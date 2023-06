He has 2 years left on his contract and Chelsea kinda already brought Badiashile for his position. It mostly what he wants he can technically Run down his contract. Badiashile is not a LB



Donít think having two year to go is an impediment for Chelsea to keep him. And with Pochettino coming in, I donít necessarily see him as the sacrificial lamb. Badashile can definitely be pushed out to the left, or Colwill for that matter, if he could chooses to go to a back 3 / 4 hybrid with all of them in the squad too. Poch has been know to switch between a 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3, having both of them in the squad is a luxury he could have.In the end, even if he leaves Chelsea, he wonít be going for cheap. Considering we already have an established 1-2 in defense, I canít imagine us spending that cash for him considering our other priorities.