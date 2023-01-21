"Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available. The clubs stance isnt that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gaps". #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]



Looks like we'll go with the better value deals rather than the better players.



If they dont treat this period of time as a rebuild moment and invest accordingly they need to get out of the club, assuming theres any prospective owners out there who arent sportswashers. theyll always be better than sportswashers. Spending relatively little on transfers was fine when we were in maintainence, keep the squad together, mode and, despite the hiccups with CBs, we were very successful and almost unprecedentedly successful. But now, now we need to spend money on 3 midfield players about to hit their prime and who can make us title challengers, not scrounge around for cheap deals to get some bodies in who can actually run in the centre of the park.