« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 332306 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9480 on: Today at 10:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:51:22 pm
DaveOCKOP
@DaveOCKOP
·
13m
🚨 BREAKING: According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over a move for Federico Valverde and have submitted an offer.

I choose to believe.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,816
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9481 on: Today at 10:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:51:22 pm
DaveOCKOP
@DaveOCKOP
·
13m
🚨 BREAKING: According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over a move for Federico Valverde and have submitted an offer.
Almost certainly bollocks but I'll allow myself minutes of imagining it's legit
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,654
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9482 on: Today at 10:56:34 pm »
Every so often Real Madrid do something weird - so maybe it's true.

Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9483 on: Today at 10:58:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:25:02 pm
🌕❗️@FabrizioRomano:

Liverpool are talking to the agents of some left footed centre backs. Theyre not guaranteed to sign one this summer though because of their budget.


We don't have a budget to sign 4 players after saving up for 2 years?   ;D

What happened to this big summer rebuild?
What would you prefer, Clinical? We play it cool or we go into negotiations desperate?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9484 on: Today at 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 10:47:12 pm
You are Francois Plateau in disguise and I win my £50!

Capon is mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,057
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 10:58:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:56:34 pm
Every so often Real Madrid do something weird - so maybe it's true.



Its not that weird. They are not exactly slumming it with Bellingham, Camavinga and Monaco lad. Also they dont usually want to keep a huge squad with top players on the bench.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 10:59:03 pm »
Christ weve hit rock bottom on sources
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 11:00:29 pm »
#Mbappe2023

Quote
PSG will TRY to sell Kylian Mbappé to anyone but Real Madrid. [@carrusel]
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,612
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 11:00:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:59:03 pm
Christ weve hit rock bottom on sources
Its no Aldi Mayonaise but what is

Apart from Aldi Mayonaise
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9489 on: Today at 11:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:51:22 pm
DaveOCKOP
@DaveOCKOP
·
13m
🚨 BREAKING: According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over a move for Federico Valverde and have submitted an offer.
He'd be perfect for us. Prototype Klopp midfielder.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9490 on: Today at 11:03:24 pm »
The Valverde news is from El Nacional, a Uruguayan outlet.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9491 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 10:58:20 pm
What would you prefer, Clinical? We play it cool or we go into negotiations desperate?

Same every summer though. And it always ends up being true.

We're seeing Arsenal get Rice and targeting Caicedo next. Qatar takeover at utd and we can't even buy a CB due to budget reasons. How is Klopp meant to compete?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,654
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9492 on: Today at 11:06:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:10 pm
Same every summer though. And it always ends up being true.

We're seeing Arsenal get Rice and targeting Caicedo next. Qatar takeover at utd and we can't even buy a CB due to budget reasons. How is Klopp meant to compete?

We can't buy a left sided CB - he's not ruling out a right sided CB or one that is comfortable with both feet.

Yeah - that's the ticket.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,058
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9493 on: Today at 11:06:55 pm »
I feel like we will take another look at Matheus Nunes after signing Thuram. Is his form for Wolves more relevant than what he did at Sporting? Wolves have been shit for a long time.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9494 on: Today at 11:07:30 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 11:06:55 pm
I feel like we will take another look at Matheus Nunes after signing Thuram. Is his form for Wolves more relevant than what he did at Sporting? Wolves have been shit for a long time.

We won't Dom King, I know your game.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,667
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9495 on: Today at 11:11:34 pm »
Were signing Mbappe and Valverde.. that famed war chest finally made an appearance, get the fuck in!!!! Love you FSG
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9496 on: Today at 11:13:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:25:02 pm
🌕❗️@FabrizioRomano:

Liverpool are talking to the agents of some left footed centre backs. Theyre not guaranteed to sign one this summer though because of their budget.


We don't have a budget to sign 4 players after saving up for 2 years?   ;D

What happened to this big summer rebuild?

The budgets reduced because were not in the champions league because we didnt buy a midfielder last summer because we were saving up for Bellingham.

Keep up at the back.
Logged

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9497 on: Today at 11:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:03:24 pm
The Valverde news is from El Nacional, a Uruguayan outlet.

Any links to that, mate?

A simple google search shows the last Valverde to Liverpool article is from a day ago, and that is football365.com, so basically no links at all.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9498 on: Today at 11:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:06:44 pm
The president of Madrid said they cant get Mbappe this year, would love mbappe though lol.

AS for JWP i would rather take Harry Maguire atleast he used to be relatively decent with decent defenders around him.


Do you want us playing Southgate's Euro 2020 tactics with a 7 man defence where fullbacks who get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line, that would be fabulous football to watch, probably score average 0.84 goals a game over the season and barely get 35 points.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,612
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9499 on: Today at 11:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 11:14:03 pm
Any links to that, mate?

A simple google search shows the last Valverde to Liverpool article is from a day ago, and that is football365.com, so basically no links at all.
https://www.daveockop.com/latest-news/report-liverpool-make-sensational-bid-for-real-madrid-midfielder/
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9500 on: Today at 11:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:03:24 pm
The Valverde news is from El Nacional, a Uruguayan outlet.

Genuinely not sure anymore what's a wind up and what's sound. Either way, Valverde is the midfielder I'd pick over any other out there. He's a class act that fella
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9501 on: Today at 11:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:18:06 pm
Why do we behave like minnows? We're Liverpool, one of the most valuable clubs in the world, with insane revenue. Why shouldn't we buy Tchouameni or Valverde?

the answer to this, and many other questions is .....











FSG are our owners.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,721
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9502 on: Today at 11:24:20 pm »
We're not signing Valverde. Come on, don't do it to yourselves.
Logged

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9503 on: Today at 11:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:16:44 pm
https://www.daveockop.com/latest-news/report-liverpool-make-sensational-bid-for-real-madrid-midfielder/

 ;D

Thanks, Capon!

So, saddly, as suspected then. A loon posting a nothing story and adding the obligatory "according to reports/sources". Yet nothing on the original media outlet, which the loon claims he is citing.

I will do a Tepid now and claim that we won't be signing Valverde, even though I would sell my right nut to do so. He probably even edges Barella in my list of dream midfield signings.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9504 on: Today at 11:26:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:10 pm
Same every summer though. And it always ends up being true.

We're seeing Arsenal get Rice and targeting Caicedo next. Qatar takeover at utd and we can't even buy a CB due to budget reasons. How is Klopp meant to compete?
I'm not sure it's worth arguing with you, as I suspect you'll take the negative view of any situation that hasn't actually even happened.
My point was simple - don't confuse negotiation tactics with truth.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9505 on: Today at 11:28:28 pm »
Don't post any Valverde links in here.

Don't allow me to have any hope.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,057
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9506 on: Today at 11:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:24:20 pm
We're not signing Valverde. Come on, don't do it to yourselves.

Of course we are not. But these sorts of deals may become possible in July of even August. If we want to get our business done early then it does put you out of the running for players like that.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,985
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9507 on: Today at 11:29:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:10 pm
Same every summer though. And it always ends up being true.

We're seeing Arsenal get Rice and targeting Caicedo next. Qatar takeover at utd and we can't even buy a CB due to budget reasons. How is Klopp meant to compete?

Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,560
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9508 on: Today at 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:03:24 pm
The Valverde news is from El Nacional, a Uruguayan outlet.

It's on like Donkey Kong.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9509 on: Today at 11:37:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:36 pm
Of course we are not. But these sorts of deals may become possible in July of even August. If we want to get our business done early then it does put you out of the running for players like that.

Don't think timing is the obstacle to be honest
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9510 on: Today at 11:41:41 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 11:06:55 pm
I feel like we will take another look at Matheus Nunes after signing Thuram.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,987
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9511 on: Today at 11:41:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:10 pm
Same every summer though. And it always ends up being true.

We're seeing Arsenal get Rice and targeting Caicedo next. Qatar takeover at utd and we can't even buy a CB due to budget reasons. How is Klopp meant to compete?

Where is that clown gif again when you need it. Although if someone can add some tears to it just for extra realism.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9512 on: Today at 11:49:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:25:02 pm
🌕❗️@FabrizioRomano:

Liverpool are talking to the agents of some left footed centre backs. Theyre not guaranteed to sign one this summer though because of their budget.


We don't have a budget to sign 4 players after saving up for 2 years?   ;D

What happened to this big summer rebuild?
If Liverpool dont sign a CB this summer it probably because the profile of player they want is not there. I think they should get one in or Van Den Berg should get a chance. I doubt it Budget related
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,899
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9513 on: Today at 11:54:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:10 pm
Same every summer though. And it always ends up being true.

We're seeing Arsenal get Rice and targeting Caicedo next. Qatar takeover at utd and we can't even buy a CB due to budget reasons. How is Klopp meant to compete?

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:41:44 pm
Where is that clown gif again when you need it. Although if someone can add some tears to it just for extra realism.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Up
« previous next »
 