DaveOCKOP@DaveOCKOP·13m🚨 BREAKING: According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over a move for Federico Valverde and have submitted an offer.
🌕❗️@FabrizioRomano:Liverpool are talking to the agents of some left footed centre backs. Theyre not guaranteed to sign one this summer though because of their budget.We don't have a budget to sign 4 players after saving up for 2 years? What happened to this big summer rebuild?
You are Francois Plateau in disguise and I win my £50!
Every so often Real Madrid do something weird - so maybe it's true.
PSG will TRY to sell Kylian Mbappé to anyone but Real Madrid. [@carrusel]
Christ weve hit rock bottom on sources
What would you prefer, Clinical? We play it cool or we go into negotiations desperate?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Same every summer though. And it always ends up being true.We're seeing Arsenal get Rice and targeting Caicedo next. Qatar takeover at utd and we can't even buy a CB due to budget reasons. How is Klopp meant to compete?
I feel like we will take another look at Matheus Nunes after signing Thuram. Is his form for Wolves more relevant than what he did at Sporting? Wolves have been shit for a long time.
The Valverde news is from El Nacional, a Uruguayan outlet.
The president of Madrid said they cant get Mbappe this year, would love mbappe though lol.AS for JWP i would rather take Harry Maguire atleast he used to be relatively decent with decent defenders around him.
Any links to that, mate? A simple google search shows the last Valverde to Liverpool article is from a day ago, and that is football365.com, so basically no links at all.
Why do we behave like minnows? We're Liverpool, one of the most valuable clubs in the world, with insane revenue. Why shouldn't we buy Tchouameni or Valverde?
https://www.daveockop.com/latest-news/report-liverpool-make-sensational-bid-for-real-madrid-midfielder/
We're not signing Valverde. Come on, don't do it to yourselves.
Of course we are not. But these sorts of deals may become possible in July of even August. If we want to get our business done early then it does put you out of the running for players like that.
I feel like we will take another look at Matheus Nunes after signing Thuram.
Where is that clown gif again when you need it. Although if someone can add some tears to it just for extra realism.
