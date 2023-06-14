Is James Pearce?



Have you read his article or just the clickbait from the AnfieldEdition?"Its no secret that Liverpool are in the market for at least one more midfielder to complement the arrival of 24-year-old Mac Allister.Over the past week, Schmadtke, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter have been involved in discussions with clubs and agents across Europe. Where Liverpool turn next is currently unclear as they continue to weigh up their options.Mac Allister was the priority and since then its been a case of taking stock and establishing who else is available and at what price as they seek to maximise their resources.From Liverpools perspective, there is no rush given that the transfer window only officially opens for English clubs today and any signings from overseas wont go through until the international window opens on July 1.Ideally, Klopp would like all business to be completed by July 8 when pre-season training starts at Kirkby, but theres also a realisation on his part that things might drag on. The situation is complicated by international fixtures, including the Under-21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia which starts on June 21.The quintet mentioned above  Thuram, Kone, Veiga, Gravenberch and Lavia  have all come under consideration. However, that isnt a definitive shortlist.One name who doesnt feature on Liverpools shortlist is Southamptons James Ward-Prowse, despite recent reports linking him with a move to Anfield. At the age of 28, he doesnt fit the profile.Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available. The clubs stance isnt that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gapsMidfield aside, Liverpool are also considering centre-back targets. Ibrahima Konate has firmly established himself as first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk but injuries have limited the France international to just 53 appearances across two seasons.Ideally, they would recruit a young, dynamic defender this summer who is capable of providing high-calibre back-up.Theres more business to be done as Liverpool seek further injections of quality in midfield and defence, but after acting swiftly and decisively to sign Mac Allister, patience will prove to be a virtue among an expectant fanbase as Klopp and Schmadtke consider their next move."