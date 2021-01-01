« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9160 on: Today at 09:54:02 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:25:52 am
Weak attempt.

Never understood why people give posts like that more credit than they deserve by calling them fishing, if it is a poster with a recognisable record of sensible posts then you'd assume something like drunken shitposting and without such a record, it just makes the person doing the "fishing" look like an idiot posting idiocy.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • Posts: 73,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9161 on: Today at 09:57:40 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:09:08 am
Any actual links to James Ward Dave Prowse? Seems to be a Darth of information. Maybe he'll Force his way out.

With Ward-Prowse and Jones in midfield, we'd be pretty badass.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • Posts: 34,637
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9162 on: Today at 10:03:21 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:58:19 am
Absolutely no surprise that Fordy fancies JWP. And even less of a surprise he didn't even get his initials right. :D

Ha ha Hayfever is to blame. Cant see lol.

Hes a good player.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • Posts: 40,345
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9163 on: Today at 10:07:37 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:25:17 am
Harry Maguire anyone? Home grown and I'm sure Klopp could turn him into one of the greats. Conor Gallagher also needs to be seriously looked at for that RCM spot. Again he is home grown and taking players from our rivals in Chelsea and Man Utd would show we mean business.

Deserve a ban for that
Ipcress

  • Posts: 788
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9164 on: Today at 10:15:25 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:49:49 am
Ward Prowse would be a great signing, if football suddenly adopted a rule where you can bring a player on solely to take a set piece and then immediately leave the field of play.

So it seems the plan is four signings - Mac Allister, two further midfielders and a CB. I think the view will be we can basically absorb that into the squad without having to worry too much about outgoings - there will then be the possibility of one or two further moves depending on if certain players move on and need replacing.

Won't be long before Newcastle will start faking concussions just to do that (if the concussion rule comes in).
Saus76

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9165 on: Today at 10:51:15 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:25:17 am
Harry Maguire anyone? Home grown and I'm sure Klopp could turn him into one of the greats. Conor Gallagher also needs to be seriously looked at for that RCM spot. Again he is home grown and taking players from our rivals in Chelsea and Man Utd would show we mean business.

Christ give me strength.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9166 on: Today at 11:14:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:12:34 am
Gvardiol, Pavard I reckon they sign. No idea who they will bring in to replace Gundogan and potentially Silva. No one screams out as obvious. I think if Gundogan said he was off sooner they'd have bought Mac Allister. Kimmich another one I could see going there.
Them not signing Bellingham was huge. No other player of that calibre on the market. And after finally getting CL and treble, perhaps mentally there may be a slight drop off and they already didnt have the best lesgue season. I don't think they are unbeatable but of course you have to get more than 90 points.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9167 on: Today at 11:29:24 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:14:03 am
Them not signing Bellingham was huge. No other player of that calibre on the market. And after finally getting CL and treble, perhaps mentally there may be a slight drop off and they already didnt have the best lesgue season. I don't think they are unbeatable but of course you have to get more than 90 points.

Gundogan and Silva would be huge losses for them.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9168 on: Today at 11:35:52 am
Any more info on us finally closing a deal for Harrison Reed?
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9169 on: Today at 11:39:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:35:52 am
Any more info on us finally closing a deal for Harrison Reed?

Unlikely to hear any more on that one until Big Dog gets back from his canal boat trip on the Norfolk Broads with the Reed family.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9170 on: Today at 11:39:57 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:01 am
Hasn't Bajcetic been with us three years????

Being therefore U21? Or is that from January ?

Bajcetic qualified for List-B in UEFA Competitions since this past January. He'll qualify as Club Trained when he is over 21, so he doesnt need to be registered in List-A.
keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9171 on: Today at 11:43:36 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on June 10, 2023, 11:13:58 pm
City wining the CL has properly tilted me

The thing is its really unlikely we can compete for titles again whatever we do as were outgunned so much financially
But Christ its horrible how badly weve missed a unique window to keep over achieving over the last 3 years through a combination of coaching hubris and financial short sightedness
Its now harder than ever to get back to the top and increasing state ownership will make it harder and harder

But given all that we have a uniquely gifted manager and some elite talent could we at least back them properly and spend at a level thats vaguely competitive?!
The club now reliably throws off 500 million plus in revenue and its 10X ed its value since the current owners acquired it and still rising

The squad needs investment and its amazing to me how sanguine everyone is about a list of semi - punt targets this summer who are a notch down from the players our rivals are buying  its as if people think theres some magic dust that will close the talent gap
We didnt build a title winning team by buying potential we did it the same way everyone else has - by buying elite players

This summer is the last chance to compete because we have the hang over of an elite squad and the last push of our elite manager . Its mad how everyone seems to have quickly been talked down from game changing players and a pivotal summer to the usual make it work on a budget smaller than Villas shuffle
Grim stuff

Rant over
Salah, Mane, Bobby, Gini, Robbo, Matip, Milner, and Jota were all players that weren't 'obvious' signings at the time - not big names, or massive fees, or being raved about by the media. But they've all been brilliant for us in their own different ways, and turned out to be excellent signings.

Going back even further - players like Coutinho, Sturridge, Lucas, Rodriguez and Garcia, would also fit into that bracket - players that at first glance might not have seemed what we needed (or what people wanted), but who all contributed massively. Even Suarez came in relatively under the radar for many - despite putting up big numbers in the Erevedise.

Given our track record (not just under Jurgen) for turning good players into great ones, it's surprising that people still doubt whether we're signing the right players. Certainly under Jurgen there have been very few players that've been genuinely poor signings (Karius probably the biggest example, but he was only £4m).

Even players like Keita, Ox, and others weren't poor signings - they had terrible luck with injuries and just didn't reach the heights that the other players reached - despite their obvious talent. Other Jurgen signings such as Grujic (£5m), Solanke (£4m), Minamino (£7m), Van Den Berg (£4m), and Carvalho (£8m) were inexpensive squad players with potential, who have been (or will be) sold for a profit if they don't make it.

Who'd have thought that Stefan Bajetic would be one of our better midfielders this season - after joining us from Celta Vigo for £224,000? It also doesn't matter who they are currently playing for - Robbo came from relegated Hull, Gini from relegated Newcastle, and Mane from Southampton. It's about the potential they have, the right fit for our system, their ability to learn, and a winning mentality. Jurgen will do the rest.

I haven't seen any comparisons to other club's hit-rate, but ours must be up there a some of the best in Europe. The list of flops signed by Utd and Chelsea alone must be well over a £billion of wasted money over the last 10 years, and plenty of other clubs spend fortunes on players that do nothing (like £70m on Pepe to Arsenal, who's scored less goals in 4 seasons than Mo did in 2022/23).

So when we hear names being mentioned that aren't on your personal radar, or seem cheap, or who don't improve our rankings in a pointless net spend league (or provide instant bragging rights with rival mates) - just remember some of the players listed above (and there's probably loads more...), who all arrived to a relatively luke-warm fanfare, but who became elite and absolute essential for our success.
