I agree on Curtis and instead of signing 2 midfielders I would start with Trent in midfield and sign one proven premiership midfielder in Caicedo.



Liverpool had problems in midfield all season, falling from 2nd to 5th and dropping 25 points in the process. That was even when Jones was fit. Liverpool are also seeing 3 midfielders leave this summer. And you solution, to get Liverpool back up challenging, is to take the midfield pivot from the team that finished behind Liverpool and lost 5-1 to Everton? That's nearly as bad as the idea of bringing in the 29 year old midfielder from the relegated Southampton. Not to mention Caicedo would cost nearly the same as Bellingham to bring in. MacAlliser made sense as he was dirt cheap, but there are a host of cheaper alternatives to Caicedo that put up even better stats, albeit ina different league.This is like the Tielemans thing all over again.