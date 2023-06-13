« Reply #9860 on: Today at 07:44:03 pm »
Craig Hope
Talks have taken place between Newcastle and Liverpool regarding Sean Longstaff. Clubs said to be £20m apart in valuation as the Reds are preparing a £50m offer but the Magpies want closer to £70m. Talks set to continue. #NUFC #LFC
Thank god this is made up
.
You little rascally young shaver
