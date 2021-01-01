On the Summer 2022 window - I don't think it was a failure because of the players we brought in, it was what we didn't bring in. I think Nunez will be an excellent player here and I've liked a lot of what I've seen from him. Ramsay would probably have provided an able deputy to Trent if fit and given minutes, Carvalho looked to be a snip given he got plenty of minutes in the first couple of months of the season until ... he didn't. Even in a poorly performing team where I think his presence could have made us no worse. The young lads both cheap too so can be added to the lengthy list of players we've profited on should it eventually come to that.



Imagine we'd signed two competent midfielders last summer. All ifs and buts now I suppose. Forget 2022, we should have done that the moment Gini left and still had senior central midfielders who are all pretty much badly injury prone (Keita, Thiago, Chamberlain), plus in their careers Hendo/Fabinho both like to pick something up here and there. Even Jones's problems started around then. One signing should have been a minimum then, it was a window that really hurt us in hindsight, papered over by nearly achieving something so unthinkable last season. Fucking hell, forgot Milner too. That's got to be the most injury prone midfield ever assembled ffs! Shame as well because all of those are/have been very good players.



On that point, it's why we surely need to buy more than two centre mids this summer. I'm a bit sceptical we'll buy more than one more on top of AMA but two more will be needed.