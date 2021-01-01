From rumours because of Neymar , Messi and Mbappe all leaving or wanting to go , i can see maybe a bid for Salah coming in maybe even a Harry Kane from PSG if not both, PSG have said they dont want to sell to Real Madrid (bad blood I guess) if we do sell Salah then we would have to be in for a forward so I could maybe see if Salah does get sold then we go in for maybe a Szoboslai to play the Right Forward obviously would want Mbappe but dont see it happening, really struggling to see who we could replace with if/when he does go. Though if PSG or Saudi league come in for Salah with 80m or something around there I can see the Mingebags wanting to sell. sell Salah and Nunez for £140m. im rambling....



This is in no way advocating to sell either btw