There has to be some expectation that Klopp and Lindjers also had some say here?



I do get that FSG may have said that "X" is all the money you have to spend - but it has to be a collective failing from the scouts, to the management, to the owners.



The Carvalho one still confuses me as we had him in Jan 2022 - only for the paperwork to fail. Then we made sure to STILL sign him. We will make money on him - but what a weird reason to sign a player.



(Glad that is looks like Gakpo was a top signing)



And there is no way that we have all our players signed before training camp - a combo of the selling team may not be ready, we may not meet valuations (too expensive), and I don't think we actually have much money to spend at all.



Klopp always had final say in transfers. Klopp will always listen to anybody on his staff(and will be vetted by outside just the coaching staff). Pep also put in a recommendation for Diaz to irc.