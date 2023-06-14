« previous next »
You just described Avens  ;D. Said it's time for them to deliver and when they don't deliver he has ready made excuses. But anyway this news has come from James Pearce not me.

I agree, it is time for them to deliver. I just don't think 'delivery' is quantified by an arbitrary net spend amount. They need to support the rebuild by getting in the players Klopp and the recruitment team want. As for me having ready made excuses, this is my point with regards to 90% of your posts, you've just made that precedent up. I've never made any excuses for a lack of supporting Klopp in the transfer window this summer - a transfer window that hasn't even fucking opened.

And the "news" from Pearce isn't close to being news. It's him saying the cost of deals will determine how many deals we make. Well, yeah, that's how business works. For you to make out that it's an example of Pearce being negative is further insight into your bizarre mentality. It's an entirely neutral statement - you have put the negative spin on it. Surprise, surprise.
The G in Gerrard

We must be getting a defender otherwise we wouldn't let Ramsay leave on loan (even if he needs game time after the injuries)?
Draex

Is James Pearce?

Have you read his article or just the clickbait from the AnfieldEdition?

https://theathletic.com/4606313/2023/06/14/liverpool-transfer-latest-summer-2023/

"Its no secret that Liverpool are in the market for at least one more midfielder to complement the arrival of 24-year-old Mac Allister.

Over the past week, Schmadtke, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter have been involved in discussions with clubs and agents across Europe. Where Liverpool turn next is currently unclear as they continue to weigh up their options.

Mac Allister was the priority and since then its been a case of taking stock and establishing who else is available and at what price as they seek to maximise their resources.

From Liverpools perspective, there is no rush given that the transfer window only officially opens for English clubs today and any signings from overseas wont go through until the international window opens on July 1.

Ideally, Klopp would like all business to be completed by July 8 when pre-season training starts at Kirkby, but theres also a realisation on his part that things might drag on. The situation is complicated by international fixtures, including the Under-21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia which starts on June 21.

The quintet mentioned above  Thuram, Kone, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia  have all come under consideration. However, that isnt a definitive shortlist.

One name who doesnt feature on Liverpools shortlist is Southamptons James Ward-Prowse, despite recent reports linking him with a move to Anfield. At the age of 28, he doesnt fit the profile.

Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available. The clubs stance isnt that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gaps

Midfield aside, Liverpool are also considering centre-back targets. Ibrahima Konate has firmly established himself as first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk but injuries have limited the France international to just 53 appearances across two seasons.

Ideally, they would recruit a young, dynamic defender this summer who is capable of providing high-calibre back-up.

Theres more business to be done as Liverpool seek further injections of quality in midfield and defence, but after acting swiftly and decisively to sign Mac Allister, patience will prove to be a virtue among an expectant fanbase as Klopp and Schmadtke consider their next move."
Aldo1988

We must be getting a defender otherwise we wouldn't let Ramsay leave on loan (even if he needs game time after the injuries)?

Maybe Bradley & Gomez can cover the right back spot?
Draex

I dont disagree with your points mate. You are right about Mac Allister. Just meant that as soon we start hearing about cost and budget thats when it starts to get concerning. Forgot about Arthur but that was just a last ditch attempt to add a midfielder, which proved to be a terrible move. Your points are all valid though.

I'm sure we have a budget, and I'm sure that's lower than it would have been if we were in the Champions League. This clearly mean we need to manage it well and might need to compromise on players.

Getting this window right is going to be hard but we've certainly started it the right way for me, 3 more players to go!
clinical

Have you read his article or just the clickbait from the AnfieldEdition?

https://theathletic.com/4606313/2023/06/14/liverpool-transfer-latest-summer-2023/



Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available. The clubs stance isnt that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gaps



Literally says it there. If we can't buy 2 from that shortlist that's simply not really good enough if we want to get back into the top 4. That in my opinion is not backing Klopp in the slightest. Although the best manager in the world he's expected to get back challenging with a budget of Aston Villa despite the club being able to do a lot more if it wanted to.
Draex

Literally says it there. If we can't buy 2 from that shortlist that's simply not really good enough if we want to get back into the top 4. That in my opinion is not backing Klopp in the slightest. The best manager in the world is expected to get back challenging with a budget of Aston Villa despite the club being able to do a lot more if it wanted to.

Hahahaha that's all you took from that entire article, nowhere does it mention what our budget is, or Aston Villa's is... Are you confusing more clickbait twitter shite saying Villa and Wolves want Kone?
