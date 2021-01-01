« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9200 on: Today at 01:05:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:49:59 pm
How am I doing Samie??

Daniel Nielson
🚨Thuram has told Nice of his intention to leave in hopes of securing a move to Liverpool. Nice have accepted his wish and are now going to listen to offers lower than his original £50m valuation. Let the talks commence!
If Thuram arrives then it's a straight up choice of Gravenberch or Kone both of whom are attainable.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9201 on: Today at 01:10:46 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:58:19 am
Absolutely no surprise that Fordy fancies JWP. And even less of a surprise he didn't even get his initials right. :D
It's those set-pieces I tell ya.. they're worth 10m alone! ;)
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:00:18 am
No way Fordy was being serious. I know the whole Charlie Adam thing was incredible. But no way he thinks JWP for £10m more than Mac Allister is a good deal. 
Exactly! ;D

Btw- I wouldn't mind Ward-Prose. Just as long as he's not one of the widely accepted "3" we're signing in midfield.
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9202 on: Today at 01:13:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:05:10 pm
If Thuram arrives then it's a straight up choice of Gravenberch or Kone both of whom are attainable.

All the midfielders!
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9203 on: Today at 01:14:48 pm
Ward Prowse would be an embarrasing signing.
Set pieces thats it. Average average player

We of course won't sign him
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9204 on: Today at 01:15:40 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:59:07 pm
Yep thought they'd massively miss Fernandinho and then they upgrade

And like Fernandinho never gets booked.
On the subject of our players getting in there side. I would only have Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland to make us better. The fact we need a defensive midfielder I suppose Rodri is better than we have now but up till last year I preferred Fab.
Terry de Niro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9205 on: Today at 01:18:29 pm
Don't come in here that often but this. 
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:25:17 am
Harry Maguire anyone? Home grown and I'm sure Klopp could turn him into one of the greats. Conor Gallagher also needs to be seriously looked at for that RCM spot. Again he is home grown and taking players from our rivals in Chelsea and Man Utd would show we mean business.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :duh
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9206 on: Today at 01:20:06 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:10:46 pm
It's those set-pieces I tell ya.. they're worth 10m alone! ;)Exactly! ;D

Btw- I wouldn't mind Ward-Prose. Just as long as he's not one of the widely accepted "3" we're signing in midfield.

If he was 3rd after a top player then fine but if he's 3rd with someone else who's probably not going to get into the team straight away we're already in trouble.

Mac Allister, Thuram and Ward-Prowse wouldn't be good enough imo. Ward Prowse can't run. In fact I've changed my mind haha we need to stay well away from him. We have Trent who can do all the things he does.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9207 on: Today at 01:21:16 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:57:34 pm
Missing the point entirely and twisting the narrative - as always.

Massive fees for us doesn't mean massive fees in Europe (the players I listed don't even make it into the top 50). The point I was making (which you've completely swerved as usual) is that we don't have to buy the biggest, most expensive players in Europe to improve our team - as proven time and again down the years, across multiple decades, managers, and eras.

As for VVD, Ali and Fabinho - I didn't even mention them in my post (which was deliberate, as they were completely irrelevant to the point I was making). But you've mentioned them in your post, because........well, that's the sort of batshit arguments and conclusions you come up with.

Just keep crying into the FSG thread (which I created just for you), and get a life you tedious troll.

So you want to state that we don't have to spend big and then pretend that signing World record-breaking fees for Ali and VVD didn't completely transform us.
Geezer08

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9208 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 01:15:40 pm
And like Fernandinho never gets booked.
On the subject of our players getting in there side. I would only have Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland to make us better. The fact we need a defensive midfielder I suppose Rodri is better than we have now but up till last year I preferred Fab.

Rodri would, unfortunately, improve us instantly
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9209 on: Today at 01:23:02 pm
We really should just try & get Caicedo. He is by far an away our moist suitable signing.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9210 on: Today at 01:23:03 pm
So are we likely to see all of Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch, Veiga, Lavia, and Micky van de Ven, playing at the U21 European Championship that runs from June 21 to July 8? Will be interesting to see if we tie up any deals before the tournament kicks off next week.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9211 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:23:02 pm
We really should just try & get Caicedo. He is by far an away our moist suitable signing.
He's still a bit wet behind the ears.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9212 on: Today at 01:25:27 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 01:00:41 pm
I agree on Curtis and instead of signing 2 midfielders I would start with Trent in midfield and sign one proven premiership midfielder in Caicedo.
Liverpool had problems in midfield all season, falling from 2nd to 5th and dropping 25 points in the process. That was even when Jones was fit. Liverpool are also seeing 3 midfielders leave this summer. And you solution, to get Liverpool back up challenging, is to take the midfield pivot from the team that finished behind Liverpool and lost 5-1 to Everton? That's nearly as bad as the idea of bringing in the 29 year old midfielder from the relegated Southampton. Not to mention Caicedo would cost nearly the same as Bellingham to bring in. MacAlliser made sense as he was dirt cheap, but there are a host of cheaper alternatives to Caicedo that put up even better stats, albeit ina  different league.

This is like the Tielemans thing all over again.
Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9213 on: Today at 01:27:16 pm
Ward-Prowse is a very decent player. Tough as boots of course, in the Milner style. Has only missed two league games in the last 4 seasons. A beautiful striker of the ball, both dead and rolling, and a nice sense of what to do with the ball before he gets it. His scoring record from midfield is very good by Liverpool standards. Nine league goals this season, ten the year before that, 8 before that. I seem to remember Klopp praising him a few years ago. I'd rather blow the bank of Eze myself, but at the right price, he'd be an interesting addition for us. We've been linked with worse, that's for sure.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9214 on: Today at 01:28:57 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:25:27 pm
Liverpool had problems in midfield all season, falling from 2nd to 5th and dropping 25 points in the process. That was even when Jones was fit.

I think it's a bit unfair to put Jones as part of any of our failings this season, he was actually a huge part of us getting European football in the final run in and I'd argue if he was fit all season we'd have got top 4.

He isn't however a reason not to strengthen at all, as you say we need to replace 3 midfielders and with players who by Jan have pushed Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho down the pecking order.
riismeister

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9215 on: Today at 01:30:35 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:31:49 am
Surely Arroyo qualifies by now.  ::)

Transfermarkt suggests his contract is expiring.

There are a number of other players I didn't include from the U21 team who would have to be registered as seniors to be eligible to play but almost certainly won't be though.

Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:35:24 am
Hasn't Bajcetic been here for 2 years already (1 under 18/U23, then 1 U23/first team)? Surely he'd be fine for U21 for Europe.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:01 am
Hasn't Bajcetic been with us three years????

Being therefore U21? Or is that from January ?

Correct. I checked the wrong transfer date. (Transfermarkt includes "transfers" for players promoted from youth team to first team).
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9216 on: Today at 01:30:56 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:36:45 am
Im not sure why youre hanging your hat on Colwill. Pochettino probably wants him around for the summer, even though Brighton are targeting him as their primary signing. Cant see him moving for less than 50 mil (the rumour is that Brighton are offering 30 million), and he could still be Chelseas future LCB with Badiashile as the LB. And if Poch is going back to a back three, even less chance of Colwill moving on.

Think we are well down the list on this one.

Cucurella
Chilwell
Hall
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9217 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:25:27 pm
Liverpool had problems in midfield all season, falling from 2nd to 5th and dropping 25 points in the process. That was even when Jones was fit. Liverpool are also seeing 3 midfielders leave this summer. And you solution, to get Liverpool back up challenging, is to take the midfield pivot from the team that finished behind Liverpool and lost 5-1 to Everton? That's nearly as bad as the idea of bringing in the 29 year old midfielder from the relegated Southampton. Not to mention Caicedo would cost nearly the same as Bellingham to bring in. MacAlliser made sense as he was dirt cheap, but there are a host of cheaper alternatives to Caicedo that put up even better stats, albeit ina  different league.

This is like the Tielemans thing all over again.

That's one game and in fairness neither are a no.6. So no idea why they played them in a double pivot that game. Caicedo was brilliant all season and is only 21. Those two with a top no.6 and you've got yourself a quality midfield. No chance FSG santion an £80m signing on top of Mac Allister anyway.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9218 on: Today at 01:32:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:50:05 am
Thought this was an interesting graphic, and shows where Mac Allister may improve us. Henderson and Elliott obviously don't come out well here at all. Lavia really impressive.


Even perrenial shit-blanket, Tielemans is there among the lot. "Slow", "turns like the Titanic..", "easily shoved off the ball".. etc
Caicedo, Lavia and Partey are only marginally better- in different ways.
Rips Casameiro's ass to shreds! Woo-wee- been a while since I seen such an ass-whoopin'! ;D

Look at De Bruyne.. what a load of absolute shit! I hope we don't touch him! ;)
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9219 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:01:22 pm
Jones started our last 11 games of the season. We won 7 of those, drew 4, and he was very good in this period. I think currently the shirt is his to lose and you'd think he'd start the 1st league game of the season. It would be a shame to put too many obstacles in the way of Jones and Bajcetic, so like you, I wouldn't be up in arms if it's 2 rather 3 midfielders this summer.

If they are good enough then they will keep their places, we are not simply buying for this season either, Thiago is probably gone next summer, Hendo the one after that, so we need to be bringing in players prior to departures so we don't end up with a similar shitshow to the one we have just had this season.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9220 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 01:15:40 pm
And like Fernandinho never gets booked.
On the subject of our players getting in there side. I would only have Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland to make us better. The fact we need a defensive midfielder I suppose Rodri is better than we have now but up till last year I preferred Fab.

I mean, they finished 22 points ahead of us. I imagine they have a few players we could use. Not that it's relevant.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9221 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:25:17 am
Harry Maguire anyone? Home grown and I'm sure Klopp could turn him into one of the greats. Conor Gallagher also needs to be seriously looked at for that RCM spot. Again he is home grown and taking players from our rivals in Chelsea and Man Utd would show we mean business.

Pickford as well for the home-grown status.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9222 on: Today at 01:41:08 pm
Get Valverde in now Bellingham has gone to Madrid. He'd add massive energy to our team. I can see City moving for someone like him though if Gundogan leaves
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9223 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:23:02 pm
We really should just try & get Caicedo. He is by far an away our moist suitable signing.

So you're saying he's ...

Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9224 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:05:10 pm
If Thuram arrives then it's a straight up choice of Gravenberch or Kone both of whom are attainable.
Reckon it's more Thuram v Gravenberch. Feels like we're mulling over Kone knowing that he will accept us and Mochengladbach will accept our offer, and maybe getting Thuram out of the way first.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9225 on: Today at 01:55:22 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:43:02 pm
So you're saying he's ...

If we get Caicedo, MD1990 will no longer be master of his domain.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9226 on: Today at 01:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:40:12 pm
Pickford as well for the home-grown status.
Bruno Fernandes as well for the home groan status

And to see if commentators will still call him by his full name every single time
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9227 on: Today at 02:11:11 pm »
Discussion on TAW a few days ago around goals from midfield and whether this new system will ask for more threat from midfield. Mac Allister's goals have mostly been penalties and supposedly isn't a great finisher. Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch have never really been goalscorers. Shame about the Mount situation because I really think he'd have been a perfect addition on the right side with Mac Allister on the left.

Or maybe we think Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez will have enough goals in them.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9228 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:11:11 pm
Discussion on TAW a few days ago around goals from midfield and whether this new system will ask for more threat from midfield. Mac Allister's goals have mostly been penalties and supposedly isn't a great finisher. Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch have never really been goalscorers. Shame about the Mount situation because I really think he'd have been a perfect addition on the right side with Mac Allister on the left.

Or maybe we think Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez will have enough goals in them.

That's where Connor Gallagher might fit in  :-X
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9229 on: Today at 02:19:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:06:20 am
Thank fuck.
Some still talking about it though ;D
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9230 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
🌗❗️@IanDoyleSport
 on @FabrizioRomano
's report that Liverpool are prioritising a left-footed CB this summer.

"I'd imagine they don't want to commit a lot of money to a centre-back just yet if it might leave them short in chasing another midfielder. it could be a case of getting the second midfielder in, then assessing the options. That would make logical sense."

Nah Ian Doyle is more negative than me.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9231 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Well having signed Mac, if we were to also sign Thuram then I would be more than happy to add JWP to that. Think of what we would get out of those 3 compared to Milner (in MF), AOC and Keita last season? And then on top of that in the emergence of Jones plus I hope Thiago has better luck with injuries next season, we'd be more than fine in MF.

Edit: Also if our finances are limited, I'd rather spend on another CB rather than another MF. Preferably someone very mobile, right-sided who can work the system when TAA moves into MF during games.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9232 on: Today at 02:27:39 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Well having signed Mac, if we were to also sign Thuram then I would be more than happy to add JWP to that. Think of what we would get out of those 3 compared to Milner (in MF), AOC and Keita last season? And then on top of that in the emergence of Jones plus I hope Thiago has better luck with injuries next season, we'd be more than fine in MF.

That would be a truly horrendous summer.
Online GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9233 on: Today at 02:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:53:36 pm
Rodri is some player isn't he, the prick

I've no idea, that would involve watching Man City games
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9234 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:20:53 pm
🌗❗️@IanDoyleSport
 on @FabrizioRomano
's report that Liverpool are prioritising a left-footed CB this summer.

"I'd imagine they don't want to commit a lot of money to a centre-back just yet if it might leave them short in chasing another midfielder. it could be a case of getting the second midfielder in, then assessing the options. That would make logical sense."

Nah Ian Doyle is more negative than me.

Doyle is giving his opinion, not what he's heard. Hes' not a transfer journo gimp.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9235 on: Today at 02:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:33:44 pm
Doyle is giving his opinion, not what he's heard. Hes' not a transfer journo gimp.

Yeah but he must have some contacts? Not great when he's suggesting we need to make sure there's the funds for the second midfielder before looking to a cb. 2 midfielders simply won't be enough this summer.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9236 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:36:51 pm
Yeah but he must have some contacts? Not great when he's suggesting we need to make sure there's the funds for the second midfielder before looking to a cb. 2 midfielders simply won't be enough this summer.

It's completely his opinion. He starts with "I'd imagine...". It's not a news piece.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9237 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:55:22 pm
If we get Caicedo, MD1990 will no longer be master of his domain.

 ;D ;D ;D
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9238 on: Today at 02:42:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:36:51 pm
Yeah but he must have some contacts? Not great when he's suggesting we need to make sure there's the funds for the second midfielder before looking to a cb. 2 midfielders simply won't be enough this summer.

Well we should have been paid a healthy fee for taking part in the Dubai Cup in winter so where's the Dubai cup money John?  ;D
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9239 on: Today at 02:43:16 pm »
Quote
Anfield Edition
@AnfieldEdition
🥇| Joel Matip is expected to stay at Liverpool this summer, with there not expected to be much interest or value in a transfer (@adjones_journo)
