Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:14:33 pm
Most on here don't want Lavia either, but he's 19. There is no point comparing them as with one you are buying him for what he is (which isn't much) and for the other you're buying the potential of what he could be (and physically and technically that could be far superior to what Ward-Prowse is).

I just think JWP gives us more than just physical play. More leadership and professionalism on and off the field could make a difference. And he has played in many different positions over the years, something that we could probably use. He could potentially fill in for Trent at right back if necessary, hes done that before too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:18:34 pm
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
38m
(🟢) NEW:

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

[
@martynziegler
]
They should put a break on that shit, and get a hold of City and possibly Chelsea FIRST!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
The last player we got from Celta didn't do that well so I am cautious with Veiga
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:21:18 pm
The last player we got from Celta didn't do that well so I am cautious with Veiga
I dunno... that Bajcetic lad looks a player...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:18:34 pm
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
38m
(🟢) NEW:

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

[
@martynziegler
]

What about payments to Haaland's ma?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:19:15 pm
I just think JWP gives us more than just physical play. More leadership and professionalism on and off the field could make a difference. And he has played in many different positions over the years, something that we could probably use. He could potentially fill in for Trent at right back if necessary, hes done that before too.

At this point I can only assume you are in fact James Ward-Prowse. We ain't signing you mate ;D

Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:16:33 pm
JWP if we can get him cheap would not be a bad addition.
Goal every 3 or 4 games. Whether its a free kick or penalty or shot from outside the box. Much needed from midfield.
Pinpoint corners to make use of our big guys in the box.
Doesnt get injured often. Very good stamina. Yeh maybe not the fastest and skills etc but has a lot of what we missing.
Also captain and leadership qualities, which is much needed after losing Milner.
Our best days are when we got a lot of leadership captain type players in the squad. Thats my look at it.

Would love to know where these penalties are coming from! And genuinely, do you think Salah will be taken off them? Because I don't. He was taking them when Milner was on the pitch.

In Trent we already have one of the best corner takers around.

Leadership fine - but I don't think it's something we really need with the likes of Henderson, Van Dijk and Robertson around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9326 on: Today at 05:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:18:34 pm
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
38m
(🟢) NEW:

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

[
@martynziegler
]

first they consider. then they monitor.  we can expect discussion to start a couple of millennium later.

and of course after points deduction and hefty fine for swindon for breaking the spending cap while newcastle and man city lift their 28 consecutive EPL trophy and FA Cup respectively. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:22:24 pm
What about payments to Haaland's ma?

Is this anything like Stacy's ma?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:26:55 pm
Is this anything like Stacy's ma?

I'm sold
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:18:34 pm
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
38m
(🟢) NEW:

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

[
@martynziegler
]

In related news, Todd Boehly is considering putting Chelsea up for sale given the draconian spending limits being planned for the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:22:24 pm
What about payments to Haaland's ma?
Yeah.. this isn't a good move. It will only be a good one if it's instituted at, and by FIFA- for all clubs, cause it'll make the league less attractive.
And for what? Cause they don't have the balls to go after City and face up to their initial mistake with Chelsea?
They're hesitant in announcing their decision re. City, so their "softening" the blow before inevitably announcing the charges have been dropped.

If Bayern can offer higher wages to Salah than Liverpool can, we wouldn't have gotten him. It makes the league less attractive to players.
Sure, it's to level the playing field - for the smaller clubs, and I'm all for that, but it will only work if it's universally applied.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:18:34 pm
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
38m
(🟢) NEW:

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

[
@martynziegler
]

That could get Kraft interested in the PL again if it goes through, because that was the big thing with him wasn't it, no wage cap
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:25:53 pm
At this point I can only assume you are in fact James Ward-Prowse. We ain't signing you mate ;D

Would love to know where these penalties are coming from! And genuinely, do you think Salah will be taken off them? Because I don't. He was taking them when Milner was on the pitch.

In Trent we already have one of the best corner takers around.

Leadership fine - but I don't think it's something we really need with the likes of Henderson, Van Dijk and Robertson around.

If I manage to convince just one person that JWP is worth signing.maybe not.

And IIRC, our record when either VVD or Robertson is captaining the team isnt great. Though that probably means nothing in the grand scheme of things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Tap-in

Quote
Nothing decided for Gabri Veigas future despite the rumours of deal done with Newcastle few days ago. The race to sign Spanish top talent is open.

Liverpool, also informed on conditions of the deal  their scouts monitored Veiga this year.

Release clause: 40m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:32:39 pm
If I manage to convince just one person that JWP is worth signing.maybe not.

And IIRC, our record when either VVD or Robertson is captaining the team isnt great. Though that probably means nothing in the grand scheme of things.
I agree he's worth signing. You don't have to convince me... however ONLY as our last signing of the summer, after buying our 3 midfielders, and defensive recruitement(s) - the icing on the cake.. and at significantly lower than the rumored fees. 8m - 10m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:18:34 pm
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
38m
(🟢) NEW:

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

[
@martynziegler
]

In theory that might be a better solution as it prevents teams from inflating revenues and could result in lower wage to turnovers if applied properly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:31:17 pm
Yeah.. this isn't a good move. It will only be a good one if it's instituted at, and by FIFA- for all clubs, cause it'll make the league less attractive.
And for what? Cause they don't have the balls to go after City and face up to their initial mistake with Chelsea?
They're hesitant in announcing their decision re. City, so their "softening" the blow before inevitably announcing the charges have been dropped.

If Bayern can offer higher wages to Salah than Liverpool can, we wouldn't have gotten him. It makes the league less attractive to players.
Sure, it's to level the playing field - for the smaller clubs, and I'm all for that, but it will only work if it's universally applied.

It'll be like the ill-advised idea a few seasons ago to shut the transfer window earlier than other European leagues, they'll just be cutting off their noses to spite their faces. Both City and Newcastle will have no problem bypassing such a proposal through unofficial payments off their books.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:18:34 pm
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
38m
(🟢) NEW:

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

[
@martynziegler
]

ooooh Middle East tourism promotion would go through the roof.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Look, we won't know if we're gonna buy Veiga until the deal is announced. There'll be no leaks about this.

After all, what happens with Veiga, stays wth Veiga
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:35:57 pm
I agree he's worth signing. You don't have to convince me... however ONLY as our last signing of the summer, after buying our 3 midfielders, and defensive recruitement(s) - the icing on the cake.. and at significantly lower than the rumored fees. 8m - 10m

Yep, I'm with you. I think he's OK, and as a cheap option one we sign Thuram and Kone would be a decent signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Wage cap will just send the best players to other leagues
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:36:44 pm
In theory that might be a better solution as it prevents teams from inflating revenues and could result in lower wage to turnovers if applied properly
In theory yes, but what if you're a good player outside of England and looking for your next move?
You'd sit around the negotiating table with teams that offer you 80K - 120K, while you're already on 150K at your current club.
It's a great idea.. it just needs to be roundly implemented, IF so.

I guess they're only "investigating" the possibility and this might be a UEFA/FIFA initiative that each association is instructed to investigate... for now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:37:43 pm
It'll be like the ill-advised idea a few seasons ago to shut the transfer window earlier than other European leagues, they'll just be cutting off their noses to spite their faces. Both City and Newcastle will have no problem bypassing such a proposal through unofficial payments off their books.
It smells mate. Really feels like an attempt to "soften the blow" re City..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:41:29 pm
Wage cap will just send the best players to other leagues

Just stop inflated sponsorship deals and find any hidden payments to players, agents, clubs, managers, staff etc. just fix city and things will come back in order. Chelsea got massive debt and soon they will have to pay that off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:41:29 pm
Wage cap will just send the best players to other leagues

If this passes the two best leagues will have a wage cap, Premier League and La Liga.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:38:32 pm
Look, we won't know if we're gonna buy Veiga until the deal is announced. There'll be no leaks about this.

After all, what happens with Veiga, stays wth Veiga

Leave now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:33:22 pm
Tap-in
So basically shit all to report but lets just tweet for the sake of tweeting.
