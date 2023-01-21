It means playing centre mid for Liverpool is incredibly difficult.



Gini struggled at first as a singular addition, Thiago an elite player struggled to adapt, Fabinho struggled.



Curtis Jones was openly questioned by his manager last season.



Integrating one player into propably the toughest midfield to understand is hard enough.



To suggest a whole new midfield is frankly laughable.



I dont think anyone is suggesting we play them all in the first game, i do however see Mac/(LCM) Baj/Fab (DMC) Elliot (RCM) then If we do get Kone and Thuram eventually I could see a Mac - Baj/Kone - Thuram midfield. I can see either Thaigo and/or Fab maybe being sold if a decent offer comes in Hendo is going no where, hence whay i said Mac/Curtis - Baj/Kone - Thuram/Elliot midfield with Hendo covering all like Milners role.Defence wise I can see Phillips going and maybe Matip or Gomez (Newcastle?) , if we get a Mickey Van der Ven / Pavard etc GK stays the same unless Keleher goes , I can also see Tsimi going if we play this new system as we need a CDL we dont need 2 LBs who perhaps wont be used.