LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:23:07 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:14:27 am
You just described Avens  ;D. Said it's time for them to deliver and when they don't deliver he has ready made excuses. But anyway this news has come from James Pearce not me.

I agree, it is time for them to deliver. I just don't think 'delivery' is quantified by an arbitrary net spend amount. They need to support the rebuild by getting in the players Klopp and the recruitment team want. As for me having ready made excuses, this is my point with regards to 90% of your posts, you've just made that precedent up. I've never made any excuses for a lack of supporting Klopp in the transfer window this summer - a transfer window that hasn't even fucking opened.

And the "news" from Pearce isn't close to being news. It's him saying the cost of deals will determine how many deals we make. Well, yeah, that's how business works. For you to make out that it's an example of Pearce being negative is further insight into your bizarre mentality. It's an entirely neutral statement - you have put the negative spin on it. Surprise, surprise.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:23:42 am
We must be getting a defender otherwise we wouldn't let Ramsay leave on loan (even if he needs game time after the injuries)?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:25:57 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:17:56 am
Is James Pearce?

Have you read his article or just the clickbait from the AnfieldEdition?

https://theathletic.com/4606313/2023/06/14/liverpool-transfer-latest-summer-2023/

"Its no secret that Liverpool are in the market for at least one more midfielder to complement the arrival of 24-year-old Mac Allister.

Over the past week, Schmadtke, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter have been involved in discussions with clubs and agents across Europe. Where Liverpool turn next is currently unclear as they continue to weigh up their options.

Mac Allister was the priority and since then its been a case of taking stock and establishing who else is available and at what price as they seek to maximise their resources.

From Liverpools perspective, there is no rush given that the transfer window only officially opens for English clubs today and any signings from overseas wont go through until the international window opens on July 1.

Ideally, Klopp would like all business to be completed by July 8 when pre-season training starts at Kirkby, but theres also a realisation on his part that things might drag on. The situation is complicated by international fixtures, including the Under-21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia which starts on June 21.

The quintet mentioned above  Thuram, Kone, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia  have all come under consideration. However, that isnt a definitive shortlist.

One name who doesnt feature on Liverpools shortlist is Southamptons James Ward-Prowse, despite recent reports linking him with a move to Anfield. At the age of 28, he doesnt fit the profile.

Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available. The clubs stance isnt that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gaps

Midfield aside, Liverpool are also considering centre-back targets. Ibrahima Konate has firmly established himself as first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk but injuries have limited the France international to just 53 appearances across two seasons.

Ideally, they would recruit a young, dynamic defender this summer who is capable of providing high-calibre back-up.

Theres more business to be done as Liverpool seek further injections of quality in midfield and defence, but after acting swiftly and decisively to sign Mac Allister, patience will prove to be a virtue among an expectant fanbase as Klopp and Schmadtke consider their next move."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:26:13 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:23:42 am
We must be getting a defender otherwise we wouldn't let Ramsay leave on loan (even if he needs game time after the injuries)?

Maybe Bradley & Gomez can cover the right back spot?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:29:55 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:20:59 am
I dont disagree with your points mate. You are right about Mac Allister. Just meant that as soon we start hearing about cost and budget thats when it starts to get concerning. Forgot about Arthur but that was just a last ditch attempt to add a midfielder, which proved to be a terrible move. Your points are all valid though.

I'm sure we have a budget, and I'm sure that's lower than it would have been if we were in the Champions League. This clearly mean we need to manage it well and might need to compromise on players.

Getting this window right is going to be hard but we've certainly started it the right way for me, 3 more players to go!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:32:18 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:25:57 am
Have you read his article or just the clickbait from the AnfieldEdition?

https://theathletic.com/4606313/2023/06/14/liverpool-transfer-latest-summer-2023/



Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available. The clubs stance isnt that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gaps



Literally says it there. If we can't buy 2 from that shortlist that's simply not really good enough if we want to get back into the top 4. That in my opinion is not backing Klopp in the slightest. Although the best manager in the world he's expected to get back challenging with a budget of Aston Villa despite the club being able to do a lot more if it wanted to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:33:48 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:32:18 am
Literally says it there. If we can't buy 2 from that shortlist that's simply not really good enough if we want to get back into the top 4. That in my opinion is not backing Klopp in the slightest. The best manager in the world is expected to get back challenging with a budget of Aston Villa despite the club being able to do a lot more if it wanted to.

Hahahaha that's all you took from that entire article, nowhere does it mention what our budget is, or Aston Villa's is... Are you confusing more clickbait twitter shite saying Villa and Wolves want Kone?

Basically it says we won't just sign someone for the sake of it, which is right.. I bet there are several posts from you about how poor the signing of Arthur was, which this is saying we won't be doing..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:33:58 am
"Ideally, they would recruit a young, dynamic defender this summer who is capable of providing high-calibre back-up."


I'm actually more intrigued with what we do here than in midfield, where the targets are fairly well known. The defenders we've been tenuously linked with are all fairly young - Inacio and Timber are just 21 - so the above certainly doesn't rule them out.

Throwing out a random name - who obviously I've not seen - but seems to tick a lot of boxes. Pavlovic at Red Bull Salzburg. He's 6'4, apparently rapid, left-footed, ball-playing defender but physically and aerially dominant, used to playing in either a back three or a back four, only 22, experience in the Champions League. Wouldn't surprise me if he became an option, we know we like players who've come through the Red Bull clubs and he profiles like someone with a lot of upside. Probably goes to Leipzig as their Gvardiol replacement though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:54:24 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:33:48 am
Hahahaha that's all you took from that entire article, nowhere does it mention what our budget is, or Aston Villa's is... Are you confusing more clickbait twitter shite saying Villa and Wolves want Kone?

Basically it says we won't just sign someone for the sake of it, which is right.. I bet there are several posts from you about how poor the signing of Arthur was, which this is saying we won't be doing..

It says what it says. We need two more midfielders the clubs seems to know it needs two more midfielders but "will be influenced by the cost". The cost of it for those players mentioned should not come into it. They are all going to be around £40m and below. If we can't buy 2 £40m players in our situation what chance do we have? That is simply not backing Klopp. Yes it's only June but James Pearce is quite reliable overall is he not?

Konate and VVD hoping for a few quality signings what happens when they don't deliver we start the whole best players wanting to leave BS again like we've had before.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:45 am by clinical »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:55:25 am
Virgil van Dijk on Alexis Mac Allister:
Hes a very good player. Hes what we need. Its a good start to the transfer window. Hopefully, we can get a few more quality additions.

Our players are very vocal about wanting signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:55:37 am
You're saying the number of players the club can buy depends on how much each player costs? I'm shocked!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:58:18 am
Thanks for posting that Pearce article Draex. It doesn't really add all that much to what's already been said before, except maybe there's no rush to get things done over the next few weeks so things might be quiet for a while.

I don't think there's anything to be negative about unless you're actively looking to be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:04:20 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:55:25 am
Virgil van Dijk on Alexis Mac Allister:
Hes a very good player. Hes what we need. Its a good start to the transfer window. Hopefully, we can get a few more quality additions.

Our players are very vocal about wanting signings.

Top players want to be part of ambitious projects alongside the money. No shock there. And they'll be no shock when we start seeing them linked elsewhere next year if their ambitions aren't matched by those that make the big decisions this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:05:43 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:04:20 am
Top players want to be part of ambitious projects alongside the money. No shock there. And they'll be no shock when we start seeing them linked elsewhere next year if their ambitions aren't matched by those that make the big decisions this summer.

Yeah it's pretty much some saying, pull your finger out FSG. About time it happened really
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:06:19 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:55:25 am
Virgil van Dijk on Alexis Mac Allister:
Hes a very good player. Hes what we need. Its a good start to the transfer window. Hopefully, we can get a few more quality additions.

Our players are very vocal about wanting signings.

Van Dijk is definitely a transfer slut.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:08:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:54:24 am
It says what it says. We need two more midfielders the clubs seems to know it needs two more midfielders but "will be influenced by the cost". The cost of it for those players mentioned should not come into it. They are all going to be around £40m and below. If we can't buy 2 £40m players in our situation what chance do we have? That is simply not backing Klopp. Yes it's only June but James Pearce is quite reliable overall is he not?

Konate and VVD hoping for a few quality signings what happens when they don't deliver we start the whole best players wanting to leave BS again like we've had before.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:04:20 am
Top players want to be part of ambitious projects alongside the money. No shock there. And they'll be no shock when we start seeing them linked elsewhere next year if their ambitions aren't matched by those that make the big decisions this summer.

This is what I think people mean when they say you're being negative. Pearce hasn't said we can't afford 2 40m signings or that our players want to leave. You've just made all of that up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:09:09 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:54:24 am
It says what it says. We need two more midfielders the clubs seems to know it needs two more midfielders but "will be influenced by the cost". The cost of it for those players mentioned should not come into it. They are all going to be around £40m and below. If we can't buy 2 £40m players in our situation what chance do we have? That is simply not backing Klopp. Yes it's only June but James Pearce is quite reliable overall is he not?

Konate and VVD hoping for a few quality signings what happens when they don't deliver we start the whole best players wanting to leave BS again like we've had before.

Surely you see that getting it out in the public domain that we haven't got endless cash to 100% no matter what sign two midfielders is to help negotiations?

Even if true, there is nothing to say that we haven't got the funds for two players on the mentioned shortlist. But the reference to maybe only having the money for one could be because we want to test the waters for the likes of Tchouameni, Valverde and Barella first?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:13:13 am
If the club linked journos are going to consistently say that we don't have much money, like they do (can't afford Bellingham, 2 CMs depend on cost, stretched ourselves for Gapko) when we know that in at least 2 of those occasions they were briefed by the club, then we'll probably start to believe we don't have much money. You know what will convince people otherwise? Spending a lot of money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:15:00 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:54:24 am
It says what it says. We need two more midfielders the clubs seems to know it needs two more midfielders but "will be influenced by the cost". The cost of it for those players mentioned should not come into it. They are all going to be around £40m and below. If we can't buy 2 £40m players in our situation what chance do we have? That is simply not backing Klopp. Yes it's only June but James Pearce is quite reliable overall is he not?

Konate and VVD hoping for a few quality signings what happens when they don't deliver we start the whole best players wanting to leave BS again like we've had before.

Of course it's influenced by cost, the problem is you are now making up numbers to support your own made up agenda.

Hyperthetically our budget is £250mil - This means we could buy 1 player at £250mil and no others, or 5 players at £50mil. Both statements are correct so yes cost is critical depending on the cost of the players and the number influences who and how much we can purchase. We aren't backed by unlimited funds and I'd argue every single club has a budget to spend.

Konate said we should replace the players lost, the club seems to agree based on all articles. Van Dijk say a couple players along with Mac (who he says is a great signing) is ideal, so again the club seems to agree!

Again this is the full Van Dijk quote;

"I think he's a very good player, we've played against him many times, also with Holland against Argentina. He will be a very big addition and something we need to be back where we want to be."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:15:27 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:09:09 am
Surely you see that getting it out in the public domain that we haven't got endless cash to 100% no matter what sign two midfielders is to help negotiations?

Even if true, there is nothing to say that we haven't got the funds for two players on the mentioned shortlist. But the reference to maybe only having the money for one could be because we want to test the waters for the likes of Tchouameni, Valverde and Barella first?

Yep I think we have been given some encouragement in signing Valverde. It would be quite funny though if after saying we pulled out the Bellingham deal because we needed several players, that we decide not to sign several players because we need the money for another bigger deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:16:12 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:33:58 am

Throwing out a random name - who obviously I've not seen - but seems to tick a lot of boxes. Pavlovic at Red Bull Salzburg. He's 6'4, apparently rapid, left-footed, ball-playing defender but physically and aerially dominant, used to playing in either a back three or a back four, only 22, experience in the Champions League. Wouldn't surprise me if he became an option, we know we like players who've come through the Red Bull clubs and he profiles like someone with a lot of upside. Probably goes to Leipzig as their Gvardiol replacement though.

We should be the team going for Gvardiol.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:16:17 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:03 am
This is what I think people mean when they say you're being negative. Pearce hasn't said we can't afford 2 40m signings or that our players want to leave. You've just made all of that up.

Pearce has left the door open, with the 'not a definitive list' line, for a midfielder who'll cost a lot more than those listed. If we went out and got Valverde or Tchouameni for 70+ million I think most of us would be ok with just 2 CMs (although we'll still be short).  But if, and this is possible, we're scrabbling around to afford 2 CMs at 40 million a pop... we're in trouble, and it's not unreasonable to take that possibility from Pearce's article.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:18:59 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:03 am
This is what I think people mean when they say you're being negative. Pearce hasn't said we can't afford 2 40m signings or that our players want to leave. You've just made all of that up.
It's easier to moan about things when you invent things to moan about... I think people are using this thread as their stress ball..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:20:36 am
Anyway, don't wanna go off track from everyone chasing Clinical around to moan at him for moaning but Pimenta just posted on her insta that she's at Nice today which is interesting as she's involved with Kephren, get it done!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:21:11 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:16:12 am
We should be the team going for Gvardiol.

It seems Ive had solve a lot of our upcoming problems from what people say about him. However I cant see how wed spend what it needs to get him given hes a left sided CB and Virgil must be one of our top earners and presumably still has a couple of seasons left at a high level. Even if people think hes had a drop off, I reckon Klopp would see it that way. Therefore I cant see us paying whatever huge fee it would take to land Gvardiol.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:24:40 am


Get his exit sorted today thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:28:57 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:16:17 am
Pearce has left the door open, with the 'not a definitive list' line, for a midfielder who'll cost a lot more than those listed. If we went out and got Valverde or Tchouameni for 70+ million I think most of us would be ok with just 2 CMs (although we'll still be short).  But if, and this is possible, we're scrabbling around to afford 2 CMs at 40 million a pop... we're in trouble, and it's not unreasonable to take that possibility from Pearce's article.

It's still making up numbers and imaginary scenarios from a piece which doesn't say anything anything definitive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:29:15 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:54:24 am
It says what it says. We need two more midfielders the clubs seems to know it needs two more midfielders but "will be influenced by the cost". The cost of it for those players mentioned should not come into it. They are all going to be around £40m and below. If we can't buy 2 £40m players in our situation what chance do we have? That is simply not backing Klopp. Yes it's only June but James Pearce is quite reliable overall is he not?

Konate and VVD hoping for a few quality signings what happens when they don't deliver we start the whole best players wanting to leave BS again like we've had before.

Truly absurd. The article from Pearce is pretty upbeat in tone, yet you've invented numbers so that you can get upset about them and then attributed those figures to Pearce. It is bizarre and I'm starting to think, christ I genuinely hope you're OK. I won't press for evidence of the ready-to-go excuses I've got for FSG, given the understanding I'm starting to get of your inner workings.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:16:17 am
Pearce has left the door open, with the 'not a definitive list' line, for a midfielder who'll cost a lot more than those listed. If we went out and got Valverde or Tchouameni for 70+ million I think most of us would be ok with just 2 CMs (although we'll still be short).  But if, and this is possible, we're scrabbling around to afford 2 CMs at 40 million a pop... we're in trouble, and it's not unreasonable to take that possibility from Pearce's article.

You're absolutely right, Knight. It is a possibility that something like that is what transpires. The difference is that you haven't invented those numbers, complained about them and then attributed them to Pearce when questioned about it. This time  ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:29:41 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:24:40 am


Get his exit sorted today thanks.

Nice shoes. Who is that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:30:00 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:24:40 am


Get his exit sorted today thanks.

Who is she? His agent?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:32:35 am
Dunno what she is officially to him, it always seems pretty vague but she's defo involved, goal france said Jurgen had already met her and Lillian

https://www.goal.com/fr/news/le-psg-est-en-discussions-avancees-avec-marcus-thuram/bltfa3745cc636e64bb

 "But the middle of OGC Nice is Liverpool's priority, which through Jürgen Klopp has already met Rafaela Pimenta and Lilian Thuram, very involved in the career choices of his two sons."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:37:18 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:37:45 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:00 am
Who is she? His agent?

Fairly sure she took over from or had links to Raiola before he died.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:38:40 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:29:41 am
Nice shoes. Who is that?
Samie for sure?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:41:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:38:40 am
Samie for sure?

Makes sense. You can't see the backwards top, so I couldn't tell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:42:11 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:38:40 am
Samie for sure?

Would much rather deal with Samie than another super agent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:42:35 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:29:41 am
Nice shoes. Who is that?

I think she is the world record holder for shortest Wikipedia entry:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rafaela_Pimenta

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:53:30 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:55:25 am
Virgil van Dijk on Alexis Mac Allister:
Hes a very good player. Hes what we need. Its a good start to the transfer window. Hopefully, we can get a few more quality additions.
So thats Konate and now Virgil hoping we make a few quality signings.  I cant believe they want shiny new toys that could hinder the progress of Kaide Gordon and Bobby Clark.  Entitled transfer goons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:55:23 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:03 am
This is what I think people mean when they say you're being negative. Pearce hasn't said we can't afford 2 40m signings or that our players want to leave. You've just made all of that up.

Pearce mentions a list of players who are c.£40m players based on reported estimated prices. He then goes onto say we may not be able to get two of them depending on costs. Why are you and unsurprisingly Avens (who is clearly Lobo) fixated on the £40m.

That's just me implying they aren't exactly Bellingham, Rice, Caicedo high fees. If we had signed one of those 3 with Mac Allister I think people would accept just two coming in. But we're talking about Thuram who's been linked for c.£40m. Kone, c.£30m. Lavia c.£40m and Gravenberch c.£30m. Yes those fees are pure estimates but again they won't be anywhere near the other 3 players mentioned. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:58:21 am
Those Ibou quotes are pretty damning. Guy has only been here 2 seasons but he can see it. Lets hope some changes are made because personnel dont seem all that impressed with how things lie.
