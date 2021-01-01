Not sure if this is the right thread to continue posting about Mbappe. I don't think Real will rush in for this, PSG camp is in shambles and Real will let it cook a bit before going in. Even after crossing the hurdle of 100-200m in transfer fees, Mbappe is on £1.6m / week on wages. As of now, only Real or if Qatar takes over United can match even half of that amount. City won't be touching from a two foot pole with the 115 on them right now. To make it about Liverpool so this post is relevant in the thread, our survey says "eh eh".