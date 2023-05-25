I will never understand the homegrown rules.For domestic competitions:
8 out of 25 squad spots are reserved for homegrown players. (They don't have to be filled).
A "homegrown player
" is any player who has been registered with any English or Welsh club for at least 3 full seasons during the 6 consecutive seasons immediately prior to July 1st in the calendar year during which the player turns 22 years old.
Players who are 21 years old or younger on January 1st in any given calendar year can be put on the "youth" list for the season starting in august of that year.
Clubs can have as many eligible players as they want on the "youth" list.
In summary:
Any player who is not homegrown
and is not eligible for the youth list
has to take one of the remaining 17 squad spots
to be able to play for the club.(Link to PL handbook: https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2023/05/25/33ed7ee2-691b-4689-87a6-a895bf31581c/PL_Handbook_2022-23_DIGITAL_23.05.23.pdf)
------------------------------For UEFA competitions:
8 out of 25 squad spots are reserved for Association Trained and Club Trained players, 4 of those 8 are reserved for Club Trained players only.(They don't have to be filled).
An "Association Trained
" player is any player who has been eligible to play for any club in the same league system as the player's current club for at least 3 full seasons during the 6 consecutive seasons immediately prior to July 1st in the calendar year during which the player turns 22 years old.
A "Club Trained
" player is any player who has been eligible to play for their current club for at least 3 full seasons during the 6 consecutive seasons immediately prior to July 1st in the calendar year during which the player turns 22 years old.
Players who are 21 years old or younger on January 1st in any given calendar year and who has been eligible to play for their current club for at least 2 seasons can be put on the "youth" list (called "B list" in UEFA rules) for the season starting in august of that year.
Clubs can have as many eligible players as they want on the "youth" list.
In summary:
Any player who is not Association Trained or Club Trained
and who is not eligible for the youth list
has to take one of the remaining 17 squad spots
to be able to play for the club.(Link to UEFA rules: https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2023/24-Online)
------------------------------I think this is our players' homegrown status currently:
