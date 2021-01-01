« previous next »
Ward-Prowse is a very decent player. Tough as boots of course, in the Milner style. Has only missed two league games in the last 4 seasons. A beautiful striker of the ball, both dead and rolling, and a nice sense of what to do with the ball before he gets it. His scoring record from midfield is very good by Liverpool standards. Nine league goals this season, ten the year before that, 8 before that. I seem to remember Klopp praising him a few years ago. I'd rather blow the bank of Eze myself, but at the right price, he'd be an interesting addition for us. We've been linked with worse, that's for sure.

How many goals from open play are in those 27? I'll tell you - the answer is 7!

Now obviously the other 20 still count, but when you consider that a) referees barely give us penalties or free kicks in the first place and b) he would be competing with Salah, Trent and Mac Allister to take them if by miracle we get them awarded, then I just don't see how his goal scoring is really relevant.

Oh, and he's wank.

Well having signed Mac, if we were to also sign Thuram then I would be more than happy to add JWP to that. Think of what we would get out of those 3 compared to Milner (in MF), AOC and Keita last season? And then on top of that in the emergence of Jones plus I hope Thiago has better luck with injuries next season, we'd be more than fine in MF.

I'd rather take the money he would cost and set it on fire.
Yeah but he must have some contacts? Not great when he's suggesting we need to make sure there's the funds for the second midfielder before looking to a cb. 2 midfielders simply won't be enough this summer.

Mate, you are not stupid. Read that tweet again and tell me you don;t think it's an opinion and not what he's heard? ;D
Mate, you are not stupid. Read that tweet again and tell me you don;t think it's an opinion and not what he's heard? ;D

His opinion must have been formed from the most negative person in existence. Even I think we'll sign 3 players.  ;D
