« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 314483 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:56:23 pm
By Ian Doyle
Chief Liverpool FC Writer
16:44, 11 JUN 2023

French duo Khephren Thuram of Nice and Manu Kone of Borussia Moenchengladbach - where Schmadtke's son Nils was last week appointed sporting director - remain on the shortlist as Liverpool now look to determine preferred and achievable targets. Ryan Gravenberch is another, although Bayern Munich have not appeared keen to sell having only signed the Dutchman in the summer. All three are 22 or under.

Earlier monitoring of Chelsea's England international Conor Gallagher has not been taken any further as of yet. While mindful of the requirement for homegrown talent given the imminent departures of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it won't overly influence who Liverpool bring in, with Mason Mount now edging nearer to a Manchester United move.

Interest in Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers has also cooled in recent weeks. And while huge admirers of Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United, the recruitment team accept a move for the Brazilian is almost certainly a non-starter.

Other positions in the team appear more locked down. There has been no indication from inside Liverpool of a great desire to sign a right-back this summer, suggesting there is no real interest in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard. Only if Kostas Tsimikas looks to depart will a new left-back be considered, although Liverpool were impressed by Luke Chambers' loan spell at Kilmarnock, where the 18-year-old played in five different positions.

The Reds, too, see no reason to further strengthen their forward line, with January arrival Cody Gakpo having already ostensibly replaced the outgoing Roberto Firmino. The Reds are also keen to not block the progress of highly-rated teenage right-winger Ben Doak, who could be earmarked for minutes in the domestic cups and Europa League group stage next season.

With Adrian close to penning a contract extension, a new goalkeeper is also not on the agenda unless Caoimhin Kelleher pushes for a move elsewhere. He, too, may benefit from extra first-team minutes in Europe.

But one area where Liverpool are certainly looking is centre-back, as admitted by Jurgen Klopp last month.

It would be slightly overstating matters to say the heart of the defence is a ticking time bomb. But with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both in their 30s, the latter entering the last 12 months of his contract and Joe Gomez struggling for consistency in the position, it would be a proactive move from Liverpool, particularly with one or both of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams likely to have suitors this summer. If not this summer, a new centre-back will arrive inside the next 12 or so months.
Wonder if Chambers will be getting any looks to get into the squad. Robertson replacement should be at the club next summer(no I dont mean take over for him then but like learning to get ready to play more)
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 09:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:32:47 pm
;D Didn't even notice that.

Actually think he's an ok player. His set pieces are worth £10m alone.
Fordy will like this. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:25:36 pm
It's only a rumour - from one source.., but for those really interested in the player and not stereotypes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A</a>

Wouldnt be a bad squad player if the price was right.

I think he is underrated to be honest.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,634
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:27:44 pm
I will never understand the homegrown rules.
This thread is a bit like the old cup tied discussions
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 09:42:18 pm »
According to this, Ben Doak might struggle to make the UEFA squad next season because he hasnt been at the club for two years.

If you disagree, please address your misgivings to Theo Squires, not me.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ben-doak-liverpool-uefa-rules-27091979.amp
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:56:23 pm
By Ian Doyle
Chief Liverpool FC Writer
16:44, 11 JUN 2023

French duo Khephren Thuram of Nice and Manu Kone of Borussia Moenchengladbach - where Schmadtke's son Nils was last week appointed sporting director - remain on the shortlist as Liverpool now look to determine preferred and achievable targets. Ryan Gravenberch is another, although Bayern Munich have not appeared keen to sell having only signed the Dutchman in the summer. All three are 22 or under.

Earlier monitoring of Chelsea's England international Conor Gallagher has not been taken any further as of yet. While mindful of the requirement for homegrown talent given the imminent departures of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it won't overly influence who Liverpool bring in, with Mason Mount now edging nearer to a Manchester United move.

Interest in Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers has also cooled in recent weeks. And while huge admirers of Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United, the recruitment team accept a move for the Brazilian is almost certainly a non-starter.

Other positions in the team appear more locked down. There has been no indication from inside Liverpool of a great desire to sign a right-back this summer, suggesting there is no real interest in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard. Only if Kostas Tsimikas looks to depart will a new left-back be considered, although Liverpool were impressed by Luke Chambers' loan spell at Kilmarnock, where the 18-year-old played in five different positions.

The Reds, too, see no reason to further strengthen their forward line, with January arrival Cody Gakpo having already ostensibly replaced the outgoing Roberto Firmino. The Reds are also keen to not block the progress of highly-rated teenage right-winger Ben Doak, who could be earmarked for minutes in the domestic cups and Europa League group stage next season.

With Adrian close to penning a contract extension, a new goalkeeper is also not on the agenda unless Caoimhin Kelleher pushes for a move elsewhere. He, too, may benefit from extra first-team minutes in Europe.

But one area where Liverpool are certainly looking is centre-back, as admitted by Jurgen Klopp last month.

It would be slightly overstating matters to say the heart of the defence is a ticking time bomb. But with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both in their 30s, the latter entering the last 12 months of his contract and Joe Gomez struggling for consistency in the position, it would be a proactive move from Liverpool, particularly with one or both of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams likely to have suitors this summer. If not this summer, a new centre-back will arrive inside the next 12 or so months.

And here I was I thinking we would have a plan.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 09:43:09 pm »
Don't dislike JWP and I'm not usually one to say "I wouldn't pay that" when figures are banded around...

but £50m for a JWP who's just been relegated from the Prem does sound a bit mad, doesn't it?
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 09:44:35 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:43:09 pm
Don't dislike JWP and I'm not usually one to say "I wouldn't pay that" when figures are banded around...

but £50m for a JWP who's just been relegated from the Prem does sound a bit mad, doesn't it?
I'd be underwhelmed if we signed him on a free, to pay actual money for him would be lunacy.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:43:09 pm
Don't dislike JWP and I'm not usually one to say "I wouldn't pay that" when figures are banded around...

but £50m for a JWP who's just been relegated from the Prem does sound a bit mad, doesn't it?

Yeah nobody is paying £50m for him they may get £25-30m tops Id say.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 09:48:32 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:44:35 pm
I'd be underwhelmed if we signed him on a free, to pay actual money for him would be lunacy.

If he was available on a cheap as a squad player (ie we still go for Thuram and Kone or whichever other appropriate option) I wouldn't mind. If he's presented as one of our main midfield signings then I'd be worried aha
Logged

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:01:44 pm
I'll throw this out for shits and giggles.

https://www.football365.com/news/real-madrid-willing-to-negotiate-transfer-of-man-utd-target-to-liverpool-after-e60m-bid-rejected

he'd work perfectly in our new system. Trent inverts, Salah moves inside so he plays closer to the goal and valverde can hug the touchline. And he can more or less interchange with both Trent and Salah during games. You know its bullshit but a man can dream...
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:00:09 pm
heh heh ;D

Ghost Town I obviously think our recruitment practices may have changed, hence my concern. Thus its entirely possible for me to contrast a prior policy, or just outcome if you dont like policy, and compare it with what we may be doing now. It ultimately doesnt really matter because the question is about how we get the success we used to have and for that, signing top end talent is necessary and what weve done in the past. Theres a whole load of copium in here, consistently, about how we dont do that, have never done that, dont need to do that. But actually we did and we won everything there is to win because of it. Weve even had staff come out and say thats what we want to be doing, saw us buy one of the best CMs in world football in 2021 and one of the most highly rated young CBs (young was good then because we still had 2 very good CBs).

Ive never claimed we only signed top tier players and go on quibbling with consistent if you like or you could engage with the substance of the argument. We bought top end talent (half the talent we bought) and we were incredibly successful. To get back to winning/ challenging were going to need to do it again.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:02:05 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 09:58:54 pm »
U21 starts in 9 days on the 21st. Final squads announced on 14th. Dont think we have more than 3-4 days to quickly close Thuram or Kone. I prefer we don't get into a bidding war in mid July during preseason.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,865
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 10:00:27 pm »
I like that word 'copium'. One of those neologisms that just had to come into existence, for reasons of prosody if nothing else :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:25:36 pm
It's only a rumour - from one source.., but for those really interested in the player and not stereotypes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W0q5eGyj0A</a>
He would be a decent addition.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 