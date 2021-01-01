« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9440 on: Today at 10:05:58 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:52:26 pm
Said this earlier in the window. Madrid might be in need of money like when they got rid of a loada Dutch players to fund Ronaldo, kaka, Benzema and whoever else. Flogging the likes of Sneijder, Van Der Vaart, Robben, Huntelaar etc.


Theyve actually spent very little over the last few years (comparatively) so they wont be short of a bob or two, but Tchoumani does seem like one that they might be tempted to part with..

(Watch as he now goes to PSG ;D)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9441 on: Today at 10:05:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:00:43 pm
We should be all over Valverde and Tchoo Tchoo if Madrid are game.

Having Tchouameni knock us back for Real, then a year later, helping fund Real buying the other midfielder we've waited for for 2 years by buying Tchouameni off them would be a little depressing for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9442 on: Today at 10:06:44 pm
The president of Madrid said they cant get Mbappe this year, would love mbappe though lol.

AS for JWP i would rather take Harry Maguire atleast he used to be relatively decent with decent defenders around him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9443 on: Today at 10:08:21 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:05:59 pm
Having Tchouameni knock us back for Real, then a year later, helping fund Real buying the other midfielder we've waited for for 2 years by buying Tchouameni off them would be a little depressing for me.

What’s to be depressed about? We should be happy to get any top player that we can get.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9444 on: Today at 10:10:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:58 pm
Theyve actually spent very little over the last few years (comparatively) so they wont be short of a bob or two, but Tchoumani does seem like one that they might be tempted to part with..

(Watch as he now goes to PSG ;D)
They might but aint they spending like a billion on a new stadium and 60 mil on a sonogram  from Brazil?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9445 on: Today at 10:10:55 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:05:59 pm
Having Tchouameni knock us back for Real, then a year later, helping fund Real buying the other midfielder we've waited for for 2 years by buying Tchouameni off them would be a little depressing for me.
Consider it similar to our Matheus Nunes arrangement. A year to get up to speed and learn Spanish so that Thiago can translate for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9446 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm
Tchouameni and Valverde will have a pick of any club in Europe and be offered ridiculous wages so doubt weve got any chance getting either of them.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9447 on: Today at 10:11:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:21 pm
Whats to be depressed about? We should be happy to get any top player that we can get.
YARP

This all day
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9448 on: Today at 10:11:40 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:10:32 pm
They might but aint they spending like a billion on a new stadium and 60 mil on a sonogram  from Brazil?
Ohforgot them

But the stadium doesnt count towards FFP or their leagues profit and sustainability rules so its a bit different I suppose
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9449 on: Today at 10:15:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:40 pm
Ohforgot them

But the stadium doesnt count towards FFP or their leagues profit and sustainability rules so its a bit different I suppose
Not saying it does but thats alot of money to find on top of Mbappe etc

PEREZ 'GARAGE SALE!! EVERYTHINGS GORRA GO.....LEMO TEN PEE A GLASS...HOME MADE LEMONADE FRESHLY SQUEEZED...GRAB YA LEMO....EVERYTHING GOES...LEMONADE FRESHLEEEEE..SKY BOX WITH REMOTE ONLY ONE OWNER.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9450 on: Today at 10:15:19 pm
We aren't getting Tchoumeni or Valverde. We just aren't. Don't entertain the idea because you'll just end up very angry when we buy more realistic targets
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9451 on: Today at 10:16:13 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:15:19 pm
We aren't getting Tchoumeni or Valverde. We just aren't. Don't entertain the idea because you'll just end up very angry when we buy more realistic targets

For someone who calls themselves Stockholm Syndrome you're never very attached to things are you?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9452 on: Today at 10:18:06 pm
Why do we behave like minnows? We're Liverpool, one of the most valuable clubs in the world, with insane revenue. Why shouldn't we buy Tchouameni or Valverde?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9453 on: Today at 10:18:12 pm
Quote
EXCLUSIVE 🚨 According to my French sources, Kylian Mbappe to #LFC is 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘! with the use of Installments.

#LFC are monitoring Kylians position closely, PSG only want to sell to #LFC. Lets see how this develops.

:lmao

Ivan Schwakoff here :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9454 on: Today at 10:19:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:21 pm
Whats to be depressed about? We should be happy to get any top player that we can get.

Sure, but said top player who just recently signed for his dream club isn't about to just pack up and leave willingly having signed a long contract.  Real Madrid aren't blowing up their project for Mbappe despite what people on here might think.

Real Madrid hold all the cards on this one and have always done so given again it is Mbappe's dream to play for Real Madrid.  Real Madrid will either sign him dirt cheap with 1 year left because he only wants to go there or they'll get him for a free in a year.

No chance we are signing Fidi and Tchou and in reality I don't think either would want to come here over staying in Madrid.  We don't want players that are indifferent about playing for our great club.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9455 on: Today at 10:19:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:18:12 pm
:lmao

Ivan Schwakoff here :lmao

His ma will lead Kylian to the promise land mate. Believe in her.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9456 on: Today at 10:20:02 pm
Swap deal with Salah

FUCKIN HELL LADS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9457 on: Today at 10:21:11 pm
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 10:19:45 pm
Sure, but said top player who just recently signed for his dream club isn't about to just pack up and leave willingly having signed a long contract.  Real Madrid aren't blowing up their project for Mbappe despite what people on here might think.

Real Madrid hold all the cards on this one and have always done so given again it is Mbappe's dream to play for Real Madrid.  Real Madrid will either sign him dirt cheap with 1 year left because he only wants to go there or they'll get him for a free in a year.

No chance we are signing Fidi and Tchou and in reality I don't think either would want to come here.  We don't want players that are indifferent about playing for our great club.

Tchoo Tchoo wants to leave the club as he's not starting enough and sitting on the bench. With us he walks into our midfield and puts FAbinho permanently on the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9458 on: Today at 10:21:57 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:18:06 pm
Why do we behave like minnows? We're Liverpool, one of the most valuable clubs in the world, with insane revenue. Why shouldn't we buy Tchouameni or Valverde?

Because our transfer budget is limited as is our wage budget. If we didn't have that reality we absolutely could go for them.

But we do have those restrictions, so it is what it is. We won't spend that type of money on Tchoumeni and Valverde so we won't get them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9459 on: Today at 10:22:13 pm
Andy Naylor
@AndyNaylorBHAFC

2 mins

EXCLUSIVE

Brighton have hijacked Liverpools move for MBappe.  #BHAFC #LFC

They will sensationally sign the French forward for 90m, leaving them 10m in change from what LFC paid for Mac Allister.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9460 on: Today at 10:22:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:18:12 pm
:lmao

Ivan Schwakoff here :lmao

This was in the paper a while back I remember reading it and I said in chat , but they would want salah and cash , in fairness if true I would probably go for it  Salah plus 50/80m (in installments ) would defo be worth it ..maybe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9461 on: Today at 10:22:46 pm
We wanted Tchoo Tchoo though, ergo we could afford him as we inquired about him heavily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9462 on: Today at 10:24:34 pm
Maybe we did get the investment, but FSG never said anything so clubs wont rob us  :P
 1st day of training and they release the Mbappe news ....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9463 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm
🌕❗️@FabrizioRomano:

Liverpool are talking to the agents of some left footed centre backs. Theyre not guaranteed to sign one this summer though because of their budget.


We don't have a budget to sign 4 players after saving up for 2 years?   ;D

What happened to this big summer rebuild?
