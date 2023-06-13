« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Reply #9840 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm
Samie losing it with Al

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/euPiKKMsR8E&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/euPiKKMsR8E&amp;feature=share</a>

Reply #9841 on: Today at 07:00:00 pm
So Thuram is now going to United. Then who we signing next. Ward Prowse?
Reply #9842 on: Today at 07:01:27 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:00:00 pm
So Thuram is now going to United. Then who we signing next. Ward Prowse?

Scott McTominay.
Reply #9843 on: Today at 07:03:25 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:00:00 pm
So Thuram is now going to United. Then who we signing next. Ward Prowse?

No one, we're done for the window.
Reply #9844 on: Today at 07:03:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:01:27 pm
Scott McTominay.

Get with the times Hazell why would Ratcliffe sell us him, when he can sell him to Nice?
Reply #9845 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:03:26 pm
Get with the times Hazell why would Ratcliffe sell us him, when he can sell him to Nice?

Low hanging fruit mate.
Reply #9846 on: Today at 07:07:51 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:03:26 pm
Get with the times Hazell why would Ratcliffe sell us him, when he can sell him to Nice?

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:50 pm
Low hanging fruit mate.

:D
Reply #9847 on: Today at 07:11:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:50 pm
Low hanging fruit mate.

Its still fruit. I am lazy. I am gonna get it.
Reply #9848 on: Today at 07:13:23 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:00:00 pm
So Thuram is now going to United. Then who we signing next. Ward Prowse?

Young Harrison Reed.
Reply #9849 on: Today at 07:16:51 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:11:35 pm
Its still fruit. I am lazy. I am gonna get it.

hardly living up to the name, Max_powers.

for shame.
Reply #9850 on: Today at 07:19:11 pm
Reply #9851 on: Today at 07:19:46 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:00:00 pm
So Thuram is now going to United. Then who we signing next. Ward Prowse?

Where have you got this from?
Reply #9852 on: Today at 07:20:40 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:19:46 pm
Where have you got this from?

Ratcliffe sent him a DM.
Reply #9853 on: Today at 07:21:30 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:20:40 pm
Ratcliffe sent him a DM.

Makes sense. ;D
Reply #9854 on: Today at 07:22:31 pm
Reply #9855 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm
I can genuinely not say if people calling for JWP here are taking the shit or not. 
Reply #9856 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:03:25 pm
No one, we're done for the window.
Dont be silly. Thats just ridiculous.

Its become a tradition that we bring in a makeshift loan signing now, so weve still got that to look forward to.
Reply #9857 on: Today at 07:32:12 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:25:54 pm
I can genuinely not say if people calling for JWP here are taking the shit or not. 

Hush, just let that talk about him die down now. It was bad enough having to read about it yesterday.
Reply #9858 on: Today at 07:41:28 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:47:25 pm
There is a news-only thread...

Its been locked since Sept 2022
Reply #9859 on: Today at 07:42:27 pm
Craig Hope
@CraigHopeNUFC
Talks have taken place between Newcastle and Liverpool regarding Sean Longstaff. Clubs said to be £20m apart in valuation as the Reds are preparing a £50m offer but the Magpies want closer to £70m. Talks set to continue.   #NUFC #LFC

19:35 pm · 13 Jun 2023
Reply #9860 on: Today at 07:44:03 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:42:27 pm
Craig Hope
@CraigHopeNUFC
Talks have taken place between Newcastle and Liverpool regarding Sean Longstaff. Clubs said to be £20m apart in valuation as the Reds are preparing a £50m offer but the Magpies want closer to £70m. Talks set to continue.   #NUFC #LFC

19:35 pm · 13 Jun 2023

Thank god this is made up.

You little rascally young shaver
Reply #9861 on: Today at 07:44:31 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:42:27 pm
Craig Hope
@CraigHopeNUFC
Talks have taken place between Newcastle and Liverpool regarding Sean Longstaff. Clubs said to be £20m apart in valuation as the Reds are preparing a £50m offer but the Magpies want closer to £70m. Talks set to continue.   #NUFC #LFC

19:35 pm · 13 Jun 2023


Craig is hoping indeed.
Reply #9862 on: Today at 07:47:08 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:42:27 pm
Craig Hope
@CraigHopeNUFC
Talks have taken place between Newcastle and Liverpool regarding Sean Longstaff. Clubs said to be £20m apart in valuation as the Reds are preparing a £50m offer but the Magpies want closer to £70m. Talks set to continue.   #NUFC #LFC

19:35 pm · 13 Jun 2023
No
Reply #9863 on: Today at 07:50:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:47:08 pm
No

yes.

Its there on twitter.
Reply #9864 on: Today at 07:51:27 pm
Seriously? That's left of centre
