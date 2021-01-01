« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 338947 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:01:49 pm
Ramsay to Preston on loan (Joyce)
Good move for him that, hope he does well like Sepp did there.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 01:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:03:42 pm
Another bizarre decision last summer.

Interesting shout. I think if he'd have remained fit and got more minutes here and there, perhaps could have came into the side when Trent was out of form even, we might have looked at things a bit differently. Cheap and young so not really a high risk deal in that manner, but considering we only made one big move last summer in Nunez, it can definitely be argued that we'd have been better off finding a better, more experienced, and yes, dearer right back to push Trent.

I think this is a good move to be honest, certainly in terms of Conor Bradley being the only other right back behind Trent/Ramsay. Whereas Bradley might only have played at league 1 level, he's had a very good season where he's been the starting player, Ramsay's done very little in a year and needs football now. I thought we'd wait until after pre-season to make a decision though. Bradley could still go on loan though, I suppose, in which case somebody has to come in surely, perhaps this 'versatile defender' who might be able to play centre half too. There's also Gomez who looks more competent at right back at the minute but then again we can't rely on him over the course of a season. Not even got Milner to fill in anymore!
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 01:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:04:42 pm
I haven't said that. What I have said is that we seem to have no problem signing players Klopp wants when they are easy deals to do. Diaz and Gakpo are examples. That is why I described them as the low-hanging fruit.

Hopefully, we have the funds available and can get some tougher deals to negotiate done.

You are implying we only sign players who are cheap as a negative thing.

Gakpo and Mac Allister irrespective of cost are exactly the players we needed.

I agree they can't be the only additions, next few weeks will be interesting based on Klopp wanting most of his squad assembled for pre-season.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
our 2 cheap signings last summer in Ramsey & Carvalho didnt work out all. We wont lose money on them though but we dont really want those type of deals this summer. So I think it rules out Scott
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:03:42 pm
Another bizarre decision last summer.

Buying the young player of the year from Scotland for peanuts isn't bizarre. Even if he doesn't develop into a PL player we'll get our money back.
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
David Lynch
@dmlynch

Ramsay heading out on loan, Carvalho not in the manager's plans, Arthur gone after 13 minutes of action, and the jury still out on Nunez. Liverpool's business last summer really not looking too clever with hindsight - big pressure on FSG to correct those mistakes this time.

He's not wrong...
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:16:24 pm
David Lynch
@dmlynch

Ramsay heading out on loan, Carvalho not in the manager's plans, Arthur gone after 13 minutes of action, and the jury still out on Nunez. Liverpool's business last summer really not looking too clever with hindsight - big pressure on FSG to correct those mistakes this time.

He's not wrong...
Of course hes not. It was fairly obvious in the moment.
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 01:17:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
our 2 cheap signings last summer in Ramsey & Carvalho didnt work out all. We wont lose money on them though but we dont really want those type of deals this summer. So I think it rules out Scott
Not really an effective summer looking back on it. In terms of first team impact there was only really nunez and he was a real mixed bag.
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:54:28 pm
Feels like Twitter is focusing on a different midfielder every few days. First it was Kone who had the most concrete interest. Then it was Thuram. Now today, the name I see popping up more than the others is Veiga.

Certainly seems like the club is exploring it's options.

They need new names to keep the clicks coming, people would get bored if it's the same lack of news on who the next signing will be.
Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:16:24 pm
David Lynch
@dmlynch

Ramsay heading out on loan, Carvalho not in the manager's plans, Arthur gone after 13 minutes of action, and the jury still out on Nunez. Liverpool's business last summer really not looking too clever with hindsight - big pressure on FSG to correct those mistakes this time.

He's not wrong...

Terrible player selection, and management throughout the season, by FSG. Real pressure on them to identify the right targets this summer... 
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 01:22:06 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Not really an effective summer looking back on it. In terms of first team impact there was only really nunez and he was a real mixed bag.
I do think Nunez's seasonis being harshly viewed.
He was our most dangerous attacker for large parts of the season
15 goals in all comps. I think he will be fine for us.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:16:24 pm
David Lynch
@dmlynch

Ramsay heading out on loan, Carvalho not in the manager's plans, Arthur gone after 13 minutes of action, and the jury still out on Nunez. Liverpool's business last summer really not looking too clever with hindsight - big pressure on FSG to correct those mistakes this time.

He's not wrong...

Yep, pretty bad when it's written like that though I do love Darwin but not sure he'll ever be a main man here given his style which like the tweet implies why the hell was he signed. Huge, huge summer, pretty much can't afford to get it wrong or we'll be shit for a while, we just don't have the budget to go and correct every mistake next summer if we fuck this one up. Mac is a brilliant start, lets hope it continues.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Terrible player selection, and management throughout the season, by FSG. Real pressure on them to identify the right targets this summer... 

There has to be some expectation that Klopp and Lindjers also had some say here?

I do get that FSG may have said that "X" is all the money you have to spend - but it has to be a collective failing from the scouts, to the management, to the owners.

The Carvalho one still confuses me as we had him in Jan 2022 - only for the paperwork to fail. Then we made sure to STILL sign him. We will make money on him - but what a weird reason to sign a player.

(Glad that is looks like Gakpo was a top signing)

And there is no way that we have all our players signed before training camp - a combo of the selling team may not be ready, we may not meet valuations (too expensive), and I don't think we actually have much money to spend at all.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:16:24 pm
David Lynch
@dmlynch

Ramsay heading out on loan, Carvalho not in the manager's plans, Arthur gone after 13 minutes of action, and the jury still out on Nunez. Liverpool's business last summer really not looking too clever with hindsight - big pressure on FSG to correct those mistakes this time.

He's not wrong...

Reckon we could still look back on the three permanent signings as great pieces of business in five years time. Nunez still has every chance to be a world beater, Carvalho could still develop into a good option and Ramsay has every chance of being our first choice right back in the future, with Trent into midfield.

That summer was never going to be one to judge within a year.

Of course more could have been done and thats more what the summer can be judged on, but those signings in particular are difficult to judge today.
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 01:30:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:22:06 pm
I do think Nunez's seasonis being harshly viewed.
He was our most dangerous attacker for large parts of the season
15 goals in all comps. I think he will be fine for us.
He did alright, missed a lot of chances you'd expect him to finish but the first season in a new country is often very tough. Not writing him off but this season coming is massive for him.
Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:25:35 pm
There has to be some expectation that Klopp and Lindjers also had some say here?

I do get that FSG may have said that "X" is all the money you have to spend - but it has to be a collective failing from the scouts, to the management, to the owners.

Sorry, was trying to be ironical - should have put an emoji after.

Totally agree with you.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 01:32:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:08:40 pm
Interesting shout. I think if he'd have remained fit and got more minutes here and there, perhaps could have came into the side when Trent was out of form even, we might have looked at things a bit differently. Cheap and young so not really a high risk deal in that manner, but considering we only made one big move last summer in Nunez, it can definitely be argued that we'd have been better off finding a better, more experienced, and yes, dearer right back to push Trent.

I think this is a good move to be honest, certainly in terms of Conor Bradley being the only other right back behind Trent/Ramsay. Whereas Bradley might only have played at league 1 level, he's had a very good season where he's been the starting player, Ramsay's done very little in a year and needs football now. I thought we'd wait until after pre-season to make a decision though. Bradley could still go on loan though, I suppose, in which case somebody has to come in surely, perhaps this 'versatile defender' who might be able to play centre half too. There's also Gomez who looks more competent at right back at the minute but then again we can't rely on him over the course of a season. Not even got Milner to fill in anymore!
Its more, as Dim Glas said, buying a player with a pretty significant injury while Bradley had a great year at Bolton. No issue with signing a prospect, but I think Lynchs tweet sums it up.
Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 01:36:00 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:28:44 pm
Reckon we could still look back on the three permanent signings as great pieces of business in five years time. Nunez still has every chance to be a world beater, Carvalho could still develop into a good option and Ramsay has every chance of being our first choice right back in the future, with Trent into midfield.

That summer was never going to be one to judge within a year.

Of course more could have been done and thats more what the summer can be judged on, but those signings in particular are difficult to judge today.

Yeah it was the players (midfielders) that weren't signed that was the problem.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:04:49 pm
Guess we're really after Pavard?  ???

Hope we haven't derailed the lad's career as he looks a tidy prospect.

David Lynch has rubbished the Pavard links, says we're not interested.

I keep coming back to Timber, it's not been discounted by anyone and it'd be a relatively easy transfer to do.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:37:22 pm
David Lynch has rubbished the Pavard links, says we're not interested.

I keep coming back to Timber, it's not been discounted by anyone and it'd be a relatively easy transfer to do.
Romano rubbished Timber.
We seem to be looking for a left footed CB
