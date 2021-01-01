Another bizarre decision last summer.



Interesting shout. I think if he'd have remained fit and got more minutes here and there, perhaps could have came into the side when Trent was out of form even, we might have looked at things a bit differently. Cheap and young so not really a high risk deal in that manner, but considering we only made one big move last summer in Nunez, it can definitely be argued that we'd have been better off finding a better, more experienced, and yes, dearer right back to push Trent.I think this is a good move to be honest, certainly in terms of Conor Bradley being the only other right back behind Trent/Ramsay. Whereas Bradley might only have played at league 1 level, he's had a very good season where he's been the starting player, Ramsay's done very little in a year and needs football now. I thought we'd wait until after pre-season to make a decision though. Bradley could still go on loan though, I suppose, in which case somebody has to come in surely, perhaps this 'versatile defender' who might be able to play centre half too. There's also Gomez who looks more competent at right back at the minute but then again we can't rely on him over the course of a season. Not even got Milner to fill in anymore!