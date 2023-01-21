« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 345768 times)

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9920 on: Today at 09:15:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:12:23 pm
Konate a confirmed bedwetter.

What are you saying about Agent Ibou. Hes on a mission to get shite done.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,579
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9921 on: Today at 09:15:22 pm »
Agent Konate.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,473
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9922 on: Today at 09:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:28:54 pm
Tapping up sums up how two faced football fans are. Love it when our players are doing it but cry murder when other clubs do it to us.

Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,579
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9923 on: Today at 09:17:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:12 pm


Exactly. Fans are fickle. The end.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9924 on: Today at 09:20:22 pm »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9925 on: Today at 09:21:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:25:35 pm
There has to be some expectation that Klopp and Lindjers also had some say here?

I do get that FSG may have said that "X" is all the money you have to spend - but it has to be a collective failing from the scouts, to the management, to the owners.

The Carvalho one still confuses me as we had him in Jan 2022 - only for the paperwork to fail. Then we made sure to STILL sign him. We will make money on him - but what a weird reason to sign a player.

(Glad that is looks like Gakpo was a top signing)

And there is no way that we have all our players signed before training camp - a combo of the selling team may not be ready, we may not meet valuations (too expensive), and I don't think we actually have much money to spend at all.
Klopp always had final say in transfers. Klopp will always listen to anybody on his staff(and will be vetted by outside just the coaching staff). Pep also put in  a recommendation for Diaz to irc.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,922
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9926 on: Today at 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:12 pm


Says the fella who wished a career ending injury on Bellingham just because he chose another club. ;D ;D

Maybe you should get back to the Nike are buying us Mbappe for the third time thread.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Up
« previous next »
 