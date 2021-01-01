Discussion on TAW a few days ago around goals from midfield and whether this new system will ask for more threat from midfield. Mac Allister's goals have mostly been penalties and supposedly isn't a great finisher. Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch have never really been goalscorers. Shame about the Mount situation because I really think he'd have been a perfect addition on the right side with Mac Allister on the left.
Or maybe we think Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez will have enough goals in them.
People keep falling in the same trap though.
I wouldn't predict those same numbers for him here. Most players improve at Liverpool/under Klopp, so that's not a concern for me. 6 Goals(10-minus pens- I think) from midfield is a great start.
It's a different system, a different manager, a counter-pressing team and so I'm sure that number will rise.
Gini scored something like 12 for Newcastle, if I remember correctly- the year we got him. We based our ideas on where and how Klopp wants him to play based on that, but here he played a different role and that number decreased notably(I think he only scored like 6 more in his entire LFC career than that 1 season at Newcastle) .. but they were important goals.
He didn't score very many goals, but his contribution led to more goals being scored/less conceded. It'll be the same for us when the dust has settled and we step on the pitch come the opening day of the season.