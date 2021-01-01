Ward-Prowse is a very decent player. Tough as boots of course, in the Milner style. Has only missed two league games in the last 4 seasons. A beautiful striker of the ball, both dead and rolling, and a nice sense of what to do with the ball before he gets it. His scoring record from midfield is very good by Liverpool standards. Nine league goals this season, ten the year before that, 8 before that. I seem to remember Klopp praising him a few years ago. I'd rather blow the bank of Eze myself, but at the right price, he'd be an interesting addition for us. We've been linked with worse, that's for sure.



How many goals from open play are in those 27? I'll tell you - the answer is 7!Now obviously the other 20 still count, but when you consider that a) referees barely give us penalties or free kicks in the first place and b) he would be competing with Salah, Trent and Mac Allister to take them if by miracle we get them awarded, then I just don't see how his goal scoring is really relevant.Oh, and he's wank.