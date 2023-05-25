« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 316901 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9080 on: Yesterday at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm
By Ian Doyle
Chief Liverpool FC Writer
16:44, 11 JUN 2023

French duo Khephren Thuram of Nice and Manu Kone of Borussia Moenchengladbach - where Schmadtke's son Nils was last week appointed sporting director - remain on the shortlist as Liverpool now look to determine preferred and achievable targets. Ryan Gravenberch is another, although Bayern Munich have not appeared keen to sell having only signed the Dutchman in the summer. All three are 22 or under.

Earlier monitoring of Chelsea's England international Conor Gallagher has not been taken any further as of yet. While mindful of the requirement for homegrown talent given the imminent departures of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it won't overly influence who Liverpool bring in, with Mason Mount now edging nearer to a Manchester United move.

Interest in Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers has also cooled in recent weeks. And while huge admirers of Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United, the recruitment team accept a move for the Brazilian is almost certainly a non-starter.

Other positions in the team appear more locked down. There has been no indication from inside Liverpool of a great desire to sign a right-back this summer, suggesting there is no real interest in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard. Only if Kostas Tsimikas looks to depart will a new left-back be considered, although Liverpool were impressed by Luke Chambers' loan spell at Kilmarnock, where the 18-year-old played in five different positions.

The Reds, too, see no reason to further strengthen their forward line, with January arrival Cody Gakpo having already ostensibly replaced the outgoing Roberto Firmino. The Reds are also keen to not block the progress of highly-rated teenage right-winger Ben Doak, who could be earmarked for minutes in the domestic cups and Europa League group stage next season.

With Adrian close to penning a contract extension, a new goalkeeper is also not on the agenda unless Caoimhin Kelleher pushes for a move elsewhere. He, too, may benefit from extra first-team minutes in Europe.

But one area where Liverpool are certainly looking is centre-back, as admitted by Jurgen Klopp last month.

It would be slightly overstating matters to say the heart of the defence is a ticking time bomb. But with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both in their 30s, the latter entering the last 12 months of his contract and Joe Gomez struggling for consistency in the position, it would be a proactive move from Liverpool, particularly with one or both of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams likely to have suitors this summer. If not this summer, a new centre-back will arrive inside the next 12 or so months.
Wonder if Chambers will be getting any looks to get into the squad. Robertson replacement should be at the club next summer(no I dont mean take over for him then but like learning to get ready to play more)
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9081 on: Yesterday at 09:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:32:47 pm
;D Didn't even notice that.

Actually think he's an ok player. His set pieces are worth £10m alone.
Fordy will like this. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9082 on: Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
It's only a rumour - from one source.., but for those really interested in the player and not stereotypes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A</a>

Wouldnt be a bad squad player if the price was right.

I think he is underrated to be honest.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,634
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9083 on: Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm
I will never understand the homegrown rules.
This thread is a bit like the old cup tied discussions
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9084 on: Yesterday at 09:42:18 pm »
According to this, Ben Doak might struggle to make the UEFA squad next season because he hasnt been at the club for two years.

If you disagree, please address your misgivings to Theo Squires, not me.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ben-doak-liverpool-uefa-rules-27091979.amp
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9085 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm
By Ian Doyle
Chief Liverpool FC Writer
16:44, 11 JUN 2023

French duo Khephren Thuram of Nice and Manu Kone of Borussia Moenchengladbach - where Schmadtke's son Nils was last week appointed sporting director - remain on the shortlist as Liverpool now look to determine preferred and achievable targets. Ryan Gravenberch is another, although Bayern Munich have not appeared keen to sell having only signed the Dutchman in the summer. All three are 22 or under.

Earlier monitoring of Chelsea's England international Conor Gallagher has not been taken any further as of yet. While mindful of the requirement for homegrown talent given the imminent departures of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it won't overly influence who Liverpool bring in, with Mason Mount now edging nearer to a Manchester United move.

Interest in Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers has also cooled in recent weeks. And while huge admirers of Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United, the recruitment team accept a move for the Brazilian is almost certainly a non-starter.

Other positions in the team appear more locked down. There has been no indication from inside Liverpool of a great desire to sign a right-back this summer, suggesting there is no real interest in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard. Only if Kostas Tsimikas looks to depart will a new left-back be considered, although Liverpool were impressed by Luke Chambers' loan spell at Kilmarnock, where the 18-year-old played in five different positions.

The Reds, too, see no reason to further strengthen their forward line, with January arrival Cody Gakpo having already ostensibly replaced the outgoing Roberto Firmino. The Reds are also keen to not block the progress of highly-rated teenage right-winger Ben Doak, who could be earmarked for minutes in the domestic cups and Europa League group stage next season.

With Adrian close to penning a contract extension, a new goalkeeper is also not on the agenda unless Caoimhin Kelleher pushes for a move elsewhere. He, too, may benefit from extra first-team minutes in Europe.

But one area where Liverpool are certainly looking is centre-back, as admitted by Jurgen Klopp last month.

It would be slightly overstating matters to say the heart of the defence is a ticking time bomb. But with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both in their 30s, the latter entering the last 12 months of his contract and Joe Gomez struggling for consistency in the position, it would be a proactive move from Liverpool, particularly with one or both of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams likely to have suitors this summer. If not this summer, a new centre-back will arrive inside the next 12 or so months.

And here I was I thinking we would have a plan.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9086 on: Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm »
Don't dislike JWP and I'm not usually one to say "I wouldn't pay that" when figures are banded around...

but £50m for a JWP who's just been relegated from the Prem does sound a bit mad, doesn't it?
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9087 on: Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Don't dislike JWP and I'm not usually one to say "I wouldn't pay that" when figures are banded around...

but £50m for a JWP who's just been relegated from the Prem does sound a bit mad, doesn't it?
I'd be underwhelmed if we signed him on a free, to pay actual money for him would be lunacy.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9088 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Don't dislike JWP and I'm not usually one to say "I wouldn't pay that" when figures are banded around...

but £50m for a JWP who's just been relegated from the Prem does sound a bit mad, doesn't it?

Yeah nobody is paying £50m for him they may get £25-30m tops Id say.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9089 on: Yesterday at 09:48:32 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
I'd be underwhelmed if we signed him on a free, to pay actual money for him would be lunacy.

If he was available on a cheap as a squad player (ie we still go for Thuram and Kone or whichever other appropriate option) I wouldn't mind. If he's presented as one of our main midfield signings then I'd be worried aha
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9090 on: Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm
I'll throw this out for shits and giggles.

https://www.football365.com/news/real-madrid-willing-to-negotiate-transfer-of-man-utd-target-to-liverpool-after-e60m-bid-rejected

he'd work perfectly in our new system. Trent inverts, Salah moves inside so he plays closer to the goal and valverde can hug the touchline. And he can more or less interchange with both Trent and Salah during games. You know its bullshit but a man can dream...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9091 on: Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm
heh heh ;D

Ghost Town I obviously think our recruitment practices may have changed, hence my concern. Thus its entirely possible for me to contrast a prior policy, or just outcome if you dont like policy, and compare it with what we may be doing now. It ultimately doesnt really matter because the question is about how we get the success we used to have and for that, signing top end talent is necessary and what weve done in the past. Theres a whole load of copium in here, consistently, about how we dont do that, have never done that, dont need to do that. But actually we did and we won everything there is to win because of it. Weve even had staff come out and say thats what we want to be doing, saw us buy one of the best CMs in world football in 2021 and one of the most highly rated young CBs (young was good then because we still had 2 very good CBs).

Ive never claimed we only signed top tier players and go on quibbling with consistent if you like or you could engage with the substance of the argument. We bought top end talent (half the talent we bought that was our first 11) and we were incredibly successful. To get back to winning/ challenging were going to need to do it again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9092 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm »
U21 starts in 9 days on the 21st. Final squads announced on 14th. Dont think we have more than 3-4 days to quickly close Thuram or Kone. I prefer we don't get into a bidding war in mid July during preseason.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9093 on: Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm »
I like that word 'copium'. One of those neologisms that just had to come into existence, for reasons of prosody if nothing else :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9094 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
It's only a rumour - from one source.., but for those really interested in the player and not stereotypes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A</a>
He would be a decent addition.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9095 on: Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm
I like that word 'copium'. One of those neologisms that just had to come into existence, for reasons of prosody if nothing else :)

Credit where credits due, I need to look up prosody.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9096 on: Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm »
I dont believe we are signing any of Kone, Thuram and Lavia to be honest. For the players we sign the rumors mostly are much more concrete and there is much more smoke. With them it seems like those players that get linked but never materialize (they will be the Neuhaus of this year). Think we are loooking at other players
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,809
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9097 on: Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm
I dont believe we are signing any of Kone, Thuram and Lavia to be honest. For the players we sign the rumors mostly are much more concrete and there is much more smoke. With them it seems like those players that get linked but never materialize (they will be the Neuhaus of this year). Think we are loooking at other players
Love how confidently people state things on here
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9098 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm
I dont believe we are signing any of Kone, Thuram and Lavia to be honest. For the players we sign the rumors mostly are much more concrete and there is much more smoke. With them it seems like those players that get linked but never materialize (they will be the Neuhaus of this year). Think we are loooking at other players

Weve had a mix to be fair. Fabinho came out of nowhere, and Gakpo went from rumour to signed pretty quick.

But weve had sagas with Van Dijk & Keita to name a couple, and Mac Allister was very back and forth with differing reports for a good few weeks.

Id love another Fabinho style where the fuck did that come from?! Signing though!
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9099 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm
Love how confidently people state things on here

Confidently stating that "i think", and that I "believe something seems different"? I didn't go out and said im itk and that we are 100% not signing any of them. I was giving my opinion about these rumors nothing more...
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9100 on: Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 10:07:31 pm
I dont believe we are signing any of Kone, Thuram and Lavia to be honest. For the players we sign the rumors mostly are much more concrete and there is much more smoke. With them it seems like those players that get linked but never materialize (they will be the Neuhaus of this year). Think we are loooking at other players

I personally hope they are the players we are going for as these are the type of players we need,  the likes of JWP we genuinely dont need , we have Trent and Mac who take great freekicks, we need legs in midfield a soon to be 29 yeah old, quite skillful but not a player we need, we need players like Kone or Thuram who can tackle, who can play a ball at pace, who can dribble past players (Thuram), plus at 29 we will be looking for someone to replace him in 2 years. Same as the situation with Hendo(legs gone but good brain), Thiago (makes Ox's Injury record look sublime), and even Salah, who i think this season coming may well be his last "productive" season, getting him only to move him on in what 2 years seems pointless , Jurgen appears to like a team thats has been together for years, so the other players know each others game play inside out, buying 22 year olds who look like they could be worldies is what we do,  take the Salah, Mane , Firmino combo on paper not the best in the world but as a grp they were the best this is what Jurgen does.  a Midfield of Mac/Curtis  - Kone/Baj  - Thuram/Elliot for the future looks good to me , though I would hope for atleast one more attacking mid like a Szoboslai or a Veiga thats a midfield that last 5 - 8  years meaning we can invest in other areas like a defender or two in the time between same for forwards.  We have Gakpo Nunez Diaz  Doak Jota( the oldest when Salah drops off) .  I feel like this is the reason why we see Gomez , Matip etc still in the squad because he wants a grp together all the time.  That midfield will grow together for the next as I said earlier 5-8 years they will know each others strengths and weaknesses and work for each other.

Also this approach costs less in the long run and them two have the potential to be worldies and who better to bring this out than mssr Jurgen Klopp as does Baj , Gakpo for a potential Couthino sale. (same goes for Szoboslai and Veiga)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:33 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9101 on: Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm »
Thuram deal is done on the players side.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9102 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm
Thuram deal is done on the players side.

Pl a tow!
Logged

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9103 on: Today at 12:14:34 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm
I will never understand the homegrown rules.

For domestic competitions:

8 out of 25 squad spots are reserved for homegrown players.
(They don't have to be filled).

A "homegrown player" is any player who has been registered with any English or Welsh club for at least 3 full seasons during the 6 consecutive seasons immediately prior to July 1st in the calendar year during which the player turns 22 years old.

Players who are 21 years old or younger on January 1st in any given calendar year can be put on the "youth" list for the season starting in august of that year.
Clubs can have as many eligible players as they want on the "youth" list.

In summary:
Any player who is not homegrown and is not eligible for the youth list has to take one of the remaining 17 squad spots to be able to play for the club.

(Link to PL handbook: https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2023/05/25/33ed7ee2-691b-4689-87a6-a895bf31581c/PL_Handbook_2022-23_DIGITAL_23.05.23.pdf)

------------------------------

For UEFA competitions:

8 out of 25 squad spots are reserved for Association Trained and Club Trained players, 4 of those 8 are reserved for Club Trained players only.
(They don't have to be filled).

An "Association Trained" player is any player who has been eligible to play for any club in the same league system as the player's current club for at least 3 full seasons during the 6 consecutive seasons immediately prior to July 1st in the calendar year during which the player turns 22 years old.

A "Club Trained" player is any player who has been eligible to play for their current club for at least 3 full seasons during the 6 consecutive seasons immediately prior to July 1st in the calendar year during which the player turns 22 years old.

Players who are 21 years old or younger on January 1st in any given calendar year and who has been eligible to play for their current club for at least 2 seasons can be put on the "youth" list (called "B list" in UEFA rules) for the season starting in august of that year.
Clubs can have as many eligible players as they want on the "youth" list.

In summary:
Any player who is not Association Trained or Club Trained and who is not eligible for the youth list has to take one of the remaining 17 squad spots to be able to play for the club.

(Link to UEFA rules: https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2023/24-Online)

------------------------------

I think this is our players' homegrown status currently:

------------------------------

« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:07 am by riismeister »
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 830
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9104 on: Today at 12:14:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm
Thuram deal is done on the players side.

Source?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9105 on: Today at 12:17:05 am »
That's not new information mate. That's 5 days old.  :D

Everything on the players side is done but Nice are more tricky to deal with.
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 830
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9106 on: Today at 12:18:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:17:05 am
That's not new information mate. That's 5 days old.  :D

Everything on the players side is done but Nice are more tricky to deal with.

OK thanks, let's see what happens
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9107 on: Today at 12:21:37 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
It's only a rumour - from one source.., but for those really interested in the player and not stereotypes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A</a>

Very limited player
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9108 on: Today at 01:02:06 am »
Ward prowse would be a signing from around 11 years ago and its not the Hendo one Im thinking of.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9109 on: Today at 01:09:08 am »
Any actual links to James Ward Dave Prowse? Seems to be a Darth of information. Maybe he'll Force his way out.




Sorry. Feeling kind of bored here...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9110 on: Today at 01:48:02 am »
I hope we dont get JWP. He hits a tidy free kick, but so do Trent and Mac. JWP is an average Prem midfielder, or above average if set pieces are factored in, but we need better. And younger. I read any links to him as part of a disinformation ploy, while we go about our real business.

The U21 tourney might complicate or delay things, with new signings, as a few we have been linked with are there.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9111 on: Today at 02:06:55 am »
If you look at all stats important for midfielders, he's nowhere near the top in all tables. Can't see the point of buying a player just for free kicks.

If we were an American Football team and we needed a Kicker, maybe?  :P
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9112 on: Today at 02:44:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:02:06 am
Ward prowse would be a signing from around 11 years ago and its not the Hendo one Im thinking of.

Henderson was signed almost exactly 12 years ago, so im already struggling. So Joe Allen, Assaidi?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9113 on: Today at 02:55:05 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:44:50 am
Henderson was signed almost exactly 12 years ago, so im already struggling. So Joe Allen, Assaidi?
Downing?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9114 on: Today at 03:00:35 am »
He's a 2nd rate Charlie Adams....
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9115 on: Today at 03:24:07 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:00:35 am
He's a 2nd rate Charlie Adams....

I thought that was too obvious. And a comparison already made coughFordyrelatedgagcough.

I was expecting something more subtle :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9116 on: Today at 03:36:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm
Might be ...

Chelsea's position on keeping Colwill is not very strong. They have signed Badiashile in January, and he's been one of the few decent Chelsea players this season. They will also have a problem moving Koulibaly's massive £300,000 per week contract. I suspect Colwill will be sold ...

Im not sure why youre hanging your hat on Colwill. Pochettino probably wants him around for the summer, even though Brighton are targeting him as their primary signing. Cant see him moving for less than 50 mil (the rumour is that Brighton are offering 30 million), and he could still be Chelseas future LCB with Badiashile as the LB. And if Poch is going back to a back three, even less chance of Colwill moving on.

Think we are well down the list on this one.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,075
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9117 on: Today at 03:45:10 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm
Wouldnt be a bad squad player if the price was right.

I think he is underrated to be honest.

I have been beating this drum for a while. JWP for 30 million or less would be a brilliant and astute signing for us. Helps alleviate the homegrown issue, probably our 3rd best passer with good range after Trent and Thiago. Versatile like Milner who'll be missed. Experienced professional with a pretty much injury-free fitness record. He is underrated because he's played in a side where there's little quality around him. Put him in the midfield with options like Diaz, Salah and Cody to pick out and his numbers will explode. I really hope this happens.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 