Ward-Prowse is a very decent player. Tough as boots of course, in the Milner style. Has only missed two league games in the last 4 seasons. A beautiful striker of the ball, both dead and rolling, and a nice sense of what to do with the ball before he gets it. His scoring record from midfield is very good by Liverpool standards. Nine league goals this season, ten the year before that, 8 before that. I seem to remember Klopp praising him a few years ago. I'd rather blow the bank of Eze myself, but at the right price, he'd be an interesting addition for us. We've been linked with worse, that's for sure.