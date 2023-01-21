The transfer forum has reached a new level of toxicity in that a very loud group are now screaming in rage over their own headcanon



Literally nothing has been said or reported but it's been decided we are buying insufficient shite for cheap and it's already an embarrassment of a summer despite it not even officially starting yet. I feel the same people would be furious if we did an Arsenal and overspent by about £60 million on two midfielders, but because it's the opposite approach we are taking this year that's the good option.



I understand being mad about the last summer, we all are mad about that, but people are just making up how this summer is going to go, completely against the available information out there, and having what I can only describe as a temper tantrum over their own prediction as if it is true



Honestly it's always been bad but the Transfer forum is reaching new lows

I don't disagree with your conclusions, but I feel like there's a group of people who don't recognise a role they are playing in the circularity. [I'm only replying to your post because of its context, not cos of you!!]There's definitely some posters who catastrophise, and they vent on here about what they're worried is happening or might happen. It seems like quite a personal thing - in terms of how those posters handle this period where we don't have certainty (eg state/fear the worst, and then when it doesn't quite go that badly it might feel better).But then there's posters who leap on their every message, often in packs, doing essentially the same thing but in reverse - again seems like a personal thing (eg better to state that things are going well, 'accentuate positive/eliminate negative' kind of vibe - often, but not always, trying to convince themselves rather than others, to try to avoid worrying)But these posters blame the original so-called negative poster for the circular discussions and toxicity, seemingly oblivious to the fact that they're contributing to it. And to be frank, in most cases, massively extending the circularity and the toxicity - because their posts lead to replies (sometimes defensive, as a necessity) from the original poster (and other posters) that have to address those attacks.Think it's fair to say the likes of Clinical take their fair amount of shit (god knows I've dished some out, along with other things described above, in the past myself!) - but I don't think they are the only ones getting themselves in a tizz based on hypothetical situations nor are they the only ones in a 'screaming rage'. If anything, the rage seems directed more AT them - whereas Clinical complains/'screams' impersonally about a third party (eg owners), others on here get personal and complain/'scream' about that poster (or more passively about 'this thread'/'moaners' etc).Anyway, rambling observations over (is it obvious I'm procrastinating an important work deadline). PS love the word headcanon - thanks for teaching a new and useful word!