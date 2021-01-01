City wining the CL has properly tilted me



The thing is its really unlikely we can compete for titles again whatever we do as were outgunned so much financially

But Christ its horrible how badly weve missed a unique window to keep over achieving over the last 3 years through a combination of coaching hubris and financial short sightedness

Its now harder than ever to get back to the top and increasing state ownership will make it harder and harder



But given all that we have a uniquely gifted manager and some elite talent could we at least back them properly and spend at a level thats vaguely competitive?!

The club now reliably throws off 500 million plus in revenue and its 10X ed its value since the current owners acquired it and still rising



The squad needs investment and its amazing to me how sanguine everyone is about a list of semi - punt targets this summer who are a notch down from the players our rivals are buying its as if people think theres some magic dust that will close the talent gap

We didnt build a title winning team by buying potential we did it the same way everyone else has - by buying elite players



This summer is the last chance to compete because we have the hang over of an elite squad and the last push of our elite manager . Its mad how everyone seems to have quickly been talked down from game changing players and a pivotal summer to the usual make it work on a budget smaller than Villas shuffle

Grim stuff



Rant over



Salah, Mane, Bobby, Gini, Robbo, Matip, Milner, and Jota were all players that weren't 'obvious' signings at the time - not big names, or massive fees, or being raved about by the media. But they've all been brilliant for us in their own different ways, and turned out to be excellent signings.Going back even further - players like Coutinho, Sturridge, Lucas, Rodriguez and Garcia, would also fit into that bracket - players that at first glance might not have seemed what we needed (or what people wanted), but who all contributed massively. Even Suarez came in relatively under the radar for many - despite putting up big numbers in the Erevedise.Given our track record (not just under Jurgen) for turning good players into great ones, it's surprising that people still doubt whether we're signing the right players. Certainly under Jurgen there have been very few players that've been genuinely poor signings (Karius probably the biggest example, but he was only £4m).Even players like Keita, Ox, and others weren't poor signings - they had terrible luck with injuries and just didn't reach the heights that the other players reached - despite their obvious talent. Other Jurgen signings such as Grujic (£5m), Solanke (£4m), Minamino (£7m), Van Den Berg (£4m), and Carvalho (£8m) were inexpensive squad players with potential, who have been (or will be) sold for a profit if they don't make it.Who'd have thought that Stefan Bajetic would be one of our better midfielders this season - after joining us from Celta Vigo for £224,000? It also doesn't matter who they are currently playing for - Robbo came from relegated Hull, Gini from relegated Newcastle, and Mane from Southampton. It's about the potential they have, the right fit for our system, their ability to learn, and a winning mentality. Jurgen will do the rest.I haven't seen any comparisons to other club's hit-rate, but ours must be up there a some of the best in Europe. The list of flops signed by Utd and Chelsea alone must be well over a £billion of wasted money over the last 10 years, and plenty of other clubs spend fortunes on players that do nothing (like £70m on Pepe to Arsenal, who's scored less goals in 4 seasons than Mo did in 2022/23).So when we hear names being mentioned that aren't on your personal radar, or seem cheap, or who don't improve our rankings in a pointless net spend league (or provide instant bragging rights with rival mates) - just remember some of the players listed above (and there's probably loads more...), who all arrived to a relatively luke-warm fanfare, but who became elite and absolute essential for our success.