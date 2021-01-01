« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:53:50 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:06:32 am
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
7m
Re: Frederico Valverde 🇺🇾

@LFC
 are very interested in the Uruguayan, and there have been contact with Real Madrid. Its TRUE.

Valverde is seen as the perfect player for the RCM spot.
Quote Tweet
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
Jun 4
Exclusive: Federico Valverde🇺🇾🔴

Liverpool are big admirers of the Uruguayan and the Reds have been in contact with Real Madrid over a potential transfer.
Show this thread

June 4th Lads an lasses June 4th

Anyone willing Tibetan this guy's reliability?

*yes I tried this joke once before but it fell ... flat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:56:09 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:53:50 am
Anyone willing Tibetan this guy's reliability?

*yes I tried this joke once before but it fell ... flat

Off with your head.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:37:59 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:35:39 pm
Is James Ward-Prowse the only doubled-barrelled name that has played football in the Premier League over the past couple of years? Remember Chris Bart-Williams? I think he was the first.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain? Or Alexander Arnold the scouser in our team? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:43:45 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:35:39 pm
Is James Ward-Prowse the only doubled-barrelled name that has played football in the Premier League over the past couple of years? Remember Chris Bart-Williams? I think he was the first.
Sophie Ellis Bexter? Winnie Madikizela-Mandela?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:45:26 am
Rin Tin Tin
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:47:54 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:53:50 am
Anyone willing Tibetan this guy's reliability?

*yes I tried this joke once before but it fell ... flat

You've reached your peak in humour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:57:15 am
Not sure if this is the right thread to continue posting about Mbappe. I don't think Real will rush in for this, PSG camp is in shambles and Real will let it cook a bit before going in. Even after crossing the hurdle of 100-200m in transfer fees, Mbappe is on £1.6m / week on wages. As of now, only Real or if Qatar takes over United can match even half of that amount. City won't be touching from a two foot pole with the 115 on them right now. To make it about Liverpool so this post is relevant in the thread, our survey says "eh eh".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:07:19 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
🌕❗️@FabrizioRomano:

Liverpool are talking to the agents of some left footed centre backs. Theyre not guaranteed to sign one this summer though because of their budget.


We don't have a budget to sign 4 players after saving up for 2 years?   ;D

What happened to this big summer rebuild?

Obviously that's next summer again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:10:15 am
Its funny reading all the stuff regarding Mbappe over the last year cos Mbappe seems to not like certain parties taking the piss /or him for granted. PSG seem to have pissed him off over certain things and the way Perez acted after he didnt go there last summer i wouldnt be surprised that Real aint done his fucking swede in either

Who that leaves i dont know
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:10:32 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:06:32 am
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
7m
Re: Frederico Valverde 🇺🇾

@LFC
 are very interested in the Uruguayan, and there have been contact with Real Madrid. Its TRUE.

Valverde is seen as the perfect player for the RCM spot.
Quote Tweet
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
Jun 4
Exclusive: Federico Valverde🇺🇾🔴

Liverpool are big admirers of the Uruguayan and the Reds have been in contact with Real Madrid over a potential transfer.
Show this thread

June 4th Lads an lasses June 4th



What about Federico Valverde?  Im not having a Fred
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:49:45 am
Shaun wright-phillips....

Valverde would be great but not sure if we would pay the price, with FSG mingebags at the counter.

Though Mac - Thuram - Valverde  thats a hell of an upgrade in the middle , no disrespect to our current players but dayam!

I still think we getting /Got  Mac - Thuram and one of Veiga / Gravenberch or Kone  - plus maybe a Pavard or Mickey Van der Ven - and if any money left a G.ivaksen from Midj (some letters ) land

Also think PSG will come in for Salah like a few have said especialy now it looks like neymar is off ,  messi gone and Mbappe wants out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:17:56 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:13:11 pm
The budgets reduced because were not in the champions league because we didnt buy a midfielder last summer because we were saving up for Bellingham.

Keep up at the back.
We will sign Bellingham when he's 30.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:12:25 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
If Liverpool dont sign a CB this summer it probably because the profile of player they want is not there.

Just not true at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:24:28 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:06:32 am
François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
7m
Re: Frederico Valverde 🇺🇾

@LFC
 are very interested in the Uruguayan, and there have been contact with Real Madrid. Its TRUE.

Okay, Kurt Angle
