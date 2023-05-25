I dont believe we are signing any of Kone, Thuram and Lavia to be honest. For the players we sign the rumors mostly are much more concrete and there is much more smoke. With them it seems like those players that get linked but never materialize (they will be the Neuhaus of this year). Think we are loooking at other players



I personally hope they are the players we are going for as these are the type of players we need, the likes of JWP we genuinely dont need , we have Trent and Mac who take great freekicks, we need legs in midfield a soon to be 29 yeah old, quite skillful but not a player we need, we need players like Kone or Thuram who can tackle, who can play a ball at pace, who can dribble past players (Thuram), plus at 29 we will be looking for someone to replace him in 2 years. Same as the situation with Hendo(legs gone but good brain), Thiago (makes Ox's Injury record look sublime), and even Salah, who i think this season coming may well be his last "productive" season, getting him only to move him on in what 2 years seems pointless , Jurgen appears to like a team thats has been together for years, so the other players know each others game play inside out, buying 22 year olds who look like they could be worldies is what we do, take the Salah, Mane , Firmino combo on paper not the best in the world but as a grp they were the best this is what Jurgen does. a Midfield of Mac/Curtis - Kone/Baj - Thuram/Elliot for the future looks good to me , though I would hope for atleast one more attacking mid like a Szoboslai or a Veiga thats a midfield that last 5 - 8 years meaning we can invest in other areas like a defender or two in the time between same for forwards. We have Gakpo Nunez Diaz Doak Jota( the oldest when Salah drops off) . I feel like this is the reason why we see Gomez , Matip etc still in the squad because he wants a grp together all the time. That midfield will grow together for the next as I said earlier 5-8 years they will know each others strengths and weaknesses and work for each other.Also this approach costs less in the long run and them two have the potential to be worldies and who better to bring this out than mssr Jurgen Klopp as does Baj , Gakpo for a potential Couthino sale. (same goes for Szoboslai and Veiga)