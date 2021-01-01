« previous next »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:59:18 pm
If we're looking for a player who can cover multiple positions, how about Tom Robinson? He can play as a 2/4/6/8.

;D
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:59:18 pm
If we're looking for a player who can cover multiple positions, how about Tom Robinson? He can play as a 2/4/6/8.

But just think of all the problems this would cause further down the line. You'd end up with fascists marching on the high street and carving up the welfare state.
So Mbappe basically said he's not singing another contract? He will just go Madrid next year on a free. They'll just need someone for a year then
Mbappe keen to leave on a free to get a huge sign on fee. PSG will want to sell him.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:20:04 pm
So Mbappe basically said he's not singing another contract? He will just go Madrid next year on a free. They'll just need someone for a year then

Or they could get a permanent central striker and have Mbappe chiefly on the left.

Imagine a line up of Mbappe, Kane, and Vinicius Jr, or replace Kane with Osimhen
For the last 10 years I've not really got excited about potential new transfers....just building them up to be the next Messiah once they've signed.

But, fell back into the trap with Bellingham...really wanted him.

Now, back to not building up my hopes.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Not really an effective summer looking back on it. In terms of first team impact there was only really nunez and he was a real mixed bag.

I still don't understand why we bought Nunez to stick him out wide.  I'm sure the manager has a plan and it'll be interesting to see what we do with him with this new system.  On the face of it, I'm not sure he really fits in it out wide but hopefully I'll be proven wrong. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:28:27 pm
I still don't understand why we bought Nunez to stick him out wide.  I'm sure the manager has a plan and it'll be interesting to see what we do with him with this new system.  On the face of it, I'm not sure he really fits in it out wide but hopefully I'll be proven wrong.

Personally don't think we'd have seen him wide if Diaz didn't get injured. When he did and we wanted pace out there he was one of only a few options we had, esp given we could bring others into the middle.
Can't wait for us to not sign anyone else because we're saving our pennies for Mbappe's contract when he's on a free.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:20:04 pm
So Mbappe basically said he's not singing another contract? He will just go Madrid next year on a free. They'll just need someone for a year then

Just cant see Kane there. Is he a short term option or does that feel unlikely?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:19:06 pm
Tone Locs mate?

Post of the year!!
Ramsay and Carvalho should have been left out on loan at their clubs for the season in hindsight.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:26:02 pm
For the last 10 years I've not really got excited about potential new transfers....just building them up to be the next Messiah once they've signed.

But, fell back into the trap with Bellingham...really wanted him.

Now, back to not building up my hopes.


We're not signing Messias Jnr from AC Milan.

Or any of my sons.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:33:20 pm
We're not signing Messias Jnr from AC Milan.

Or any of my sons.
He's a very naughty boy.
On the Summer 2022 window - I don't think it was a failure because of the players we brought in, it was what we didn't bring in. I think Nunez will be an excellent player here and I've liked a lot of what I've seen from him. Ramsay would probably have provided an able deputy to Trent if fit and given minutes, Carvalho looked to be a snip given he got plenty of minutes in the first couple of months of the season until ... he didn't. Even in a poorly performing team where I think his presence could have made us no worse. The young lads both cheap too so can be added to the lengthy list of players we've profited on should it eventually come to that.

Imagine we'd signed two competent midfielders last summer. All ifs and buts now I suppose. Forget 2022, we should have done that the moment Gini left and still had senior central midfielders who are all pretty much badly injury prone (Keita, Thiago, Chamberlain), plus in their careers Hendo/Fabinho both like to pick  something up here and there. Even Jones's problems started around then. One signing should have been a minimum then, it was a window that really hurt us in hindsight, papered over by nearly achieving something so unthinkable last season. Fucking hell, forgot Milner too. That's got to be the most injury prone midfield ever assembled ffs! Shame as well because all of those are/have been very good players.

On that point, it's why we surely need to buy more than two centre mids this summer. I'm a bit sceptical we'll buy more than one more on top of AMA but two more will be needed.
#MBAPPE2024 then
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:30:38 pm
Personally don't think we'd have seen him wide if Diaz didn't get injured. When he did and we wanted pace out there he was one of only a few options we had, esp given we could bring others into the middle.

But then would we have bought Gakpo if Diaz didn't get injured?  I guess I could see moving him wide when we lost Diaz but then why buy Gakpo if the plan was to have Nunez go back to the middle when Diaz got healthy.  That's a lot of money for us to be spending on someone who likely won't be first choice. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:36:24 pm
But then would we have bought Gakpo if Diaz didn't get injured?  I guess I could see moving him wide when we lost Diaz but then why buy Gakpo if the plan was to have Nunez go back to the middle when Diaz got healthy.  That's a lot of money for us to be spending on someone who likely won't be first choice.

Guess it depends what formation we ultimately intend to play. Do we see Gakpo dropping deeper with Nunez leading the line? Guess well see next season.
I understand the Ramsay loan, he was injured for most of last season and needs to get back up and running, a season as a first choice right back will be great for him and we have Bradley coming off the back of a really good loan too.

Carvalho is done at Liverpool, I think.  Which is frustrating because there's clearly talent there.  Even with us playing a formation that plays to his strengths we can't fit him in, something odd here.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:36:24 pm
But then would we have bought Gakpo if Diaz didn't get injured?  I guess I could see moving him wide when we lost Diaz but then why buy Gakpo if the plan was to have Nunez go back to the middle when Diaz got healthy.  That's a lot of money for us to be spending on someone who likely won't be first choice.
I think we bought Gakpo because our defending from the front with Nunez there was bad in Klopp's eyes. If Jota was fit all season maybe we don't but don't think Diaz getting injured changed it.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:35:26 pm
#MBAPPE2024 then

We have Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and Nunez who can all play on the left. Don't think we need another.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:28:27 pm
I still don't understand why we bought Nunez to stick him out wide.  I'm sure the manager has a plan and it'll be interesting to see what we do with him with this new system.  On the face of it, I'm not sure he really fits in it out wide but hopefully I'll be proven wrong.

Klopp said it's a long term project when it comes to Nunez. Mane left and Salah will leave if not this summer then next  most likely so we need goals, Nunez can score plenty of goals and was available so I guess just like Gakpo we had to act instead of letting him go to another team. Does he fit with how we want to play,  we don't know yet only Klopp knows because we clearly building something different than before which is normal because the players will be different with different strengths.
Right I will put my neck out. We getting a right back in. I know family members of his and have it on good authority that we gonna sign Luis Diaz younger brother Peynun. You heard it here first
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:04:42 pm
I haven't said that. What I have said is that we seem to have no problem signing players Klopp wants when they are easy deals to do. Diaz and Gakpo are examples. That is why I described them as the low-hanging fruit.

Hopefully, we have the funds available and can get some tougher deals to negotiate done.

Actions that are easy to do are famously less problematic to accomplish than actions that are less easy to do.

That is literally the meaning of the words.
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 02:55:40 pm
Actions that are easy to do are famously less problematic to accomplish than actions that are less easy to do.

That is literally the meaning of the words.

:D
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 02:55:40 pm
Actions that are easy to do are famously less problematic to accomplish than actions that are less easy to do.

That is literally the meaning of the words.

;D
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:50:39 pm
Klopp said it's a long term project when it comes to Nunez. Mane left and Salah will leave if not this summer then next  most likely so we need goals, Nunez can score plenty of goals and was available so I guess just like Gakpo we had to act instead of letting him go to another team. Does he fit with how we want to play,  we don't know yet only Klopp knows because we clearly building something different than before which is normal because the players will be different with different strengths.

Basically every way you argue it it looks a bad call. If we bought him for when Salah leaves then we spent up to £80 million a player we don't really need until the summer of 2024 at the earliest. Which might be ok if we'd sorted the gaping holes we did have time in the time already. Given how we function that was never going to be realistic, unlike City we can't spend £50 million a player who never plays. If we bought him to be a proper 9 then you've got to ask why we went out and bought a player who also plays down the middle 4 months later, especially given Jota is probabaly better down the middle too. If we bought him for 'options' it raises the question of whether it's even possible to easily switch between a tip of the spear 9 in Nunez to a more 'link' type 9 in Gapko.

At some point the joined up thinking and overall strategy that used to characterise our recruitment went missing.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:31:42 pm
Can't wait for us to not sign anyone else because we're saving our pennies for Mbappe's contract when he's on a free.

This is how it started last time. All those discussions about giving him a sign on fee of £50-75m so that we wouldn't break our wage budget. Was quite funny how people thought other players agents would be that gullible.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:27 pm
https://twitter.com/pnefc/status/1668619350742568960

Preston confirm Ramsay loan.

Hopefully he gets some game time this season, be good if he can come back fit and with a chance of being part of squad next year.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:10:46 pm
Hopefully he gets some game time this season, be good if he can come back fit and with a chance of being part of squad next year.

And hopefully he gets up and running soon! Hes still rehabing, joining up with Preston mid July.

Confirmation that Calvin Ramsay is off to Preston on loan. He remains part of Klopp's long-term plans. He's in final stages of rehab and will complete that process with #LFC at the start of pre-season before joining Preston in mid-July.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1668619629533749253?s=20
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 02:53:03 pm
Right I will put my neck out. We getting a right back in. I know family members of his and have it on good authority that we gonna sign Luis Diaz younger brother Peynun. You heard it here first

I heard he's difficult to work with
