and well worth his place in the Madrid side. Non story.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:01:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:56:21 am
I see that this has already been responded to but this is exactly what it feels like. It's like some sort of alternate reality where there's been a huge reaction to, well, nothing of note.

I very rarely poke my head in here, but I see a lot of people posting here who I don't recognise as ever posting in any other part of the forum (including the main LFC bit). Combined with the transfer twitter army, it really is like its whole own subset of internet football fandom. I think for some people the massive monetary figures and hype that get thrown around in the transfer window are as much of a thrill as what happens during the season. Each to their own I guess!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:01:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:47:30 am
Have you seen social media this morning? It's much worse than anything myself and some others have said on here ;D

God I would tame the transfer forum any day over Twitter, fuck
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:02:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:56:21 am
I see that this has already been responded to but this is exactly what it feels like. It's like some sort of alternate reality where there's been a huge reaction to, well, nothing of note.

It's because people read clickbait articles off twitter which are written to bait a reaction from a section of the fanbase to gain more clicks!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:02:59 pm
Posters losing their shit over FSG being penny pinchers  ;D It's like they've been asleep for the last few years  :lmao :lmao

FSG won the lottery when they signed Klopp and he's made them look like geniuses. They aren't going to change their business model now especially with no champions league next season. Go outside and enjoy the sunshine and stop worrying about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:08:58 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:57:51 am
Valverde is a superb football player and well worth his place in the Madrid side. Non story.
Yep. He's their best midfielder at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:10:10 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:56:31 am
Bellingham's apparently got a buyout clause of £150m so I can see us potentially holding fire on any more players this window and go all out next Summer.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:12:27 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:01:31 pm
I very rarely poke my head in here, but I see a lot of people posting here who I don't recognise as ever posting in any other part of the forum (including the main LFC bit). Combined with the transfer twitter army, it really is like its whole own subset of internet football fandom. I think for some people the massive monetary figures and hype that get thrown around in the transfer window are as much of a thrill as what happens during the season. Each to their own I guess!
Yeah, they seem to get more thrill from the club spending money than winning games.

I can see the disappointment regarding Bellingham, but Rice and Mount really arent that special. I wouldnt mind them here for a more reasonable, but there are lots of players at that level. Paying someone like Rice wages like Salah is just moronic. Its also the absolutely laziest scouting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:13:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:47:18 am
Are you ok? Have you had a nightmare about an alternative reality and a different RAWK?

We were told last summer that we were waiting on midfielders etc. Then we fell apart without any CMs who could run. Then we publicly pulled out of the CM we were waiting for because we can't afford it. Now we've got journalists speculating about cost being prohibitive to buying the 3 CMs we actually need. Negativity isn't coming out of nowhere. And it's not full of rage or shouty, it's just worried.

I mean the article itself says we are looking at exactly the same midfielders that have been named last week, as well as a CB as stated last week. The article says we are working to get deals done.

It has one line saying we may only get 1 if budget is preventing, which seems in line with basically any sane football club - if a player costs £70 million we are probably not going to have enough for another midfielder as well.

People have ignored the bits about us being interested in these players and working on deals, and decided we are signing one more player for £40 million and that's it, and writing the summer off because of that, despite the fact such a thing hasn't in fact happened and it's completely their own highly cynical belief which they now state as fact.

And apologies if it isn't anger and misery being displayed, but that's how it comes across to me in a medium where I can't hear the person's voice. I have read the comments as shouting and angry, if that's not the emotion intended I apologize
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:17:07 pm
Great business on the MacAllister deal. Whats next? Well, definitely one more midfielder, possibly two. And a central defender, with Inacio and Van de Ven looking interesting at the moment.

Not sure why people are getting their knickers in a twist. It all seems measured.

Early reports seemed to indicate three midfielders - Mac, Mount and Gravenberch.

Mount now looks out of the picture. So is there an alternate? Veiga looks very interesting to me. Great price. Goals in him. Loads more room to grow.

Gravenberch has a lot of talent, and Bayern known that, so they dont really want to sell. But then again, he is a bit down the pecking order. A deal there might be tricky, so Thuram looks like he has come to the fore as an option.

Caicedo was one we looked at early on, before the price rocketed and the convoluted ownership situation emerged. I think the ownership situation is now smoother, and more consolidated, but the price will be a lot, and there is a lot of competition. So an option like Kone might be considered?

And if Pearce is onto something, maybe it will be two midfielders this summer, with the second one costing more money, such that Caicedo might be back under consideration, or maybe a pricey option from an overstocked Real Madrid, like Valverde or Tchouameni?

All this is to say Im pretty sure we will sign three or four players, and there are lots of options in play.

Might as well just sit back and enjoy the ride.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:17:20 pm
Ryan Gravenberch: I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern Munich. Or otherwise at a club where I am going to play 100 per cent. Thats my preference.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:18:19 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:17:20 pm
Ryan Gravenberch: I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern Munich. Or otherwise at a club where I am going to play 100 per cent. Thats my preference.

Hmm, this might be a bit lost in translation but he's not getting guarantees of game time if he comes here either. Needs to show he's deserving of a starting spot first, just like at Bayern...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:19:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:42:28 am
The transfer forum has reached a new level of toxicity in that a very loud group are now screaming in rage over their own headcanon

Literally nothing has been said or reported but it's been decided we are buying insufficient shite for cheap and it's already an embarrassment of a summer despite it not even officially starting yet. I feel the same people would be furious if we did an Arsenal and overspent by about £60 million on two midfielders, but because it's the opposite approach we are taking this year that's the good option.

I understand being mad about the last summer, we all are mad about that, but people are just making up how this summer is going to go, completely against the available information out there, and having what I can only describe as a temper tantrum over their own prediction as if it is true

Honestly it's always been bad but the Transfer forum is reaching new lows
I don't disagree with your conclusions, but I feel like there's a group of people who don't recognise a role they are playing in the circularity. [I'm only replying to your post because of its context, not cos of you!!]

There's definitely some posters who catastrophise, and they vent on here about what they're worried is happening or might happen. It seems like quite a personal thing - in terms of how those posters handle this period where we don't have certainty (eg state/fear the worst, and then when it doesn't quite go that badly it might feel better).

But then there's posters who leap on their every message, often in packs, doing essentially the same thing but in reverse - again seems like a personal thing (eg better to state that things are going well, 'accentuate positive/eliminate negative' kind of vibe - often, but not always, trying to convince themselves rather than others, to try to avoid worrying)

But these posters blame the original so-called negative poster for the circular discussions and toxicity, seemingly oblivious to the fact that they're contributing to it. And to be frank, in most cases, massively extending the circularity and the toxicity - because their posts lead to replies (sometimes defensive, as a necessity) from the original poster (and other posters) that have to address those attacks.

Think it's fair to say the likes of Clinical take their fair amount of shit (god knows I've dished some out, along with other things described above, in the past myself!) - but I don't think they are the only ones getting themselves in a tizz based on hypothetical situations nor are they the only ones in a 'screaming rage'. If anything, the rage seems directed more AT them - whereas Clinical complains/'screams' impersonally about a third party (eg owners), others on here get personal and complain/'scream' about that poster (or more passively about 'this thread'/'moaners' etc).

Anyway, rambling observations over (is it obvious I'm procrastinating an important work deadline ;D ). PS love the word headcanon - thanks for teaching a new and useful word!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:20:31 pm
I would prefer Kone and Thuram (and honestly Veiga) to Gravenberch. I am not sure on his fit for this team, or his attitude to playing time. I know players want to play but this feels a bit like he seems entitled to it, even at a club like Munich (and would expect it with us too)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:23:52 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:47:30 am
Have you seen social media this morning? It's much worse than anything myself and some others have said on here ;D

Just because you read shite on Twitter, it doesn't means you have to bring it here ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:43 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:20:31 pm
I would prefer Kone and Thuram (and honestly Veiga) to Gravenberch. I am not sure on his fit for this team, or his attitude to playing time. I know players want to play but this feels a bit like he seems entitled to it, even at a club like Munich (and would expect it with us too)

I still would want to sign Gravenberch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:51 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:12:08 am
Yet we've been told that Liverpool spend years assessing their targets and do the spade work well in advance. Seems a bit of a change of modus operandi.

We may well have to sell before we can buy. Hopefully not because of funds but because of freeing up spaces in the 25 man squad.

The players we let go may well influence our recruitment strategy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:59 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:19:52 pm
I don't disagree with your conclusions, but I feel like there's a group of people who don't recognise a role they are playing in the circularity. [I'm only replying to your post because of its context, not cos of you!!]

There's definitely some posters who catastrophise, and they vent on here about what they're worried is happening or might happen. It seems like quite a personal thing - in terms of how those posters handle this period where we don't have certainty (eg state/fear the worst, and then when it doesn't quite go that badly it might feel better).

But then there's posters who leap on their every message, often in packs, doing essentially the same thing but in reverse - again seems like a personal thing (eg better to state that things are going well, 'accentuate positive/eliminate negative' kind of vibe - often, but not always, trying to convince themselves rather than others, to try to avoid worrying)

But these posters blame the original so-called negative poster for the circular discussions and toxicity, seemingly oblivious to the fact that they're contributing to it. And to be frank, in most cases, massively extending the circularity and the toxicity - because their posts lead to replies (sometimes defensive, as a necessity) from the original poster (and other posters) that have to address those attacks.

Think it's fair to say the likes of Clinical take their fair amount of shit (god knows I've dished some out, along with other things described above, in the past myself!) - but I don't think they are the only ones getting themselves in a tizz based on hypothetical situations nor are they the only ones in a 'screaming rage'. If anything, the rage seems directed more AT them - whereas Clinical complains/'screams' impersonally about a third party (eg owners), others on here get personal and complain/'scream' about that poster (or more passively about 'this thread'/'moaners' etc).

Anyway, rambling observations over (is it obvious I'm procrastinating an important work deadline ;D ). PS love the word headcanon - thanks for teaching a new and useful word!

People like clinical get "jumped" on because they make up things and twist articles. I.e. the £40mil player thing earlier.

It's fair enough to be worried about the window, the last summer we fucked right up so there is huge merit on the pessimism but to start making things up to further a false point about a future event which hasn't happened is going to get challenged. Especially when they are taking clickbait shite from the likes of AnfieldEdition off twitter!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:14 pm by Draex »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:28:13 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:56:31 am
Bellingham's apparently got a buyout clause of £150m so I can see us potentially holding fire on any more players this window and go all out next Summer.

On those wages? No chance. He has missed his chance to play for the greatest club in the World ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:28:26 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:19:52 pm
I don't disagree with your conclusions, but I feel like there's a group of people who don't recognise a role they are playing in the circularity. [I'm only replying to your post because of its context, not cos of you!!]

There's definitely some posters who catastrophise, and they vent on here about what they're worried is happening or might happen. It seems like quite a personal thing - in terms of how those posters handle this period where we don't have certainty (eg state/fear the worst, and then when it doesn't quite go that badly it might feel better).

But then there's posters who leap on their every message, often in packs, doing essentially the same thing but in reverse - again seems like a personal thing (eg better to state that things are going well, 'accentuate positive/eliminate negative' kind of vibe - often, but not always, trying to convince themselves rather than others, to try to avoid worrying)

But these posters blame the original so-called negative poster for the circular discussions and toxicity, seemingly oblivious to the fact that they're contributing to it. And to be frank, in most cases, massively extending the circularity and the toxicity - because their posts lead to replies from the original poster and other posters that have to address those attacks.

Think it's fair to say the likes of Clinical take their fair amount of shit (god knows I've dished some out, along with other things described above, in the past myself!) - but I don't think they are the only ones getting themselves in a tizz based on hypothetical situations nor are they the only ones in a 'screaming rage'. If anything, the rage seems directed more at them - whereas Clinical complains/'screams' about a third party (eg owners), others get personal and complain/'scream' about that poster (or more passively about 'this thread'/'moaners' etc)

Anyway, ramble over (is it obvious I'm procrastinating an important work deadline ;D )

PS love the word headcanon - thanks for teaching a new and useful word!

I think that's a fair assessment, I think for me I drop in every now and then during work and I see just negativity and when I don't see a particular reason why, I just don't get it.

Now I am absolutely guilty of catasrophizing myself, usually in the moment and I look to re-adjust, but I get it. I also get that toxic messages cause further opposite toxic messages and everyone ends up in the cycle, it's absolutely a two way street, again I am guilty of that as well.

I do think there's a bit of a toxic atmosphere around the fans in general at the moment, and that of course is reflected in here as well. A lot of people are ready to point fingers and get angry with each other, on both sides.

I hope this summer changes that, and so far I feel the talk is encouraging, but we shall see
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:29:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:55 am
I reckon we will sign Valverde. Him and Ignacio please.
Who are and what have you done with Killer-heels!?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:30:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:20:31 pm
I would prefer Kone and Thuram (and honestly Veiga) to Gravenberch. I am not sure on his fit for this team, or his attitude to playing time. I know players want to play but this feels a bit like he seems entitled to it, even at a club like Munich (and would expect it with us too)

Same. Thuram and Veiga would be okay. It's balanced. Although would still prefer a no.6 but apart from Lavia we're not linked with one.

Mac Allister, Thuram, Veiga and Inacio would be a decent summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:30:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:43 pm
I still would want to sign Gravenberch.

As well or instead of one of them?

I'd have him for sure, but if it is a straight up choose two of these 5 players, Gravenberch is probably my 4th choice of the lot (above Lavia but below the rest)

If we can have 3 I would have 3 but I don't know if we have that money
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:30:33 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:25:59 pm
People like clinical get "jumped" on because they make up things and twist articles. I.e. the £40mil player thing earlier.

It's fair enough to be worried about the window, the last summer we fucked right up so there is huge merit on the pessimism but to start making things up to further a false point about a future event which hasn't happened is going to get challenged.
Yeah understood mate (and I'm meaning to talk more generally than just today).

I haven't followed the thread closely but seems like somewhere between 5-10 people have replied to clinical saying stuff like this. Kind of my point about the circularity!

There are some posts among those corrections replying to Clinical that are actively toxic though, and the people replying like that then also rail about the toxic circularity of the thread, without seeming to be conscious that they're not above it all and are being toxic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:31:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:43 pm
I still would want to sign Gravenberch.

He want's a guaranteed starting spot it seems. We can't offer that. He should have stayed at ajax a bit longer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:31:43 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:29:35 pm
Who are and what have you done with Killer-heels!?

She's in the south of france enjoying the sun!



I revise my judgement of Samie, I think it's KillerHeels!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:33:54 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:30:32 pm
As well or instead of one of them?

I'd have him for sure, but if it is a straight up choose two of these 5 players, Gravenberch is probably my 4th choice of the lot (above Lavia but below the rest)

If we can have 3 I would have 3 but I don't know if we have that money

I want him more than Thuram or Kone. I havent seen much of them but nothing in their numbers suggest they are better than Gravenberch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:34:58 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:28:26 pm
I think that's a fair assessment, I think for me I drop in every now and then during work and I see just negativity and when I don't see a particular reason why, I just don't get it.

Now I am absolutely guilty of catasrophizing myself, usually in the moment and I look to re-adjust, but I get it. I also get that toxic messages cause further opposite toxic messages and everyone ends up in the cycle, it's absolutely a two way street, again I am guilty of that as well.

I do think there's a bit of a toxic atmosphere around the fans in general at the moment, and that of course is reflected in here as well. A lot of people are ready to point fingers and get angry with each other, on both sides.

I hope this summer changes that, and so far I feel the talk is encouraging, but we shall see
Spot on mate, that's almost exactly where I'm at on almost all counts. Also just to reiterate, I wasn't directing any of my post 'at' you, just seemed contextually linked as we were both talking trends in this thread. Also know on reflection I've absolutely been guilty of any and all of those things in that post too!

Can definitely see that this summer seems tense (ultimately because we all want the same thing from LFC, and we know it's highest stakes summer we've had in almost a decade)
