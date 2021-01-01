« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 325122 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 02:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Ward-Prowse is a very decent player. Tough as boots of course, in the Milner style. Has only missed two league games in the last 4 seasons. A beautiful striker of the ball, both dead and rolling, and a nice sense of what to do with the ball before he gets it. His scoring record from midfield is very good by Liverpool standards. Nine league goals this season, ten the year before that, 8 before that. I seem to remember Klopp praising him a few years ago. I'd rather blow the bank of Eze myself, but at the right price, he'd be an interesting addition for us. We've been linked with worse, that's for sure.

How many goals from open play are in those 27? I'll tell you - the answer is 7!

Now obviously the other 20 still count, but when you consider that a) referees barely give us penalties or free kicks in the first place and b) he would be competing with Salah, Trent and Mac Allister to take them if by miracle we get them awarded, then I just don't see how his goal scoring is really relevant.

Oh, and he's wank.

 ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 02:44:59 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Well having signed Mac, if we were to also sign Thuram then I would be more than happy to add JWP to that. Think of what we would get out of those 3 compared to Milner (in MF), AOC and Keita last season? And then on top of that in the emergence of Jones plus I hope Thiago has better luck with injuries next season, we'd be more than fine in MF.

I'd rather take the money he would cost and set it on fire.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 02:45:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:36:51 pm
Yeah but he must have some contacts? Not great when he's suggesting we need to make sure there's the funds for the second midfielder before looking to a cb. 2 midfielders simply won't be enough this summer.

Mate, you are not stupid. Read that tweet again and tell me you don;t think it's an opinion and not what he's heard? ;D
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:45:12 pm
Mate, you are not stupid. Read that tweet again and tell me you don;t think it's an opinion and not what he's heard? ;D

His opinion must have been formed from the most negative person in existence. Even I think we'll sign 3 players.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:44:59 pm
I'd rather take the money he would cost and set it on fire.
Agree with this sentiment. He's Charlie Adam with more professionalism.

Can't believe people are actually entertaining this idea. It's not even like he's a cheap punt. He turns 29 in the fall and will cost £30m+ in fees plus £100k+ a week in wages. This is something Everton would do, not us.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 02:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:43:16 pm

Probably for the best considering the work we already have to do this summer. For me, Gomez should be considered a RB now, and I think he could replicate what Stones is doing for City, so there we have rotation for Trent. Ramsay has been a bit of a dud so he can go on loan. If Matip leaves we would really need two CBs.

It's not great that we've gotten into a habit of letting players go for free though, for a club who admits they need to sell to buy.
Logged

Online Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 02:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:43:16 pm

No ones paying any sort of money for him that would make it worthwhile selling in his last year.
These sites are stating the obvious, also a note for the FM players out there that think there is a button to sell players they dont want
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 03:05:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:30:56 pm
Cucurella
Chilwell
Hall

Cucurella has largely been a disappointment for Chelsea, and Chilwell's injury history isn't terrific, new contract or not. Lewis Hall is a bright prospect, but still largely unproven.

Think both Hall and Cucurella could be due for a loan spell, while you could hardly depend on Chilwell on a consistent basis.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 03:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:25:17 am
Harry Maguire anyone? Home grown and I'm sure Klopp could turn him into one of the greats. Conor Gallagher also needs to be seriously looked at for that RCM spot. Again he is home grown and taking players from our rivals in Chelsea and Man Utd would show we mean business.

Are you Maguire's agent, Agent99?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,312
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 03:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:45:12 pm
Mate, you are not stupid. Read that tweet again and tell me you don;t think it's an opinion and not what he's heard? ;D

Having read that Q&A with Ian Doyle, most of it is his opinion and he's pretty explicit about that. Where he's heard something, he says so (although most of his responses are along the lines of 'I've heard nothing on that', as is par with the Echo).

So yeah, not that it needed spelling out but most of it is his opinion. Link below:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-thuram-kone-27103541
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 03:15:49 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 03:06:23 pm
Are you Maguire's agent, Agent99?

A fisherman. And boy did he catch a few today! ;D
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 03:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:25:17 am
Harry Maguire anyone? Home grown and I'm sure Klopp could turn him into one of the greats. Conor Gallagher also needs to be seriously looked at for that RCM spot. Again he is home grown and taking players from our rivals in Chelsea and Man Utd would show we mean business.

Much prefer young Harrison Reed to Conor Gallagher.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 03:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:56:06 pm
It's not great that we've gotten into a habit of letting players go for free though, for a club who admits they need to sell to buy.
We haven't 'got into the habit of letting players go for free'. We have no choice because in most cases players who come here don't weant to leave. Because Liverpool is boss, Klopp is boss, Anfield is boss and the fans are boss. Most players who join us will stay as long as they can, usually until their contract runs out, or is close to running out, and so we have to let them go for free.

This is something to bear in mind when demanding that the club buys  lots of players every window. With a few exceptions, each player brought is probably staying the length of their contract, even if it doesn't really work out for them. So we have to be judicious in a way that shite clubs like Man Utd, where half the players can't wait to get out (except Phil Jones, of course), don't.

It's our fault for being so bloody amazing ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 03:29:39 pm »
Quote
Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs interested in Gambia striker Adama Bojang.

3m price tag. [@ed_aarons]
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,312
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 03:30:49 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 03:31:03 pm »
I'm more than happy to bring a couple of 22 year olds CMs in. Theres a chance we wont see the best of them till 24/25 but thats our own fault for not qualifying for the CL. Had we bought even one 22yr old last year he would be ready now (or at least further along in his development).

I don't have any worries about Thiago, Fab and Hendo starting games for us next season, I expect them all to be better and crucially, there will be at least 2 players who can take their places, something we didn't have for the first 4 months of last season.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:24:11 pm
Much prefer young Harrison Reed to Conor Gallagher.

we need to take this seriously - let's go a step up from those two mid-table players and look to tempt someone like Ruben Neves.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Ward-Prowse is a very decent player. Tough as boots of course, in the Milner style. Has only missed two league games in the last 4 seasons. A beautiful striker of the ball, both dead and rolling, and a nice sense of what to do with the ball before he gets it. His scoring record from midfield is very good by Liverpool standards. Nine league goals this season, ten the year before that, 8 before that. I seem to remember Klopp praising him a few years ago. I'd rather blow the bank of Eze myself, but at the right price, he'd be an interesting addition for us. We've been linked with worse, that's for sure.
Agree mate. If he's available on the cheap, I think he's worth a punt. Would make a terrific squad player.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 03:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:39 pm


You made this one up, admit it.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
HOW DARE YOU! He even has a nickname " The Gambian Hurricane"  I mean rip off of Ruben Carter but we'll allow it.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 03:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:58:32 pm
Bruno Fernandes as well for the home groan status

And to see if commentators will still call him by his full name every single time
Might as well go for Phil Jones by this rate.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:11:11 pm
Discussion on TAW a few days ago around goals from midfield and whether this new system will ask for more threat from midfield. Mac Allister's goals have mostly been penalties and supposedly isn't a great finisher. Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch have never really been goalscorers. Shame about the Mount situation because I really think he'd have been a perfect addition on the right side with Mac Allister on the left.

Or maybe we think Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez will have enough goals in them.
People keep falling in the same trap though.
I wouldn't predict those same numbers for him here. Most players improve at Liverpool/under Klopp, so that's not a concern for me. 6 Goals(10-minus pens- I think) from midfield is a great start.
It's a different system, a different manager, a counter-pressing team and so I'm sure that number will rise.
Gini scored something like 12 for Newcastle, if I remember correctly- the year we got him. We based our ideas on where and how Klopp wants him to play based on that, but here he played a different role and that number decreased notably(I think he only scored like 6 more in his entire LFC career than that 1 season at Newcastle) .. but they were important goals.
He didn't score very many goals, but his contribution led to more goals being scored/less conceded. It'll be the same for us when the dust has settled and we step on the pitch come the opening day of the season.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:56 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:35:59 pm
Might as well go for Phil Jones by this rate.

His face is very versatile it must be said,it can play any position.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:42:06 pm
His face is very versatile it must be said,it can play any position.
Haha - brings to mind that incident, where he went down face-first, skidding along the pitch,... yet still manage to head the ball! ;D
Classic Phil!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,120
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:29 pm
HOW DARE YOU! He even has a nickname " The Gambian Hurricane"  I mean rip off of Ruben Carter but we'll allow it.

Are you sure it's not the Gambian Harry Kane?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 03:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Are you sure it's not the Gambian Harry Kane?

 ;D

If he swears on the life of his future daughter a goal he "scores" for us we'll know Yorky.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 03:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:29 pm
HOW DARE YOU! He even has a nickname " The Gambian Hurricane"  I mean rip off of Ruben Carter but we'll allow it.

"This is the story of the Hurricane,
The man that Jurgen came to play..."
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 03:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:58:32 pm
Bruno Fernandes as well for the home groan status

And to see if commentators will still call him by his full name every single time

Ha they will have two to call their full names by law if they get Mason Mount  :)
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:52:04 pm
"This is the story of the Hurricane,
The man that Jurgen came to play..."

Get the song on the Kop!  ;D
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9269 on: Today at 03:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:29 pm
HOW DARE YOU! He even has a nickname " The Gambian Hurricane"  I mean rip off of Ruben Carter but we'll allow it.

I like the team he currently plays for...

Steve Biko FC
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9270 on: Today at 04:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:57:33 pm
I like the team he currently plays for...

Steve Biko FC

Biko, toughen up - this world isn't kind to little things.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9271 on: Today at 04:10:03 pm »
I dont understand why people are still bringing up names of foreign players when we only have two non-HG slots left. Unless if we sell someone else, which is a possibility, but so far it doesnt seem like there is any smoke in that direction.

Tsimikas agent already rubbished any talk of him leaving this summer. Matip has no value in this market. Thiago also. Not sure who else we are going to sell to allow us to buy this many foreign players.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9272 on: Today at 04:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:10:03 pm
I dont understand why people are still bringing up names of foreign players when we only have two non-HG slots left. Unless if we sell someone else, which is a possibility, but so far it doesnt seem like there is any smoke in that direction.

Tsimikas agent already rubbished any talk of him leaving this summer. Matip has no value in this market. Thiago also. Not sure who else we are going to sell to allow us to buy this many foreign players.
Yeah let's stick to Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire. That's the sort of news I'm looking for!
Woo-hoo!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9273 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:10:03 pm
I dont understand why people are still bringing up names of foreign players when we only have two non-HG slots left. Unless if we sell someone else, which is a possibility, but so far it doesnt seem like there is any smoke in that direction.

Tsimikas agent already rubbished any talk of him leaving this summer. Matip has no value in this market. Thiago also. Not sure who else we are going to sell to allow us to buy this many foreign players.

Could it be to fill those 2 slots ?  :)
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • ‎We all go Do, Re, Mi. Find other notes yourself
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9274 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:17:57 pm
Could it be to fill those 2 slots ?  :)

But we still probably need a defender also
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Up
« previous next »
 