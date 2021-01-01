« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:20:03 am
Fucking hell, sell Salah. Im worried about the gap in player levels that is being created between City and us, the last thing we want is to make it bigger by selling players like Salah.

We need to keep a hold of every world class player that are still performing. Salah, Alisson, Virgil and Trent still give us a chance against City, its madness to consider selling any one of those.
jlb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:23:40 am
So after all that song and dance last summer, Mbappe only signed a 2 year deal? Strange.

Anyway, I can see that if PSG offer huge money for Salah, we would find it hard to turn down.
 But we'd definitely need to buy somebody who can come in to fill that role. Playing Diaz on the right with Jota or Nunez on the left would not be ideal. Plus Salah has always been one of our most durable players.

I can't really think of any replacement who is both good enough and attainable. I doubt we'd get Saka, Coman, Gnabry etc. Who else is there? Kudus, Adeyemi, Bowen??
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:28:05 am
Be insane to sell Salah.

We could never afford Mbappes wages so theres less than zero chance we could get him now
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:30:20 am
Am I the only one underwhelmed with the potential signings of Kone & Thuram?

Mac Allister a good buy; a tidy player that will suit our style, plenty of PL experience, and a great price.

I think Kone & Thuram fall short of the quality we need.

Moreover, neither address one of the biggest problems we have in midfield: we have no effective DM. Fab has been superb for us across several years, but last season showed he has dropped from his peak - and that is no longer good enough for us. Replacing him should have been priority. Maybe he was never going to come to Liverpool, but Ugarte was the perfect DM for us - tenacious, full of running, clever footballer, got a bit of mongrel in him; the closest I've seen to a Mascherano mk2. At £52m (buyout clause), he'll prove to be a bargain.
wampa1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:30:51 am
Quote from: jlb on Today at 11:23:40 am
I can't really think of any replacement who is both good enough and attainable. I doubt we'd get Saka, Coman, Gnabry etc. Who else is there? Kudus, Adeyemi, Bowen??
Ben Doak
Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:31:47 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:20 am
Am I the only one underwhelmed with the potential signings of Kone & Thuram?

Mac Allister a good buy; a tidy player that will suit our style, plenty of PL experience, and a great price.

I think Kone & Thuram fall short of the quality we need.

Moreover, neither address one of the biggest problems we have in midfield: we have no effective DM. Fab has been superb for us across several years, but last season showed he has dropped from his peak - and that is no longer good enough for us. Replacing him should have been priority. Maybe he was never going to come to Liverpool, but Ugarte was the perfect DM for us - tenacious, full of running, clever footballer, got a bit of mongrel in him; the closest I've seen to a Mascherano mk2. At £52m (buyout clause), he'll prove to be a bargain.

I agree. Very unlikely in my mind that Thuram and Kone will be good enough to do what we hope to achieve. At least immediately.

BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:38:14 am
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:38:57 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:16:54 am
Lol has Capon finally emulated Terry De Niro and actually duped Twitter. :wellin
'Choo talkin aboot Phylis?' ;D

newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:40:25 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:28:05 am
Be insane to sell Salah.

We could never afford Mbappes wages so theres less than zero chance we could get him now

It would be inshallah
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:45:47 am

Selling Salah to bring in a younger player could make sense if we have someone in mind, selling him because we think were going to sign Mbappe is a really bad idea since it aint happening
Father Ted

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:46:35 am
Just having some energy and legs in midfield will help (assuming Thuram and Kone arent absolute duffers). Even bad teams were frequently running right through the middle of us last season. Whether they (or whoever we eventually sign) have the quality to compete at the very top levels is another matter. Our midfield during the period we won everything wouldnt have been considered spectacular when you look at the individual parts, but together they did the job. Hopefully something similar is being put together.
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:48:36 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:45:47 am
Selling Salah to bring in a younger player could make sense if we have someone in mind, selling him because we think were going to sign Mbappe is a really bad idea since it aint happening
Selling Salah under any circumstances is a shocking idea
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:50:08 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:18:44 am
Tbf it's only been 3 working days since we signed a player

Not good enough! I demand more signings! ;D
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:50:58 am
Seriously STFU about selling Salah. We aren't selling him. And I doubt he wants to leave anyway.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:53:24 am
Finding 20+ league goals by selling Salah is going to be no easy feat no matter the fee.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:54:06 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:06:47 am
Kone is listed on the Bundesliga at 185 CM(so 6'1). His aerial Numbers are not good though
Basically by thoughts are similar but Thuram for more advanced roles and Kone for 6. so one for each role
Just spent 5 minutes looking at photos of him to find those inches  :-[ Transfermarkt and Wiki have him at 61, Wyscout and Fbref at 511, albeit that could be based on older data given hes early 20s and could have grown in that time. Like you say though, aerial stats non existent despite height.

Salah to PSG is the obvious rumour that will do the rounds now. Expect an article in some shit heap pointing out how the only non-PSG player their Chairman has pictured with himself on his office wall is Salah (which is actually true).
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:01:59 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 11:30:51 am
Ben Doak

Hope he gets some minutes this season, Europa League will help but would be great to have him play in the league as well.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:03:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:20 am
Am I the only one underwhelmed with the potential signings of Kone & Thuram?

Mac Allister a good buy; a tidy player that will suit our style, plenty of PL experience, and a great price.

I think Kone & Thuram fall short of the quality we need.

Moreover, neither address one of the biggest problems we have in midfield: we have no effective DM. Fab has been superb for us across several years, but last season showed he has dropped from his peak - and that is no longer good enough for us. Replacing him should have been priority. Maybe he was never going to come to Liverpool, but Ugarte was the perfect DM for us - tenacious, full of running, clever footballer, got a bit of mongrel in him; the closest I've seen to a Mascherano mk2. At £52m (buyout clause), he'll prove to be a bargain.

Thuram has played as a DM a fair bit but seems to only be talked about in an attacking sense. He seems to have started out as a defensive midfielder and gradually moved forward, hence his defensive stats not looking that incredible. He looks tall, quick and strong with good press resistance, so I could see him being earmarked to take over that role.
Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:05:58 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
If Liverpool dont sign a CB this summer it probably because the profile of player they want is not there. I think they should get one in or Van Den Berg should get a chance. I doubt it Budget related

Why do you doubt it's budget related? We've always seemed to be operating within a budget since FSG have arrived and we've always seemed very cautious not to exceed it.
demain

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:06:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:20 am
Am I the only one underwhelmed with the potential signings of Kone & Thuram?

Mac Allister a good buy; a tidy player that will suit our style, plenty of PL experience, and a great price.

I think Kone & Thuram fall short of the quality we need.

Moreover, neither address one of the biggest problems we have in midfield: we have no effective DM. Fab has been superb for us across several years, but last season showed he has dropped from his peak - and that is no longer good enough for us. Replacing him should have been priority. Maybe he was never going to come to Liverpool, but Ugarte was the perfect DM for us - tenacious, full of running, clever footballer, got a bit of mongrel in him; the closest I've seen to a Mascherano mk2. At £52m (buyout clause), he'll prove to be a bargain.

I am in the same boat as you, they are both underwhelming signings especially considering the dodgy signings made by the club last summer. I'd much rather spend the money on Caicedo and trust Elliott, Bajcetic, and Jones to keep progressing this season.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:09:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:20 am
Am I the only one underwhelmed with the potential signings of Kone & Thuram?

Mac Allister a good buy; a tidy player that will suit our style, plenty of PL experience, and a great price.

I think Kone & Thuram fall short of the quality we need.

Moreover, neither address one of the biggest problems we have in midfield: we have no effective DM. Fab has been superb for us across several years, but last season showed he has dropped from his peak - and that is no longer good enough for us. Replacing him should have been priority. Maybe he was never going to come to Liverpool, but Ugarte was the perfect DM for us - tenacious, full of running, clever footballer, got a bit of mongrel in him; the closest I've seen to a Mascherano mk2. At £52m (buyout clause), he'll prove to be a bargain.
Outside of Rice,Caicedo & Ugarte who is off to PSG.

Not really that many obvious #6 targets just punts.
Rice seems nailed on to Arsenal. Its why i think we should go all out for Caicedo
