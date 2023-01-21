Both Ramsay and Carvalho were punts on young lads who look extremely promising and were coming off the back of really good seasons. Both cost very little and will be moved on for a profit (if that's what we decide to do). And Ramsay wasn't injured when we signed him (despite people still spouting this nonsense, we picked something up in the medical which we decided to get corrected there and then instead of letting it develop)



These are the moves people have been clamouring about and how we should be 'more like Brighton'. The reality is that most of these gambles don't pay off and we also can't afford to give these lads the playing time they need. I will say that had Ramsay had some more luck with injuries last season he may have got a lot more gametime. Looked excellent in the games he did get and I'm sure he'll do well at Preston and kick on



It's signings like Ramsay and Carvalho that will boost the HG quota and our low risk as you get your money back and you will unearth gems here and there who'll save you a fortune. We should be signing a few of them a year given our place in the food chain of the transfer market. The bulk of them won't succeed ultimately but you can still generate funds that way (Ibe, Brewster, Solanke).The questionable aspects are what the fuck has gone on with Ramsay in terms of injury last season when we knew on his medical there's an issue? And what is the issue Klopp has with Carvalho's game that wasn't picked up when he was scouted?I think a lot of the fuzzy thinking last summer was down to the changes behind the scenes and Klopp not having his usual working relationship with Edwards who was a master strategist and they worked well together.