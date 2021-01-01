« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:16:14 am
I dont have a whole argument to back anything up but it somehow concerns me that the idea floating around is that the leagues worst teams double pivot is good enough to go directly into our starting eleven.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:51:55 am
Wouldn't touch JWP with a bargepole, even for free. Seems like a Tottenham signing. I have no interest in Lavia either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:57:01 am
Clint Eastwood:
Wouldn't touch JWP with a bargepole, even for free. Seems like a Tottenham signing. I have no interest in Lavia either.

Lavia is a quality player. People have been raving about Baj but Lavia was far better, yes, even in a relegated team. Gini and Robertson performed despite being in relegated teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:01:24 am
Bend It Like Aurelio:
Im not sure why youre hanging your hat on Colwill. Pochettino probably wants him around for the summer, even though Brighton are targeting him as their primary signing. Cant see him moving for less than 50 mil (the rumour is that Brighton are offering 30 million), and he could still be Chelseas future LCB with Badiashile as the LB. And if Poch is going back to a back three, even less chance of Colwill moving on.

Think we are well down the list on this one.
He has 2 years left on his contract and Chelsea kinda already brought Badiashile for his position. It mostly what he wants he can technically Run down his contract. Badiashile is not a LB
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:08:11 am
Colwill would be a quality addition but Inacio is far more getable and further along in his development.
