I think the anti English bias is seen with Mount (although the caveat to that is the season he just had), but I'm really not sure it's fair to put Gallagher or JWP negativity down to anti English bias. Neither of them are champions league quality players, that's not bias against them, it's just where they're at.



Sorry, but that's just not true, the vast majority of the objections to Mount were that his best performances were almost never when playing as a #8, so a bad fit for what we actually needed in our decimated midfield this summer and was at the same time, far too overpriced.As far as other english players, plenty have been praised or highly rated on here, but the english tax isn't worth paying for the better players when you have multiple needs to fill with your budget and then some of the others are simply shite and/or trolling suggestions.