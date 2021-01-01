Am I the only one underwhelmed with the potential signings of Kone & Thuram?



Mac Allister a good buy; a tidy player that will suit our style, plenty of PL experience, and a great price.



I think Kone & Thuram fall short of the quality we need.



Moreover, neither address one of the biggest problems we have in midfield: we have no effective DM. Fab has been superb for us across several years, but last season showed he has dropped from his peak - and that is no longer good enough for us. Replacing him should have been priority. Maybe he was never going to come to Liverpool, but Ugarte was the perfect DM for us - tenacious, full of running, clever footballer, got a bit of mongrel in him; the closest I've seen to a Mascherano mk2. At £52m (buyout clause), he'll prove to be a bargain.