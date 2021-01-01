It's not great that we've gotten into a habit of letting players go for free though, for a club who admits they need to sell to buy.



We haven't 'got into the habit of letting players go for free'. We have no choice because in most cases players who come here don't weant to leave. Because Liverpool is boss, Klopp is boss, Anfield is boss and the fans are boss. Most players who join us will stay as long as they can, usually until their contract runs out, or is close to running out, and so we have to let them go for free.This is something to bear in mind when demanding that the club buys lots of players every window. With a few exceptions, each player brought is probably staying the length of their contract, even if it doesn't really work out for them. So we have to be judicious in a way that shite clubs like Man Utd, where half the players can't wait to get out (except Phil Jones, of course), don't.It's our fault for being so bloody amazing