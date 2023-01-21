« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9760 on: Today at 04:21:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:20:30 pm
Dear Mbappe I'm-Too-Good-to-Call-or-Write-the-Reds
This'll be the last package I ever send your ass
It's been six years, and still no wordI don't deserve it?
I know you got my last two emails, I wrote the addresses on 'em perfect



:lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9761 on: Today at 04:22:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:20 am
Am I the only one underwhelmed with the potential signings of Kone & Thuram?

Mac Allister a good buy; a tidy player that will suit our style, plenty of PL experience, and a great price.

I think Kone & Thuram fall short of the quality we need.

You obviously haven't seen enough of Kone and Thuram. Just trust Jurgen and his staff ...
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9762 on: Today at 04:23:13 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:20:30 pm
Dear Mbappe I'm-Too-Good-to-Call-or-Write-the-Reds
This'll be the last package I ever send your ass
It's been six years, and still no wordI don't deserve it?
I know you got my last two emails, I wrote the addresses on 'em perfect




:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9763 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm
We aren't selling Salah and we aren't signing Mbappe. Hope this helps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9764 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:20:30 pm
Dear Mbappe I'm-Too-Good-to-Call-or-Write-the-Reds
This'll be the last package I ever send your ass
It's been six years, and still no wordI don't deserve it?
I know you got my last two emails, I wrote the addresses on 'em perfect

Dear John, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy
You said your Linda's pregnant now, how far along is she?
Look, I'm really flattered you would call your yacht "Mbappe"
And here's an autograph for your Jurgen; I wrote it on my last French cap
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9765 on: Today at 04:26:03 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:25:19 pm
Dear John, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy
You said your Linda's pregnant now, how far along is she?
Look, I'm really flattered you would call your yacht "Mbappe"
And here's an autograph for your Jurgen; I wrote it on my last French cap

Hahaha! ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9766 on: Today at 04:27:03 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:48:00 pm
Both Ramsay and Carvalho were punts on young lads who look extremely promising and were coming off the back of really good seasons. Both cost very little and will be moved on for a profit (if that's what we decide to do). And Ramsay wasn't injured when we signed him (despite people still spouting this nonsense, we picked something up in the medical which we decided to get corrected there and then instead of letting it develop)

These are the moves people have been clamouring about and how we should be 'more like Brighton'. The reality is that most of these gambles don't pay off and we also can't afford to give these lads the playing time they need. I will say that had Ramsay had some more luck with injuries last season he may have got a lot more gametime. Looked excellent in the games he did get and I'm sure he'll do well at Preston and kick on

It's signings like Ramsay and Carvalho that will boost the HG quota and our low risk as you get your money back and you will unearth gems here and there who'll save you a fortune. We should be signing a few of them a year given our place in the food chain of the transfer market. The bulk of them won't succeed ultimately but you can still generate funds that way (Ibe, Brewster, Solanke).

The questionable aspects are what the fuck has gone on with Ramsay in terms of injury last season when we knew on his medical there's an issue? And what is the issue Klopp has with Carvalho's game that wasn't picked up when he was scouted?

I think a lot of the fuzzy thinking last summer was down to the changes behind the scenes and Klopp not having his usual working relationship with Edwards who was a master strategist and they worked well together.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9767 on: Today at 04:27:43 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:23:50 pm
We aren't selling Salah and we aren't signing Mbappe. Hope this helps.

2nd rate Tepid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9768 on: Today at 04:28:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:25:19 pm
Dear John, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy
You said your Linda's pregnant now, how far along is she?
Look, I'm really flattered you would call your yacht "Mbappe"
And here's an autograph for your Jurgen; I wrote it on my last French cap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9769 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:28:15 pm


We're signing Colleen Rooney!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9770 on: Today at 04:31:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:19:51 pm
Genuine question: Are you a Real Madrid fan? Or maybe an Everton fan?

Trying to be a realist for once after getting really invested in the Bellingham signing and having a paddy when it didn't happen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9771 on: Today at 04:32:04 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:27:47 pm
Basing your recruitment on picking the low hanging fruit though tends to leave you with an unbalanced squad.

Just because it is an easy deal doesn't mean it is the strategicaly correct decision to make.

Sometimes you have to grasp the nettle pay the going rate or even pay a premium for the right player.

We could have easily gone for an easier to obtain value option when the Van Dijk deal stalled. We didn't and the rest is history.

I am struggling to think of too many deals we have done in recent seasons that haven't been low hanging fruit.

Al, I think that we came to a conclusion that the Transfer Thread is not the place for you. Please return to the FSG thread ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9772 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm
Al is trying to make every signing fit his narrative and I don't think it does. But I wonder if he's on to something without making it the meta explanation for all our signings recently. Have we, on occasion, taken advantage of 'moneybag' type opportunities to bring in sellable assets who are underpriced instead of flexing our muscles to go out and get the exact player we needed to improve us? Some of our signings perhaps have the look of 'opportunistic' ones rather than being particularly driven by a clear strategy.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9773 on: Today at 04:33:34 pm
Monday: James Ward-Prowse. "It can't get worse than this," you think.

Tuesday: Al enters the chat ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9774 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:48:36 am
Selling Salah under any circumstances is a shocking idea

x10000000000

Only a complete transfer addict would even contemplate it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9775 on: Today at 04:35:07 pm
Gone very quiet on any activity.
Guess we are in the waiting stage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9776 on: Today at 04:36:59 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:01:49 pm
Ramsay to Preston on loan (Joyce)

Darwin Nuñez (who I like), Fabio Carvalho, Calvin "Injured When He Signed" Ramsay and Arthur "13 minutes" Melo gotta be the most inept summer since the tail-end of Hicks and Gillette. Absolutely brutal stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9777 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm
I love when Al and Mac start fighting. Summer transfer forums are the best.  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9778 on: Today at 04:37:39 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:34:12 pm
x10000000000

Only a complete transfer addict would even contemplate it.

He'd have his price given his age (31 this week) but you've still got to go out and replace him and that's big money. Jury still out on Nunez, Diaz goal return low so far, Gakpo unclear how freely he'll score (or any midfield signings), Jota injured a lot and has long goal droughts.

It'd take Coutinho money this summer rather than Mane money because we're still so reliant on him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9779 on: Today at 04:38:40 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Terrible player selection, and management throughout the season, by FSG. Real pressure on them to identify the right targets this summer... 

By Liverpool FC, rather than FSG actually - headed up by Sporting Director Julian Ward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9780 on: Today at 04:39:51 pm
mbappe for salah is actually a pretty sensible move football wise in terms of keeping the squad fresh. but his attitude might just not be good fit for the team.

anyway we aren't getting mbappe even if salah is sold. cause thats how FSG rolls.

we only do scraping the bottom of the barrel deals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9781 on: Today at 04:40:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:32:04 pm
Al, I think that we came to a conclusion that the Transfer Thread is not the place for you. Please return to the FSG thread ...

Why are you even replying to me Mac. Just concentrate on getting another year out of your we are signing Mbappe and Nike are paying for it mantra.

Rapidly followed by you spending the following year telling us we had a warchest and this summer we would sign Bellingham and splash the cash.

As a transfer Nostradamus you are about as clairvoyant as a block of cheese. So please enlighten us with your transfer certanties that never come to pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9782 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:27:43 pm
2nd rate Tepid.

Thats quite the insult.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9783 on: Today at 04:44:58 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:33:34 pm
Monday: James Ward-Prowse. "It can't get worse than this," you think.

Tuesday: Al enters the chat ...



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9784 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:06:18 pm
...but far worse to read. Any chance of a news-only thread? Fucking arduous this.

Yes please. Love the banter in here but what if I'm just trying to keep a breast of news? Bunch of boobs talking about some old fellas fruits.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9785 on: Today at 04:47:25 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:06:18 pm
...but far worse to read. Any chance of a news-only thread? Fucking arduous this.

There is a news-only thread...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9786 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:38:40 pm
By Liverpool FC, rather than FSG actually - headed up by Sporting Director Julian Ward.

Exactly 👍
